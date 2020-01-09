ASTM International Launches Personnel Certificate Program in Additive Manufacturing

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) has announced one of the industry's first certificate programs. The course will be March 10-12 at Auburn University in Alabama (USA).

ASTM International conducted an extensive landscape analysis to understand the existing gaps in AM education and workforce development and to develop a comprehensive course that will fill the current gaps, according to Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International's director of global additive manufacturing programs. As a result, he says, the course covers all basic concepts of the additive manufacturing (AM) process chain while also equipping attendees with core technical knowledge related to best practices, including standardized methodologies. The course is open to anyone with interest in additive manufacturing (also known as 3D printing).

Specific modules include:

Terminology,

AM process overview,

Design and simulation,

Feedstock,

Post-processing,

Mechanical Testing,

Non-destructive inspection,

Safety issues, and

Qualification and certification.

Modules will be taught by globally-recognized experts from industry, regulatory agencies, and academia, Seifi notes. Based on their broad expertise, participants will learn real-world scenarios currently used in industry.

"With more and more industry sectors adopting additive manufacturing technologies, there is a growing demand for an educated workforce to support the expanding field," says Dr. Nima Shamsaei, director of the National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) at Auburn University. "This is a groundbreaking first step in meeting that need. To fill the AM knowledge gap, we need world-class training from industry leaders who can equip the future workforce with highly valued technical knowledge."

"The AM CoE has made education and workforce development a major priority for creating a culture that accelerates AM adoption," added Seifi. He adds that the program requires attendees to pass an exam to earn the "Basic AM Certificate" that serves as a foundation and prerequisite for future specialized role-based AM certificates through the AM CoE. The certificate program is developed in compliance with the ASTM International standard practice for certificate programs (E2659) adopted by ANSI in the Certificate Accreditation Program (ANSI-CAP).

This course welcomes participants from government, industry, academia, as well as those with prior experience in additive manufacturing.

ASTM International and TÜV SÜD, a German testing and certification organization, recently also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop other types of advanced educational certificate offerings in AM tailored to specific roles for various industry sectors.

For technical information or questions, contact co-chairs Shamsaei (shamsaei@auburn.edu), Rachael Andrulonis (rachael@niar.wichita.edu), Khalid Rafi (krafi@astm.org), or Seifi (mseifi@astm.org).

