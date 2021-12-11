AstraZeneca Levant recognized among the top workplaces in pharma for 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca Levant https://edenred.ae/, an affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. The certification comes as a result of independent analysis carried out by the Best Places to Work organization and highlights the company dedication to maintaining an outstanding workplace culture.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

In a statement from Rami Scandar, NEMAG Country President for AstraZeneca, he said "At AstraZeneca Near East & Maghreb, we believe that People Behind the Numbers are More Important than the Numbers. We ensure that everyone who chooses to work for our company can reach their full potential & make a valued contribution to the enterprise. I am proud to sustain this award for Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, but looking forward to extend it to more countries within NEMAG cluster, enhancing AZ image as an Employer of Choice & a Great Place to Work."

"Within the past 2 challenging years, we have learnt that it's not only about performance and development, but also focusing on the wellbeing of our people to overcome their daily struggles, facilitating an inclusive and an engaging environment, where they can outperform themselves. It's about attracting and retaining people with the right skills who share our values, providing them the opportunity to learn and develop." said Noha Zannoun, HR Director NEMAG for AstraZeneca.

"Well Done amazing AZ Lebanon Team! You continue to prove that Lebanon team can make the best out of any circumstances, through living AZ Values and being the core of such a healthy and awesome Culture; a Culture that sets us apart among all pharma companies in Lebanon, which drives us to stay in this market to achieve the greatest outcome to our country and patients." said Agnar Aboujaoude, Commercial Manager for AstraZeneca Lebanon.

"Congratulations to our young and vibrant AZ Jordan Team! You are truly our innovators inspiring us every day by your work, pushing to cover the unmet needs of the customers through science, helping improve the health and lives of millions of patients across the country. The summit of success is not reached in a single leap, but in a series of determined steps through determined people" said Dissi Abdul Kareem, Country Director Jordan.

"At AZ Iraq, we mainly focus on our people being our major asset. They have developed to understand what real business is, what matters most & think independently. All the credit goes to the line managers and cross functional teams who have nurtured a strong culture of value and inclusion, dedicated to building a trustful organization that embraces diversity and gives room to further development and learning." said Ayman Rahhal, Country Director Iraq.

About Best Places To Work Program:

Best Places to Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyses a company attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

