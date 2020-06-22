Astronauts, Experts, and Space Agencies Discuss Asteroids, Opportunities, and Risks on Asteroid Day, 30 June

LUXEMBOURG, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asteroid Foundation returns with Asteroid Day LIVE Digital from Luxembourg. This year, the event is a fully digital celebration of asteroid science and exploration. Panel discussions and one-on-one interviews with astronauts and world experts will be broadcast on 30 June 2020.

Each year Asteroid Day presents the public with a snap-shot of cutting-edge asteroid research from the largest telescopes on Earth to some of the most ambitious space missions. Topics of discussion this year include the acceleration in the rate of our asteroid discoveries and why it is set to accelerate even faster, the imminent arrival of samples from asteroid Ryugu and Bennu, the exciting preparations for the joint US-Europe mission to binary asteroid Didymos, and much more.

Asteroids are the leftover remnants of the birth of the planets in the Solar System, and many are the shattered fragments of these diminutive proto-planets that never made it to maturity. "Asteroid exploration missions tell us about the birth of our own planet and reveal how asteroids can serve astronauts as stepping stones to Mars," says Tom Jones, PhD, veteran astronaut and planetary scientist, and Asteroid Day Expert Panel member.

Each asteroid is an individual with its own story to tell. And that's what Asteroid Day is all about: bringing those stories to the widest audience possible. "Space and science have been an endless source of inspiration for SES! This is one of the reasons why we and our partners continue to do extraordinary things in space to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth," says Ruy Pinto, Chief Technology Officer at SES. "Through satellite broadcasting, we are able to reach millions of TV households and this enables us to unite people around science, space, and technology topics."

"The valuable expertise of SES and BCE play a central role in making Asteroid Day an international success and enabling us to have a global conversation about space, space resources, and asteroids in these COVID-19 times," says Mark Serres, the CEO of the Luxembourg Space Agency.

Such studies can also protect our planet. "An asteroid impact is a natural disaster we might be able to avoid if we see one coming soon enough," says European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Jan Wörner.

Join Asteroid Day LIVE Digital from Luxembourg to celebrate the solar system's magnificent debris.

Asteroid Day is an official United Nations day of global awareness about the opportunities and challenges that asteroids present. Asteroid Day was co-founded by astrophysicist and famed musician Dr. Brian May of the rock group QUEEN, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart, filmmaker Grig Richters, and B612 Foundation President Danica Remy.

Asteroid Day LIVE Digital from Luxembourg is a five-hour program with panel discussions including:

Panel hosts include Sarah Cruddas, Alan Boyle, Lisa Burke, Sabinije von Gaffke, and Stuart Clark. The panel summary descriptions can be found here. Asteroid Day LIVE is streaming over Asteroid Day TV and the detailed program schedule can be found on the Asteroid Day website. After Asteroid Day, the panels can be found there as well as on YouTube.

In the week leading up to Asteroid Day, the European Space Agency will produce several Asteroid Day programmes in French, Spanish, Dutch, German, and Italian including asteroid experts and special guests discussing European planetary defence and asteroid-related activities aimed at general audiences in those countries and. ESA will debut an hour-long English segment on 30 June as part of Asteroid Day LIVE Digital from Luxembourg.

In addition to the ESA programmes, there are independent online talks taking place worldwide as well. "Stones Fallen From the Sky: The Birth of the Science of Asteroids and Meteorites" will come from Spain, and Asteroid Day Chile has organized for 20+ national institutions to give talks, workshops for children, and audiovisual segments. These will be broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube simultaneously on 29 & 30 June. These and more can be found online at asteroidday.org; only a limited number of independent events are possible this year due to COVID-19.

Partial list of participants in ESA and Asteroid Day LIVE Digital from Luxembourg include:

*Members of the Asteroid Day Expert Panel (ADXP)

Asteroid Day TV has been and will continue streaming through 4 July. Asteroid Day LIVE Digital from Luxembourg and Asteroid Day TV are produced and live-streamed in partnership with Broadcasting Center Europe (BCE) broadcast by SES through the unparalleled reach of its satellites.

