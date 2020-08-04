Astellas Oncology Opens Annual C3 Prize® Call for Entries to Award the Best Innovations in Cancer Care Beyond Medicine

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma US, Inc. ("Astellas") today announced the call for entries for the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize (Changing Cancer Care), a global challenge that funds the best non-treatment ideas to improve cancer care for patients, caregivers and their loved ones. Now in its fifth year, the C3 Prize will award grants and resources totaling $200,000 to concepts that address everyday challenges facing people impacted by cancer. In particular this year, solutions that also ease the increased burden of COVID-19 on cancer care, as well as address health disparities affecting cancer patients, are encouraged.

The C3 Prize is open to all applicants through September 28. Astellas will select the finalists in December 2020. Each finalist will participate in a pitch event in March 2021 to determine the prize winners. Additional applicant information is available at www.C3Prize.com.

"Over the past five years we have sourced hundreds of ideas from people who embody the Astellas Oncology mission to make every day better for those living with cancer," said Mark Reisenauer, senior vice president, oncology business unit, Astellas US. "The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as existing health disparities, adds to the complexity of cancer care, creating additional emotional, financial and physical strain for people impacted by cancer, their loved ones and the medical professionals who care for them. The C3 Prize is uniquely designed to elicit the best ideas to address these challenges."

Cultivating Ideas that Unify Care Around People Living with Cancer

The C3 Prize is not just for complex solutions – ideas can be in the form of support tools, educational efforts, technology solutions and beyond. Past winners include people who have lived with cancer, caregivers, healthcare providers, patient advocates, entrepreneurs and more. Their winning ideas have included a video game designed to keep pediatric patients active and informed, a specialized childcare network that provides stability and normalcy for families, and a first-of-its kind and easy-to-understand digital audio series about cancer.

Celebrity entrepreneur and cancer activist Bill Rancic is lending his support to the 5th Annual C3 Prize for the third consecutive year to generate awareness about the importance of fostering advances in cancer beyond medicine and as host of the pitch event.

"As the husband of a cancer survivor, it's been an honor to be a part of an effort that puts a spotlight on life-changing cancer care solutions that ease the burden of the cancer journey for patients and their families," Rancic said. "I've been inspired and impressed by the creativity of the submissions we have received over the years, and I encourage anyone with an idea or concept to apply."

Tackling Everyday Challenges Facing the Cancer Community

The 5th Annual C3 Prize finalists will participate in a pitch event with an expert panel of volunteer judges: Mark Reisenauer, senior vice president, oncology business unit, Astellas; Margaret Laws, president and CEO, Hopelab; Ebele Mbanugo, executive director, Run for a Cure Africa; Steve Alperin, CEO, SurvivorNet and Steven Collens, CEO, MATTER.

"I've dedicated my life to cancer education and awareness, and through my experience with the C3 Prize I have learned that one good idea can make an immeasurable difference," said Ebele Mbanugo, 2018 C3 Grand Prize winner, 2020 C3 Prize judge and founder/executive director of the nonprofit organization Run For a Cure Africa (RFCA). "Through the grants we've received from the C3 Prize to help fund my idea, we've been able to provide more comprehensive care for breast cancer patients living in Nigeria."

Astellas Oncology will award the Grand Prize winner $100,000 USD in grants, and the two Innovation Prize winners $50,000 USD in grants each. All winners will be provided with access to tools and resources to help them develop and advance their idea, including a yearlong complimentary membership to MATTER, a global healthcare startup incubator, community nexus and corporate innovation accelerator.

All eligible entries will be evaluated on the following criteria: potential impact on people affected by cancer, originality/differentiation from existing solutions, scalability of idea, and the impact of the C3 Prize on the ability to further the idea.

For more information, visit www.C3Prize.com.

About the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize

The Astellas Oncology C3 Prize, launched in 2016, is a global challenge that aims to address the complexities of the cancer journey by funding the best ideas in cancer care beyond medicine. The C3 Prize sparks innovative developments in cancer care, tackling cancer challenges by awarding the winners with prize money and connecting them with resources and support. The C3 Prize directly reflects the mission of Astellas Oncology: striving to make every day better for those impacted by cancer. Astellas maintains no ownership in the ventures funded by the C3 Prize. For more information, visit the website at https://www.C3Prize.com and follow on social media with the hashtag, #C3Prize.

About Astellas

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at http://www.astellas.us. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma.

About MATTER

MATTER is a global healthcare startup incubator, community nexus and corporate innovation accelerator. MATTER mobilizes a community of entrepreneurs, industry innovators, scientists and clinicians committed to improving health and care for every patient.

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.

Related Links

http://www.C3Prize.com

