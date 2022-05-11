asTech and Driven Brands partner to deliver world-class diagnostics, calibrations, and programming

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- asTech, a Repairify company, today announced a partnership with Driven Brands to establish a formal scanning diagnostics program that enables its network of automotive collision repair centers to access the full suite of asTech solutions for the highest quality and precision repairs.

"We have experienced significant growth in a highly fragmented automotive services market segment, so we look to partner with best-in-class suppliers, who can support our large-scale franchise family," said Arlo Johnson, SVP of Claims Services for Collision, Driven Brands. "This helps us continue delivering high quality, safe repairs, on time, to our valued customers across the network."

Driven Brands, the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive collision service businesses such as ABRA, CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA and more, has access to the complete asTech portfolio of offerings.

These offerings include asTech's signature remote OEM diagnostic scanning, OEM-compatible local scanning, adasThink OEM-sourced calibration insights, instructions, and intelligence, remote ADAS calibrations, and electronic repair events and programming.

"As automobiles become more complex, gaining access to a comprehensive set of quality tools, technology, and vehicle data is a top item on the checklist for every repair business we speak to," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Holdings, parent company of asTech. "asTech is ecstatic to serve Driven Brands, and we look forward to delivering the tools and expertise required to help repair technicians complete a safe, quality repair every time."

The Driven Brand diagnostics offering powered by asTech is now available. Facilities can inquire by contacting asTech at [email protected]

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,500 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1.6 billion in revenue from more than $4.7 billion in system-wide sales.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify, Inc

asTech is the leading provider of complete diagnostic, calibration, and programming solutions to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting–edge expertise via remote and local diagnostic scanning using OEM and OEM-compatible tools for a safe and accurate repair, as well as access to the latest OEM-sourced calibration requirements, instructions, and services. asTech's solutions leverage its patented technology and access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real–time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, remote and in-shop services. Based in Plano, Texas, asTech is wholly owned by Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. For more information, please visit: www.astech.com.

SOURCE asTech