Astra Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program in the U.S.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astra is an automation platform for moving your money – through its mobile application, the company helps consumers optimize their cash flow and save time using rules that automatically transfer cash between their accounts. Today, Astra announces it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program in the U.S.

Visa expanded the Fast Track program to the United States in July 2019, to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa and allow Fintechs to leverage the reach, capabilities, and security of VisaNet, the company's global payment network. The program highlights Visa's longtime commitment to digital payment innovation and support for startups as they scale.

"By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Astra gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources," said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."

For Astra, joining the program means the company can expand its innovation around financial automation. To date, the Fintech startup has developed the automated routines at the heart of its product through Automated Clearing House (ACH) bank transfers. Adding VisaNet to the available options for these routines will allow Astra to develop broader routine types and offer faster settlement times.

"Our mission is to increase the efficiency of your finances, by mapping the graph of your accounts and automating the movement of funds through it, said Gil Akos, Co-founder and CEO, Astra. "Collaborating with Visa means we have a step function increase in the types of accounts that may send or receive funds through our platform as well as the speed at which we can transfer those funds for you. We are excited by the magnitude of how this will empower our users."

Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at http://Partner.Visa.com.

