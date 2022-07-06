Asteroom Announces First of its Kind Data Capture Solution for Freddie Mac ACE+ PDR

Reports ready just 2-3 calendar days after order dates. Tweet this

Asteroom is the world's first 3D tour technology partner to offer property data collection services for Freddie Mac's ACE+PDR offering, streamlining labor-intensive processes to boost efficiency while maintaining consistency, accuracy, and affordability.

Dramatically reducing both on-site and delivery timelines, data collectors can scan the average 3,000 sqft property in just 40 minutes, with reports ready just 2-3 calendar days after order dates. Nationwide pricing is just $200 for properties up to 3,000 square feet.

Asteroom's technology has been extensively vetted for property dimensional accuracy. Floor plans' GLA have a 4%-6% margin of error, comparable to all available solutions for this data. Additionally, all collected data will be reviewed by a quality assurance team to ensure property condition information is complete and accurate.

"Reimagining the appraisal process has long been a goal for many, and I'm excited that our ability to create a property's 3D Digital Twin will be used to benefit both cash-out refinance sellers as well as borrowers," said Asteroom's CEO & Co-Founder Eric Tsai.

To learn more about Asteroom and its national property data collection service by visiting our site .

About Asteroom Inc.: Asteroom is a 3D tour and floor plan company based in Fremont, CA. Founded in 2018, Asteroom has 20,000+ real estate agents creating 3D tours across the United States. Asteroom was voted 2021 Housing Wire Tech100 Winner as one of the most innovative and impactful technology companies serving the real estate industry.

