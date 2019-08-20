Asterisk Celebrates 25 Million Downloads

Asterisk is an open source framework for developing state-of-the-art communications solutions. Asterisk makes it easy for software developers to create innovative, custom applications ('apps') that handle the complex detail of voice, video, and text communications. Asterisk powers so many types of applications, including automatic call distributors, conference bridges, voicemail, unified messaging, and many more

"Although I created Asterisk in 1999 initially as a cost saving measure, the mission rapidly expanded to a broader disruption of the communications industry not just by making phone systems more affordable, but by transforming the nature of telecommunication services that could be provided and by giving small, individual technologists to compete with enormous industry behemoths," said Mark Spencer, creator of Asterisk. "I am grateful to the users, developers and community members who have continued to build and create on the open source platform leading us to this milestone of 25 million downloads. I am humbled to know that something I created so early in my career has sustained such a community while growing and innovating."

"In over 170 countries today, small businesses, large enterprises, call centers, carriers and governments are using Asterisk every day, as the communications engine in essential feature-rich communications systems," says Bill Wignall, CEO of Sangoma. "Its appeal keeps growing as businesses look for the value, flexibility, and the technical superiority that result from the contributions of thousands of talented software developers, and Sangoma is proud to lead the way with Asterisk and its global community."

"Asterisk is the largest open source telecom software community on earth. It's the longest continuously operating open source telecom application project at 20 years old. This is an impressive achievement that demonstrates Asterisk's leadership across the telecom industry," said Alan Quayle, Founder TADHack/TADSummit and keynote speaker at the upcoming Astricon event. "There have been many other telecom app server projects, but my recent open source telecom software research shows the Asterisk community has the greatest diversity of implementations: across employee and customer communications, from specialized functions like SBCs (Session Border Controllers) to CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service). Well done to everyone in the Asterisk community!"

The Asterisk Community, along with the FreePBX Community, will celebrate the 25 millionth download at AstriCon 2019. The 16th annual user conference will be held October 29-30 at the Omni Battery, Atlanta, Georgia. Registration is now open at www.astricon.net.

