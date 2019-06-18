ASUN Conference Announces Addition of Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASUN Conference announced today the induction of Bellarmine University into the league after an unanimous vote by the ASUN Presidents Council. The Knights, who will become a member of the ASUN Conference starting with the 2020-21 season, increase the ASUN membership to 10 institutions.

"The addition of Bellarmine University to the ASUN continues the rising trend of our league," said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. "We are extremely proud to become teammates with a great university and the Louisville area community. Today, we celebrate a new beginning together with all students, coaches, faculty, administration, alumni, boosters and Knight fans everywhere. We appreciate the visionary leadership of President Donovan, the Board of Trustees, Athletics Director Scott Wiegandt, and the entire leadership and athletic department team at Bellarmine that made today possible. On behalf of the ASUN family, we welcome our newest member and look forward to growing this partnership as we work together in our goal of Building Winners for Life. Swords Up."

Bellarmine fields 17 sports sponsored by the ASUN, while the Knights' Men's Lacrosse program will continue as a member of the Southern Conference. Bellarmine's Men's & Women's Swimming will now participate in the CCSA with its Field Hockey and Wrestling programs moving to Division I independent status.

With the addition of Bellarmine to the ASUN, the league resides in seven states and features nine of the top-80 media markets in the nation.

"ASUN is a perfect fit for the Knights, because - like Bellarmine - every school in the conference is committed to putting students first," said Scott Wiegandt, Bellarmine's director of athletics. "Our student-athletes already meet Division I academic standards, and our players and coaches will be ready to compete when we arrive in our new conference next year. While our facilities generally meet D-I standards, we're planning some upgrades that will enhance the experience for our student-athletes, our opponents and our fans. The improved reach offered through ASUN and ESPN will shine a brighter spotlight on Bellarmine, with more regional and national attention."

