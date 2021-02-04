Astreya Secures Automation Capabilities with the Acquisition of Yolk Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya , a leading global IT solutions provider for many of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Yolk Inc. , an agile software company in the enterprise automation space. The Yolk acquisition reinforces Astreya's commitment to building technology-enabled services that elevate human potential and experience in a digitally transformed work environment.

Yolk's unique combination of Virtual Support Assistants, No-Code Automation and ML-Powered Knowledge Management provides the perfect enhancement to Enterprise Service Management. "This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to join forces with Astreya to make high-growth enterprise customers more productive with Yolk's intelligent service automation," said Yolk's CEO Alex Smith. "Astreya's prowess in delivering critical IT services to some of the largest Fortune 500 companies and Yolk's ability to orchestrate complex service management workflows is a natural fit. This acquisition accelerates our vision of enabling no-touch resolution to the repetitive and manual IT issues that slow down every enterprise today."