Astronaut Michael Fincke to Visit Pittsburgh with NASA's Destination Station

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronaut and Pittsburgh native Michael Fincke will visit Pittsburgh as part of NASA's Destination Station during the week of Nov. 5. Many of the activities and speaking events featuring Fincke and officials from the International Space Station Program will be open to the public.

Destination Station is an effort by NASA to share, educate and inspire the public about the International Space Station, and its role as an official U.S. National Laboratory conducting vital research. In addition to Fincke and other speakers, the Driven to Explore mobile, multi-media exhibit will offer visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in NASA's story. The mobile exhibit also features a moon rock returned to Earth during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

Fincke was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1996. The Pennsylvania native is the veteran of two space station flights, Expedition 9 in 2004, Expedition 18 in 2009, and space shuttle mission STS-134 in 2011, the penultimate flight of the shuttle program to the station. For Expedition 9, Fincke served as science officer and flight engineer during his six-month stays onboard the station. He completed four space walks during his missions.

During the week, the public and media are invited to experience the excitement of space exploration during the following events (all times Eastern):

Monday, Nov. 5

9 a.m.-1 p.m. : NASA mobile exhibit opens in the Hill District Neighborhood at Weil Elementary. (2250 Centre Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15219)

Tuesday, Nov. 6

9 a.m.-5 p.m. : NASA mobile exhibit located at the University of Pittsburgh . (123 University Place Pittsburgh, PA 15213)

Wednesday, Nov. 7

10 a.m.-5 p.m. : NASA mobile exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center. (1 Allegheny Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15212)

: NASA mobile exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center. (1 Allegheny Ave. 15212) 3-3:30 p.m. : Destination Station presentation on the International Space Station as a U.S. National Laboratory at the Carnegie Science Center.

: Destination Station presentation on the International Space Station as a U.S. National Laboratory at the Carnegie Science Center. 3:30-4:30 p.m. : Presentation from astronaut Michael Fincke at the Carnegie Science Center, followed question and answer session.

Thursday, Nov. 8

11 a.m.-4 p.m. : NASA mobile exhibit at Carnegie Science Center.

: NASA mobile exhibit at Carnegie Science Center. 2:15-2:45 p.m. : Destination Station partners with the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory for a presentation at the Carnegie Science Center.

: Destination Station partners with the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory for a presentation at the Carnegie Science Center. 2:45-3:45 p.m. : Presentation from astronaut Michael Fincke at the Carnegie Science Center, followed question and answer session.

: Presentation from astronaut at the Carnegie Science Center, followed question and answer session. 6:30-8 p.m. : Media availability with astronaut Michael Fincke and representatives from the NASA International Space Station Program Science Office.

: Media availability with astronaut and representatives from the NASA International Space Station Program Science Office. NASA mobile exhibit at Carnegie Science Center.

Friday, Nov. 9

10 a.m.-1 p.m. : NASA mobile exhibit open at Carnegie Science Center.

