ASTR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. Shareholders
Mar 15, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
Class Period: February 2, 2021 to December 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.
Learn more about your recoverable losses in ASTR:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24647&from=4
Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. NEWS - ASTR NEWS
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Astra you have until April 11, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Astra securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ASTR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24647&from=4
ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE The Klein Law Firm
Share this article