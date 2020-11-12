Astanza wins “Top Aesthetic Company”, “Best Laser Service and Training” and “Best Laser Company to Work For” in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

"We couldn't be more thrilled to win these Aesthetic Everything awards. These recognitions are proof of the hard work our company has achieved over the past decade and also serves as hope for all the amazing things we have in store for the future," said David Murrell.

"While each award speaks volumes on their own, I'm most proud of Astanza winning Best Laser Company to Work for. Astanza's purpose of changing lives is evident in our company culture, client relationships, ethics, and values. We strive to provide a fun, inspiring environment to work in and prioritize hiring the best talent available to ensure Astanza's continued success and outstanding care for our clients."

Astanza's product line features the Duality and Trinity, industry-leading Q-switched lasers for tattoo removal, the MeDioStar, the fastest diode hair removal laser on the market, and the DermaBlate, the top-selling Erbium:YAG laser worldwide.

About ASTANZA:

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of award-winning training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field. Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe.

Astanza also provides award-winning laser tattoo removal training and certification through their training division, New Look Laser College.

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021.

