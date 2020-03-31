Astound Commerce And BlueSnap Launch New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Payment Solution

SAN BRUNO, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astound Commerce , the world's largest privately-held digital commerce agency, has partnered with a leading payment solutions provider BlueSnap , to launch an all-in-one payment platform integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud , enabling customers to increase sales and reduce costs. The all-in-one payments platform includes a gateway solution, merchant account and advanced features to boost your bottom line. Astound Commerce and BlueSnap share a common vision of enabling experience-led connected digital commerce ecosystems for their clients. The new Commerce Cloud cartridge developed by Astound Commerce for BlueSnap provides merchants with easier and faster integration into Commerce Cloud. Together in this ongoing partnership, Astound Commerce and BlueSnap will combine forces on product sales opportunities, marketing, business planning and strategy.

BlueSnap's payment solution incorporates the ability to connect providers to over 30 global banks to increase authorization rates, and optimize global conversions by offering 100 shopper currencies, payment types and eWallets, together with 17 payout currencies. To combat the rise in fraud and chargeback, the platform has built enhanced tools as well as solutions to comply with global regulations and taxes. And by offering a powerful suite of reporting and analytical tools, businesses have access to real-time data and actionable insights. Overall, the rich and unique BlueSnap platform allows retailers to simplify and consolidate to one payment provider.

"Astound Commerce is excited to enter a new decade with the launch of the BlueSnap Commerce Cloud payment cartridge," said Tim Sabens, Director of Channel Partners and Alliances, Astound Commerce. "What we like most is the ability to integrate BlueSnap's industry-leading payment solution with customers' existing platforms. BlueSnap works efficiently with shopping carts, ERP and CRM systems, making it easier to connect and get up and running quickly."

"BlueSnap and Astound Commerce solutions are a perfect match enabling retailers to maximize their online business and drive results," commented Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "By partnering with Astound we'll be better able to help retailers align and make the most of global ecommerce opportunities, create personalized digital experiences, and meet mobile demands to optimize customer experience."

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

About Astound Commerce:

Astound Commerce, the world's largest independent digital commerce agency, combines strategy, technology, creativity, insight and a proven methodology to deliver exceptional digital shopping experiences. Through a forward-thinking, results-driven approach, Astound Commerce serves leading global brands such as Puma, L'Oréal, Under Armour, Louis Vuitton, Mattress Firm and Toys 'R' Us.

Founded in San Francisco in 2000, the passionate team of over 1000 dedicated, diverse industry and technology experts has decades of ecommerce experience and more than 2000 implementations under their belt to address the complex challenges, advancing technologies and unique needs of global markets. In 2017, Astound Commerce was named Salesforce Global Delivery Partner of the Year, and in 2018 was awarded Salesforce Platinum Partner status, reflecting the company's commitment to excellence on Salesforce's commerce platform. To learn more, visit astoundcommerce.com

About BlueSnap:

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com .

Astound Commerce Contact:

Adrienne Scordato

Founder and CEO

Atrium PR

[email protected]

(917) 402-5377

BlueSnap Contact:

Amy Dardinger

BlueSnap PR

[email protected]

(574) 286-562

SOURCE BlueSnap

Related Links

http://home.bluesnap.com

