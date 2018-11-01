Astellas Promotes Lei Ding to vice president, Payer Strategy, Contracts, and Pricing

"Astellas is committed to collaborating with payers to ensure patients have access to our medicines," said Dodson. "Lei's background and experience in pricing and contacting strategy makes her a natural fit to undertake this responsibility and I look forward to working with her to support Astellas' portfolio."

Ding previously served as executive director of contracts and pricing at Astellas, where she led pricing and contract strategies along with contract management and negotiations for the entire Astellas portfolio in the US. Since joining Astellas in 2009, she has led multiple new product launch and lifecycle pricing strategies and value-based contract negotiations to help ensure patient access. Prior to Astellas, Ding held leadership positions in contracts and pricing, business insights, forecasting, commercial planning and portfolio management at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and TAP Pharmaceuticals.

Ding holds a master's degree in Information Systems from Northwestern University and a master of business administration degree from Washington University.

