Astreya Appoints Salman Rashid as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya , a premier IT managed services & technology organization, announces the appointment of Salman Rashid as Chief Financial Officer.

Salman joins Astreya with over 25 years of finance and consulting experience. He is committed to helping organizations grow exponentially, resolving complex issues, aligning stakeholder objectives, and implementing strategic business initiatives.

In his new role with Astreya, he will be responsible for the company's global finance and IT organizations including financial planning & analysis, reporting, accounting, tax, internal audit, mergers, and acquisitions. Andrea Bendzick, President of Astreya, said, "Salman is a proven global CFO with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. His industry knowledge and combination of skill sets will play a vital role in supporting Astreya's next chapter of growth. I look forward to working with Salman and the team to propel Astreya forward on its financial, operational, and cultural transformation."

Salman has been instrumental in his roles as COO and CFO for Edgile in driving the overall business growth and facilitating its acquisition to Wipro, a $10B IT services organization. Before joining Edgile, he held finance and transformational leadership roles at QuickStart Technologies and Dell Technologies. He also worked for Arthur Andersen and Accenture as a management consultant.

Salman has an Engineering degree from UT Austin and an MBA from the University of Houston. He is based in Austin, Texas.

About Astreya

Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches thirty-three countries with over 2000+ IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear- vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated Software and Service Innovation teams bring best-in-class technology and tools to bear for our clients.

SOURCE Astreya