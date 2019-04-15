Astarte Medical Founders to Speak at 5th Annual Translational Microbiome Conference

YARDLEY, Pa., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astarte Medical, the only precision medicine company using software and predictive analytics to improve premature infant outcomes, today announced that its CEO, Tracy Warren, and Scientific Co-founder, Katherine Gregory, RN, Ph.D, will present at the 5th Annual Translational Microbiome Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on April 17th and 18th, respectively.

Every year, more than 380,000 babies are born prematurely in the United States. The first 1,000 days of life are a critical period for a baby's growth and brain development – particularly for preterm infants – and maintaining a healthy gut is crucial during this time. Additionally, this timeframe includes rapid changes in the microbiome, which make it challenging for NICU teams to treat infants with a highly personalized level of care.

The Translational Microbiome Conference brings together leading microbiome companies that are working to successfully commercialize microbiome-based diagnostics, therapeutics, adjunct therapies and direct-to-consumer services and products across a range of therapeutic areas, from gut to skin and beyond.

The Astarte Medical executives will address attendees at their respective sessions:

Tracy Warren, CEO and Co-Founder

Wednesday, April 17 at 11:45 am ET

Feeding Our Babies and Their Bugs: Optimizing Nutrition in the NICU

In this session, Warren will discuss why optimizing nutrition and early growth of premature infants while in the NICU requires strategies that extend beyond the administration of ideal macro and micro nutrients. It also requires interventions focused on intestinal biology and overall gut health. Analysis of the preterm infant intestinal microbiome in the context of nutritional interventions and health outcomes provides a foundation on which we can develop the next generation of therapies, aimed at helping premature infants thrive across the lifespan.

"I am thrilled to speak at this prominent industry event on how we can use data to enhance the gut health of premature infants, enabling them to not just survive, but thrive," said Tracy Warren, CEO, Astarte Medical. "Technology and machine learning is the future of optimizing nutrition for these tiny infants and improving their outcomes. I look forward to sharing how this technology can provide actionable, real-time information at the bedside of these premature babies and the impact it will have for them, their families and the healthcare industry."

Katherine Gregory, RN, Ph.D, Scientific Co-Founder

Thursday, April 18 at 4:00 pm ET



The First 1000 Days: Babies, Nutrition and Gut Health

Microbial colonization patterns are partly determined by gestational age, mode of delivery, feeding practices, and many other, still poorly understood factors. During her presentation, Gregory will highlight the importance of the microbiome during early life and explore the numerous challenges in trying to deliver technology platforms to analyze gut health and direct the delivery of microbial interventions and optimal nutrition to preterm infants in the NICU and beyond.

"As a former nurse at a level III NICU, I used diagnostics every day to access the heart and lung function for the tiniest babies – but, until recently, little attention has been dedicated to the gut," explained Katherine Gregory, Scientific Co-Founder, Astarte Medical. "The extremely rapid change in gut health during the first 1,000 days has made it nearly impossible to provide a truly personalized level of care for these babies, until now. I look forward to presenting how technology is addressing the key challenges associated quantifying gut heath, such as sample acquisition, processing and rapid data analysis."

About Astarte Medical

Astarte Medical is the only precision medicine company using software and predictive analytics to improve outcomes during the first 1,000 days of life, with an initial focus on preterm infants. NICUtrition® by Astarte Medical supports feeding protocols, practice and decision-making in the neonatal ICU with a suite of digital tools and diagnostics designed to standardize feeding, optimize nutrition and quantify gut health. Learn more at http://www.astartemedical.com.

