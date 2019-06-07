Astea to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Executive Leadership to Present on June 10
Jun 07, 2019, 12:59 ET
HORSHAM, Pa., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., (OTCQB: ATEA) a leading global provider of field service management and mobility solutions, today announced that Astea's executive leadership will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on the first day of the event, June 10, 2019. The conference will be held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. Astea executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the three-day conference. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact their Stifel representative or Astea Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.
Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Conference brings together market participants across a variety of sectors, including consumer, diversified industrials & services, energy & power, internet, media, real estate, and technology. Last year's conference featured a total attendance of nearly 2,000 individuals, including institutional investors, company executives, private equity backers, and venture capitalists. A series of thought-provoking panel discussions covered timely topics such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, and changing consumer behaviors.
About Astea International
Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.
www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.
© 2019 Astea International Inc. Astea is a trademark of Astea International Inc.
SOURCE Astea International Inc.
Share this article