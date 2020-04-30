Astellas Pharma Support Solutions Help to Address Evolving Patient Needs During COVID-19

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more and more Americans facing economic hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Astellas has implemented changes to its patient assistance programs as part of the company's ongoing commitment to ensuring that patients have access to our products. Astellas Pharma Support SolutionsSM offers support to patients needing access and reimbursement assistance.

Astellas has made the patient assistance program application and verification process easily accessible for patients who have lost their jobs or insurance coverage as a result of COVID-19, and has increased customer service capacity in light of the influx of patients requiring assistance. Important resources regarding patient healthcare coverage and financial assistance options are also available.

"We recognize the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on patients and healthcare systems and want to ensure we do all we can to meet patient needs," said Percival Barretto-Ko, president of Astellas U.S. "During these challenging times, many people are experiencing financial stresses and are worried about how to pay their bills. They should not have to worry about how to get their prescription medications. We will continue to do all that we can to help ensure that patients have access to – and can afford – their critical Astellas medicines."

Some of the products patients can access support for include:

AmBisome® (amphotericin B) liposome for injection;

Cresemba® (isavuconazonium sulfate) 372 mg for injection; 186 mg capsules;

Lexiscan® (regadenoson) injection 0.4 mg/5 mL;

Mycamine® (micafungin for injection) for intravenous use;

Myrbetriq® (mirabegron) extended-release tablets 25 mg, 50 mg;

Xospata® (gilteritinib) 40 mg tablets; Please click here for Xospata full prescribing information, including boxed warning;

Xtandi® (enzalutamide) 40 mg capsules

Astellas Pharma Support Solutions offerings feature:

Simple documentation for patients with a sudden loss of income or insurance;

Quick verification for applicants due to increased support team capacity;

Various enrollment tools, including electronic, phone and website portals;

Product-specific information and additional resources

To learn more about resources Astellas has available for patients who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, call our support line at 800-477-6472 or visit www.astellaspharmasupportsolutions.com.

During this challenging time, we remain focused on ensuring the health and well-being of our employees, partners, health care practitioners, patients and communities. Please visit Astellas.com/US to learn more about the company's COVID-19 community support efforts, including increased volunteer hours for employees, first-responder support and enhanced leave for employees with medical backgrounds.

About Astellas

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at www.astellas.com/us. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/5911/.

SOURCE Astellas

Related Links

https://www.astellaspharmasupportsolutions.com/

