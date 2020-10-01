Astellas Celebrates First-Ever Virtual Day of Service to Help Non-Profit Organizations Respond to Local Community Needs

"The needs of our community have grown significantly due to the pandemic and support is needed more urgently than ever. I am so proud of the hundreds of Astellas employees who will spend 6,000 hours volunteering virtually to support veterans, cancer patients, individuals with disabilities and others in Chicago, IL and Washington, DC," said Percival Barretto-Ko, president, Astellas US. "Since the start of our annual Changing Tomorrow Day in 2009, Astellas employees have collectively contributed more than 86,000 hours of volunteer time to area organizations."

Virtual activities includei:

Assembling comfort and convenience gift bags as well as hand-written thank you notes for homeless and hospitalized veterans at VA hospitals to help honor these men and women who have served our country.

Packing bags to show appreciation for frontline workers in hospitals with items to help provide comfort after a long day of work.

Creating "Cards of Hope" for Phil's Friends, in Roselle, Ill. , to distribute to area cancer patients for encouragement and support.

, to distribute to area cancer patients for encouragement and support. Making no-sew face masks to donate to with individuals with disabilities served by Clearbrook and Lambs Farm, both in Northern Ill.

Changing Tomorrow Day is a series of company-sponsored volunteer events for Astellas employees to donate their time to local non-profit organizations helping to build a brighter future for patients, people, communities, and partners. In addition, Astellas' ongoing commitment to the community includes responding to the public health challenges posed by COVID-19 through Astellas and the Astellas Global Health Foundation, and steadfast engagement in supporting efforts for racial justice and equality. Astellas' combined and continuous commitment reflects the high value the company places on meaningful action intended to support local and global communities, while also and contributing to the safety and well-being of employees, healthcare professionals and partners.

i Astellas' Changing Tomorrow Day partner provided the gift bag contents and selected the recipient hospitals.

