Astara Capital Partners Promotes Lindsey Tannenbaum to Partner

Astara continues to develop and strengthen its investment team. Tweet this

"We are fortunate that Lindsey joined Astara earlier this year. She seamlessly integrated into our culture and has brought best practices from her prior firms. We look forward to her continued success and contributions to the firm in the years to come," said Rob Groberg, a Partner of the firm.

Ms. Tannenbaum is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and leading investments, as well as supporting portfolio companies and helping set the firm's strategic direction. She serves as a member of Astara's Investment Committee and on the Board of BDV Solutions, Astara's most recent investment. She has considerable experience working with companies across a range of industries including food, packaging, niche manufacturing, and business and industrial services. Ms. Tannenbaum has over a decade of private equity investing experience and previously worked at KPS Capital Partners, Brightstar Capital Partners and Neuberger Berman. A native of New York City, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at Tufts University and is a founding member of Out Investors.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

SOURCE Astara Capital Partners