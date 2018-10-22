ASUR 3Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 6.7% YoY in Mexico, 3.8% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 7.3% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced results for the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018.

3Q18 Highlights1

Passenger traffic in Mexico rose 6.7% YoY, reflecting increases of 10.5% and 2.8% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun Airport was the main traffic driver.

Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) increased 3.8%, as a 5.3% increase in domestic traffic more than offset the 5.9% decline in international traffic. The recovery in total passenger traffic reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017 .

Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) increased 7.3% YoY, reflecting increases of 6.4% in domestic traffic and 12.4% in international traffic.

Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.92.5.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 18.9% YoY, reaching Ps.2,278.3 million.

Cash position at the end of the quarter reached Ps.4,569.1 million. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.22x, reflecting the consolidation of Aerostar and Airplan.

Table 1: Financial & Operational Highlights 1 Third Quarter % Var 2017 2018 Financial Highlights Total Revenue 3,230,104 3,682,047 14.0 Mexico 2,606,720 2,585,641 (0.8) San Juan 623,384 692,466 11.08 Colombia 0 403,940 n/a Commercial Revenues per PAX 99.5 92.5 (7.1) Mexico 100.5 108.1 7.6 San Juan 96 108.0 12.66 Colombia 0 35.0 n/a EBITDA 1,916,603 2,278,320 18.9 Net Income 1,145,613 1,006,574 (12.1) Majority Net Income 1,100,695 988,054 (10.2) Earnings per Share (in pesos) 3.6690 3.2935 (10.2) Earnings per ADS (in US$) 1.9596 1.7591 (10.2) Capex 313,395 363,379 15.9 Cash & Cash Equivalents 7,678,970 4,569,129 (40.5) Net Debt 7,033,478 11,006,740 56.5 Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA 1.03 1.22 18.0 Operational Highlights Passenger Traffic Mexico 7,783,057 8,303,559 6.7 San Juan 2,144,760 2,226,595 3.8 Colombia 2,610,921 2,800,730 7.3 1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are unaudited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including application of IFRS 9 and 15 that came into force in 2018, and represent comparisons between the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018, and the equivalent three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017. On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis, while until then, results were accounted for by the equity method. Furthermore, starting October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate results of Airplan in Colombia. All figures in this report are expressed in Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted. Tables state figures in thousands of pesos, unless otherwise noted. Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, unless otherwise noted. Commercial revenues include revenues from non-permanent ground transportation and parking lots. All U.S. dollar figures are calculated at the exchange rate of US$1.00 = Mexican Ps. 18.7231 (source: Diario Oficial de la Federacion de Mexico) while Colombian peso figures are calculated at the exchange rate of COL$ 158.6100 = Ps. 1.00 Mexican pesos (source: Investing). Definitions for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Majority Net Income can be found on page 17 of this report.

Passenger Traffic

ASUR's total passenger traffic in 3Q18 increased 6.3% YoY to 13.3 million passengers, reflecting increases of 6.7% in traffic in Mexico, 3.8% in Puerto Rico and 7.3% in Colombia.

The 6.7% YoY growth in passenger traffic in Mexico reflects increases of 10.5% and 2.8% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun was the main driver behind traffic growth, with increases of 10.6% and 2.8% in domestic and international traffic, respectively, with the majority of ASUR's other Mexican airports also contributing to higher traffic.

Traffic in Puerto Rico increased 3.8% YoY, recovering following the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017. Domestic traffic increased 5.3% YoY, more than offsetting a decline of 5.9% in international traffic.

Colombia reported a 7.3% YoY increase in total traffic driven by increases of 12.4% and 6.4% in international and domestic traffic, respectively.

Tables with detailed passenger traffic information for each airport can be found on page 19 of this report.

Table 2: Passenger Traffic Summary Third Quarter % Chg. Nine-Months % Chg. 2017 2018 2017 2018 Total México 7,783,057 8,303,559 6.7 23,530,519 25,158,418 6.9 - Cancun 5,909,015 6,251,306 5.8 17,996,106 19,189,289 6.6 - 8 Others Airports 1,874,042 2,052,253 9.5 5,534,413 5,969,129 7.9 Domestic Traffic 3,929,206 4,342,594 10.5 10,641,806 11,725,081 10.2 - Cancun 2,254,689 2,493,382 10.6 5,839,906 6,525,887 11.7 - 8 Others Airports 1,674,517 1,849,212 10.4 4,801,900 5,199,194 8.3 International traffic 3,853,851 3,960,965 2.8 12,888,713 13,433,337 4.2 - Cancun 3,654,326 3,757,924 2.8 12,156,200 12,663,402 4.2 - 8 Others Airports 199,525 203,041 1.8 732,513 769,935 5.1 Total San Juan, Puerto Rico1 2,144,760 2,226,595 3.8 6,865,311 6,362,573 (7.3) Domestic Traffic 1,858,789 1,957,414 5.3 6,005,732 5,672,204 (5.6) International traffic 285,971 269,181 (5.9) 859,579 690,369 (19.7) Total Colombia2 2,610,921 2,800,730 7.3 7,727,462 7,681,418 (0.6) Domestic Traffic 2,248,484 2,393,455 6.4 6,709,903 6,516,614 (2.9) International traffic 362,437 407,275 12.4 1,017,559 1,164,804 14.5 Total traffic 12,538,738 13,330,884 6.3 38,123,292 39,202,409 2.8 Domestic Traffic 8,036,479 8,693,463 8.2 23,357,441 23,913,899 2.4 International traffic 4,502,259 4,637,421 3.0 14,765,851 15,288,510 3.5 Note: Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, while Puerto Rico includes transit passengers and general aviation. 1 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in Aerostar, operator of LMM Airport in Puerto Rico from 50% to 60%. ASUR began fully consolidating line by line Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017. For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 3Q18 and 3Q17. 2 On October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's operations (Colombia). For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for Airplan for 3Q17 and 3Q18.

Review of Consolidated Results

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar, operator of LMM Airport in Puerto Rico, to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, until May 31, 2017, ASUR's ownership in Aerostar was accounted for by the equity method, while starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis. In addition, on October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia, and starting on that date, ASUR began to fully consolidate Airplan's operations on a line by line basis. On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired a 7.58% ownership stake in Airplan, bringing its total share ownership in Airplan to 100.0%.

Table 3: Summary of Consolidated Results Third Quarter % Chg. Nine-Months % Chg. 2017 2018 2017 2018 Total Revenues 3,230,104 3,682,047 14.0 8,642,149 11,486,011 32.9 Aeronautical Services 1,732,467 2,251,115 29.9 4,587,720 6,715,133 46.4 Non-Aeronautical Services 1,088,079 1,340,615 23.2 3,110,280 4,160,293 33.8 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,820,546 3,591,730 27.3 7,698,000 10,875,426 41.3 Construction Revenues 5 409,558 90,317 (77.9) 944,149 610,585 (35.3) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 1,574,494 2,025,512 28.6 3,740,868 5,834,738 56.0 Operating Profit 1,655,610 1,656,535 0.1 4,901,281 5,651,273 15.3 Operating Margin 51.26% 44.99% (627 bps) 56.7% 49.2% (751 bps) Adjusted Operating Margin 1 58.70% 46.12% (1258 bps) 63.7% 52.0% (1171 bps) EBITDA 1,916,603 2,278,320 18.9 5,475,755 7,093,833 29.5 EBITDA Margin 59.34% 61.88% 254 bps 63.4% 61.8% (160 bps) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 67.95% 63.43% (452 bps) 71.1% 65.2% (590 bps) Net Income 1,145,613 1,006,574 (12.1) 3,636,319 3,572,062 (1.8) Majority Net Income 1,100,695 988,054 (10.2) 3,571,974 3,529,012 (1.2) Earnings per Share 3.6690 3.2935 (10.2) 11.9066 11.7634 (1.2) Earnings per ADS in US$ 1.9596 1.7591 (10.2) 6.3593 6.2828 (1.2) Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 3 99.5 92.5 (7.1) 105.8 97.3 (8.0) Commercial Revenues 992,211 1,241,918 25.2 2,824,359 3,840,862 36.0 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 4 19.3 17.4 (9.9) 18.9 18.1 (4.4) Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 80.2 75.1 (6.4) 86.9 79.2 (8.8) 1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 3 Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia. 4 Represents ASUR's operations in convenience stores. 5 Construction revenues for Airplan in 3Q18 include the actual construction revenues which are equal to construction costs of Ps.63.1 million plus an estimated revenue decline derived from the valuation of the intangible asset at its present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession) of Ps.80.9 million according to IFRIC 12.

Consolidated Revenues

Consolidated Revenues for 3Q18 rose 14.0% YoY to Ps.3,682.0 million, mainly as a result of the following increases:

29.9% in revenues from aeronautical services to Ps.2,251.1 million. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,495.9 million in revenues from aeronautical services in 3Q18, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.433.8 million and Ps.321.3 million, respectively; and

23.2% in revenues from non-aeronautical services to Ps.1,340.6 million, principally reflecting the 25.2% increase in commercial revenues. Mexico contributed with Ps.997.4 million in commercial revenues, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.242.8 million and Ps.100.5 million, respectively.

This was partially offset by a 77.9% decline in revenues from construction services in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia as a result of lower capital expenditures and other investments in concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding revenues from construction services, which are deducted as costs under IFRS accounting standards, total revenues would have increased 27.3% YoY to Ps.3,591.7 million. Total revenues in Puerto Rico and Colombia in 3Q17 represented 18.8% and 11.7%, respectively, of ASUR's consolidated revenues excluding revenues from construction services.

Commercial Revenues in 3Q18 increased 25.2% YoY, mainly reflecting the 6.3% increase in total passenger traffic, along with the contribution of Ps.100.5 million in Colombia in 3Q18. Commercial revenues in Mexico rose 14.5%, mainly driven by increases in Duty Free, Food and Beverages, Retail and Car Rentals, among others, mainly reflecting the opening of Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport during 4Q17. Likewise, Puerto Rico reported an YoY increase of 17.0%, or Ps.34.9 million in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger declined to Ps.92.5 in 3Q18, from Ps.99.5 in 3Q17. Note that ASUR began to consolidate Aerostar's results (Puerto Rico) starting June 1, 2017 and Airplan (Colombia) beginning October 19, 2017. As a result, this decline in commercial revenues per passenger reflects the comparison of 3Q18 figures against operations in Puerto Rico for 3Q17, while Colombia is only included for 3Q18. Mexico contributed with commercial revenues per passenger of Ps.108.1 in 3Q18, Puerto Rico with Ps.108.0 and Colombia with Ps.35.0. During the period, and on a stand-alone basis, commercial revenues per passenger increased 7.6% in Mexico, 12.7% in Puerto Rico and 20.0% in Colombia.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, including construction costs, for 3Q18 increased by 28.6% YoY, or Ps.451.0 million, to Ps.2,025.5 million. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 59.2% to Ps.1,854.2 million, mainly impacted by the following increases:

15.9% in operating costs and expenses excluding construction costs, or Ps.125.1 million, in Mexico principally reflecting increases in professional fees, higher cost of sales from the opening of stores directly operated by ASUR in Terminal 4 of Cancun Airport, as well as higher security, energy and maintenance expenses in connection of the new terminal space;

32.1%, or Ps.120.6 million, in Puerto Rico , principally reflecting higher maintenance and energy costs as well as higher insurance costs in connection with Hurricane Maria. Costs also reflect higher depreciation and amortization from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Aerostar under IFRS 3, which impacted amortization expenses by Ps.42.7 million; and

A Ps.443.6 million contribution from Colombia in 3Q18, which was acquired on October 19, 2017 . This was mainly due to Ps.139.8 million in cost of services, Ps.1.6 million in technical assistance costs, concession costs of Ps.79.9 million, as well as amortization of the concession of Ps.222.4 million (includes Ps.23.9 million from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Airplan under IFRS 3, and Ps.133.9 million in initial amortization of complementary works).

Cost of Services increased 36.0%, mainly due to the increase in expenses of Ps.42.5 million in Puerto Rico reflecting higher energy, insurance and maintenance costs. Colombia contributed with Ps.139.8 million in expenses, from the consolidation of operations, mainly composed of energy, professional fees, security and maintenance expenses. Mexico contributed with a Ps.65.7 million increase in cost of services, reflecting higher maintenance expenses resulting from the opening of Terminal 4 in Cancun airport, along with higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR. Higher energy, security, and maintenance expenses also contributed to the increase in cost of services.

Construction Costs declined 58.2% YoY to Ps.171.3 million, mainly due to lower levels of capital improvements made to the concessioned assets during the period. Mexico contributed with decline in construction costs of 77.5%, or Ps.317.2 million, more than offsetting the inclusion of Ps.63.1 million from Colombia, and a 15.9 million increase in Puerto Rico.

G&A Expenses, which reflect administrative expenses in Mexico, increased 13.3% YoY.

Consolidated Technical Assistance increased 13.5% YoY, mainly reflecting EBITDA growth in Mexico excluding extraordinary items, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees increased 119.6% YoY, principally reflecting higher fees paid to the Mexican government, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues in Mexico, a factor in the calculation of the fee. Concession fees for 3Q18 also reflect an increase in Puerto Rico and the consolidation of Colombia.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 124.8%, or Ps.300.9 million, principally due to: i) a Ps.48.5 million increase in Puerto Rico derived from the recognition of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3 which impacted amortization by Ps.42.7 million, and ii) a Ps.222.4 million in depreciation in Colombia (includes Ps.23.9 million from recognition of the amortization of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of the investment in Airplan under IFRS 3, Ps.133.9 million in initial amortization of complementary works undertaken and Ps.64.6 million in amortization of committed works due to the increase in the accumulated amortization rate in the period).

Consolidated Operating Profit and EBITDA

In 3Q18, ASUR reported a Consolidated Operating Profit of Ps.1,656.5 million and Operating Margin of 45.0%. This was mainly the result of increases of 29.9%, or Ps.518.6 million, in aeronautical revenues, and 25.2%, or Ps.249.7 million in commercial revenues. For 3Q18, Puerto Rico reported an operating profit of Ps.180.3 million and Colombia reported an operating loss of Ps.102.8 million.

Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues; and was 46.1% in 3Q18 compared with 58.7% in 3Q17.

EBITDA increased 18.9%, or Ps.361.7 million, to Ps.2,278.3 million in 3Q18. Puerto Rico reported a decline in EBITDA of 5.7% to Ps.329.7 million, while Colombia contributed with Ps.200.6 million in EBITDA. Mexican operations reported an 11.5% YoY increase in EBITDA. During 3Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.90.3 million in Construction Revenues, a year-on-year decline of 77.9%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. As a result, 3Q18 EBITDA Margin was 61.9% compared to 59.3% in 3Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia was 63.4% in 3Q18 compared to 68.0% in 3Q17.

Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 4: Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss) Third Quarter % Chg. Nine-Months % Chg. 2017 2018 2017 2018 Interest Income 54,102 58,148 7.5 163,953 209,010 27.5 Interest Expense (206,164) (298,931) 45.0 (318,884) (914,861) 186.9 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 49,226 (39,492) n/a 50,524 33,095 (34.5) Total (102,836) (280,275) 172.5 (104,407) (672,756) 544.4

In 3Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.280.3 million Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.102.8 million loss in 3Q17.

Interest expense rose by Ps.92.8 million during the period, mainly reflecting a higher debt balance resulting from the consolidation Airplan (Colombia), as well as interest generated by the loans incurred in Mexico in October 2017, and to a lesser extent from higher interest expenses in Puerto Rico. Interest income increased by Ps.4.0 million, as a result of a higher cash balance and the increase in interest rates.

In 3Q18, ASUR reported a foreign exchange loss of Ps.39.5 million, resulting from the 3.8% quarterly average depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position. This compared to a Ps.49.2 million foreign exchange gain in 3Q17 resulting from the 1.8% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for 3Q18 declined by Ps.37.5 million year-over-year, principally due to the following factors:

A Ps.22.1 million decrease in the provision for income taxes, resulting from a lower taxable income base in Mexico due to a change in the tax amortization rate on those concessioned assets, along with a deferred income tax gain in Colombia starting October 19, 2017 , derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017 .

A Ps.15.4 million decline in deferred income taxes, mainly reflecting a deferred income tax gain in Colombia of Ps.76.5 million, derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017 , partially offset by a lower taxable income base in Mexico resulting from a change in the tax amortization rate on the concessioned assets.

Majority Net Income

Majority Net Income for 3Q18 decreased by 10.2% to Ps.988.0 million, down from Ps.1,100.7 million in 3Q17. Earnings per common share for the quarter were Ps.3.2935 and earnings per ADS (EPADS) were US$1.7591 (one ADS represents ten series B common shares). This compares with earnings per share of Ps.3.6690 and EPADS of US$1.9596 for the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Position

On September 30, 2018, airport concessions represented 88.5% of the Company's total assets, with current assets representing 10.5% and other assets representing 0.9%.

As of September 30, 2018, ASUR had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.4,569.1 million, a 2.3% decrease from Ps.4,677.4 million at December 31, 2017. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.534.9 million in cash and cash equivalents in 3Q18 and Colombia with Ps.126.9 million.

As of September 30, 2018, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.5,876.1 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.587.6 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,316.7 million within the stockholders 'equity.

Furthermore, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2018: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,364.2 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.257.0 million, and iv) Ps.610.4 million from the recognition at bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired 7.58% of the share ownership of Airplan bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transaction resulted in the recognition of Shareholders' Equity in excess of the Ps.46.3 million paid for the acquisition of this additional 7.58% stake in Airplan.

Stockholders' equity at the close of 3Q18 was Ps.34,698.0 million and total liabilities were Ps.20,393.3 million, representing 63.0% and 37.0% of total assets, respectively. Deferred liabilities represented 15.1% of ASUR's total liabilities.

Total Debt at quarter-end decreased to Ps.15,575.9 million, from Ps.17,644.0 million on December 31, 2017, principally reflecting the consolidation of debt in Puerto Rico and Colombia as shown on Tables 5 and 6, as well as the Ps.4,000 million loan at Cancun Airport. A total of Ps.8,438.5 million, or 54.2% of ASUR's total debt, is denominated in U.S. dollars, Ps.4,184.8 million, or 26.9%, in Mexican pesos, and Ps.2,009.6 million, or 19.0%, of the total is denominated in Colombian pesos.

Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.2x at the close of 3Q18, while the Interest Coverage ratio was 9.7x as of September 30, 2018. This compares with Net Debt to LTM EBITDA and Interest Coverage Ratios of 1.4x and 6.7x as of March 31, 2018, respectively.

Table 5: Consolidated Debt Indicators March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 Leverage Total Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 1 2.0 1.9 1.7 Total Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 2 1.4 1.5 1.2 Interest Coverage Ratio 3 6.7 7.6 9.7 Total Debt 17,013,615 16,596,415 15,575,869 Short-term Debt 449,618 573,726 295,206 Long-term Debt 16,563,997 16,022,689 15,280,663 Cash & Cash Equivalents 5,725,346 3,688,908 4,569,129 Total Net Debt 4 11,288,269 12,907,507 11,006,740 1 The Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities divided by its EBITDA. 2 The Total Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities minus Cash & Cash Equivalents, divided by its EBITDA. 3 The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as ASUR's EBIT divided by its interest expenses. 4 The Total Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt minus Cash & Cash Equivalents.

Table 6: Consolidated Debt Profile (in millions) Airport Payment of

principal Currency Interest

Rate Amortization Schedule 2018 2019 2020 2021

/23 2024

/35 Total 5 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Cancun To the

expiration $Usd Libor +

1.5250% - - - - 36.3 36.3 5 Yr-Syndicated Credit

acility Cancun To the

expiration $Usd Libor +

1.4500% - - - - 36.3 36.3 5 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Cancun To the

expiration $PMx Tiie +

1.25% - - - 2,000.0 - 2,000.0 7 Yr-Syndicated Credit

Facility Cancun Semi-Annual

Amort. $PMx Tiie +

1.25% - - 20.0 1,860.0 120.0 2,000.0 22 Yr-Senior Note

2035 San Juan Semi-Annual

Amort. $Usd 5.75% - 5.2 5.3 17.1 162.9 190.5 20 Yr-Senior Note

2035 San Juan Semi-Annual

Amort. $Usd 6.75% 5.1 5.2 5.3 18.3 153.8 187.7 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 1,875.0 9,000.0 12,000.0 44,250.0 81,000.0 148,125.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 1,275.0 6,120.0 8,160.0 30,090.0 55,080.0 100,725.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 1,125.0 5,400.0 7,200.0 26,550.0 48,600.0 88,875.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 462.5 2,220.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 36,537.5 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 462.5 2,220.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 36,537.5 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 100.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,900.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 100.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,900.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 100.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,900.0 1 DTF is an average 90-day rate with which the credits in Colombia are subscribed 2 IBR is a rate that banks offer for short-term bank loans

Capex

During 3Q18, ASUR made capital investments of Ps.1,369.8 million. Of this, Ps.329.6 million relate to the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, mainly for the construction of Cancun's Terminal 4, currently in operation. Furthermore, during 3Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.646.0 million at LMM Airport in Puerto Rico and Airplan invested a total of Ps.394.2 million in Colombia.

Review of Mexico Operations

Table 7: Mexico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger Third Quarter % Chg. Nine-Months % Chg. 2017 2018 2017 2018 Total Passenger 7,825 8,333 6.5 23,664 25,263 6.8 Total Revenues 2,606,720 2,585,641 (0.8) 7,796,657 7,762,541 (0.4) Aeronautical Services 1,316,489 1,495,944 13.6 4,021,915 4,483,133 11.5 Non-Aeronautical Services 880,673 997,370 13.3 2,830,593 3,154,213 11.4 Construction Revenues 409,558 92,327 (77.5) 944,149 125,195 (86.7) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,197,162 2,493,314 13.5 6,852,508 7,637,346 11.5 Total Commercial Revenues 786,531 900,884 14.5 2,547,209 2,843,468 11.6 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 144,495 183,285 26.8 439,797 568,518 29.3 Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 642,036 717,599 11.8 2,107,412 2,274,950 7.9 Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 100.5 108.1 7.6 107.6 112.6 4.6 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1 18.5 22.0 19.1 18.6 22.5 21.1 Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 82.1 86.1 5.0 89.1 90.1 1.1 Note: For purposes of this table, approximately 42.1 and 29.0 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 3Q17 and 3Q18, respectively, and 133.8 and 105.0 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 9M17 and 9M18. 1 Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in airports as well as advertising since September 2017.

Mexico Revenues

Mexico Revenues for 3Q18 declined 0.8% YoY to Ps.2,585.6 million. Excluding construction, revenues rose 13.5% YoY, reflecting the following increases:

13.6% in revenues from aeronautical services, mainly due to the 6.7% increase in passenger traffic; and

13.3% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 14.5% growth in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues rose 14.5% YoY, mainly due to the 6.5% increase in total passenger traffic (including transit and general aviation passengers) and reported increases across all categories as shown on Table 8.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger, were up 7.6% to Ps.108.1 in 3Q18 from Ps.100.5 in 3Q17.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, banking and currency exchange services, advertising, teleservices, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

As shown in Table 9, during the last 12 months, ASUR opened 83 new commercial spaces reflecting the opening of its new Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport and added seven commercial spaces at its other eight airports. More details of these openings can be found on page 20 of this report.

Table 8: Mexico Commercial Revenue Performance Table 9: Mexico Summary Retail and Other Commercial

Space Opened since September 30,2017 Business Line YoY Chg Type of Commercial Space 1 # Of

Spaces

Opened 3Q18 9M18 Other Revenue 21.2% 16.5% Cancun 76 Car Rental Revenues 19.6% 12.9% Retail 28 Ground Transportation 18.6% 9.3% Car Rental 20 Parking Lot Fees 18.4% 13.6% Transportation 4 Retail Operations 16.1% 16.1% Food and Beverage 18 Duty Free 12.6% 10.9% Other Revenue 3 Food and Beverage Operations 10.6% 9.5% Banking and Currency Exchange Services 2 Banking and Currency Exchange Services 9.4% 3.2% Duty free 1 Advertising Revenues 9.4% (14.4%) 8 Other Airports 7 Teleservices (19.8%) (3.6%) Retail 4 Total Commercial Revenues 14.6% 11.6% Bank and Foreign 1 Car Rental 1 Other Revenue 1 Mexico 83 1 Only includes new stores opened during the period

and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 10: Mexico Operating Costs & Expenses Third Quarter % Chg. Nine-Months % Chg. 2017 2018 2017 2018 Cost of Services 417,576 483,261 15.7 1,145,691 1,328,522 16.0 Administrative 49,832 56,436 13.3 158,526 173,738 9.6 Technical Assistance 82,489 92,038 11.6 263,083 289,607 10.1 Concession Fees 100,097 113,389 13.3 308,901 344,895 11.7 Depreciation and Amortization 139,248 169,226 21.5 417,192 506,298 21.4 Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction

Costs 789,242 914,350 15.9 2,293,393 2,643,060 15.2 Construction Costs 409,558 92,327 (77.5) 944,149 125,195 (86.7) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 1,198,800 1,006,677 (16.0) 3,237,542 2,768,255 (14.5)

Total Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses for 3Q18 declined 16.0% YoY. This includes construction costs, which fell 77.5%, reflecting lower levels of capital improvements made to concessioned assets during the period. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 15.9% to Ps.914.4 million.

Cost of Services rose 15.7%, mainly due to higher maintenance, energy and security expenses. Higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR, including those opened at Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport, and professional fees in connection with several projects also contributed to the increase in cost of services.

Administrative expenses increased by 13.3% YoY, principally as a result of higher travel expenses, fees to third parties and salaries.

The 11.6% increase in the Technical Assistance fee paid to ITA reflects EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items in the quarter, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Mexican government, rose 13.3%, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 21.5% YoY, reflecting the recognition of higher investments at year-end 2017.

Mexico Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 11: Mexico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss) Third Quarter % Chg. Nine-Months %Chg. 2017 2018 2017 2018 Interest Income 64,522 70,836 9.8 180,087 251,529 39.7 Interest Expense (93,113) (114,677) 23.2 (169,689) (351,684) 107.3 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 49,226 (39,479) n/a 50,524 32,906 (34.9) Total 20,635 (83,320) n/a 60,922 (67,249) n/a

In 3Q18, ASUR's Mexico operations reported an Ps.83.3 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.20.6 million gain in 3Q17. This was mainly due to Ps.39.5 million foreign exchange loss reported in the quarter, resulting from the 3.8% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position, compared with a Ps.49.2 million foreign exchange gain in 3Q17, resulting from the 1.8% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period. The 23.2% increase in interest expenses to Ps.114.7 million in 3Q18, from 93.1 million in 3Q17 also contributed to the comprehensive financial loss.

This was partially offset by the 9.8% YoY increase in interest income to Ps.70.8 million in 3Q18, reflecting a higher cash balance and higher interest rates.

Mexico Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 12: Mexico Operating Profit & EBITDA Third Quarter % Chg. Nine-Months % Chg. 2017 2018 2017 2018 Total Revenue 2,606,720 2,585,641 (0.8) 7,796,657 7,762,541 (0.4) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,197,162 2,493,314 13.5 6,852,508 7,637,346 11.5 Operating Profit 1,407,920 1,578,964 12.1 4,559,115 4,994,286 9.5 Operating Margin 54.01% 61.07% 706 bps 58.5% 64.3% 586 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 1 64.08% 63.33% (75 bps) 66.5% 65.4% (114 bps) Net Profit 3 1,100,696 1,072,267 (2.6) 3,363,112 3,525,768 4.8 EBITDA 1,567,176 1,748,064 11.5 4,996,339 5,500,592 10.1 EBITDA Margin 60.1% 67.6% 749 bps 64.1% 70.9% 678 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 71.3% 70.1% (122 bps) 72.9% 72.0% (89 bps) 1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 3 Net Income for 3Q18 includes a gain of Ps.112.4 million from the participation in the results of subsidiaries recognized under the equity method. Aerostar in Puerto Rico contributed with a Ps.115.5 million gain and Airplan in Colombia with a Ps.3.1 million loss

Mexico reported an Operating Profit of Ps.1,579.0 million in 3Q18, up 12.1%, mainly reflecting increases of 13.6% in aeronautical revenues and 14.5% in commercial revenues derived from the 6.5% growth in passenger traffic. Operating Margin was 61.1% in 3Q18 compared with 54.0% in 3Q17.

Adjusted Operating Margin in 3Q18, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues, was 63.3%, compared to 64.1% in 3Q17.

EBITDA increased 11.5% to Ps.1,748.1 million from Ps.1,567.2 million in 3Q17, as a result of higher operating leverage. EBITDA Margin expanded to 67.6% from 60.1% in 3Q17.

During 3Q18, ASUR's operations in Mexico recognized Ps.92.3 million in "Construction Revenues," a year-on-year decline of 77.5%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of/or improvements to concessioned assets, decreased by 122 bps to 70.1%.

Mexico Tariff Regulation

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation regulates the majority of ASUR's activities by setting maximum rates, which represent the maximum possible revenues allowed per traffic unit at each airport.

ASUR's accumulated regulated revenues at its Mexican operations as of September 30, 2018 totaled Ps.4,573.5 million, with an average tariff per workload unit of Ps.178.26 (December 2016 pesos), accounting for approximately 61.6% of total Mexico income (excluding construction income) for the period.

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation reviews compliance with maximum rate regulations at the close of each year.

In August 2018, our subsidiary Aeropuerto de Cancun, S.A. de C.V., was notified of an Opinion of Probable Liability issued by the head of the Investigative Branch of the Federal Economic Competition Commission ("COFECE"), for alleged monopolistic practices at Cancun International Airport regarding on-site ground transportation. This notification serves to subpoena Aeropuerto de Cancun, S.A. de C.V. to appear in the administrative proceedings to be held in the form of hearings before COFECE. In October, Aeropuerto de Cancún, S.A. de C.V. replied in a timely manner with respect to the aforementioned Opinion of Probable Liability and expects to exhaust all legal remedies in the defense of its interests. Given the stage of the procedure, it is not possible at this time to estimate the potential penalty, if any, that COFECE could impose.

Review of Puerto Rico Operations

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, consolidated results as presented in this report reflect line by line consolidation of Aerostar results starting in June 1, 2017, while prior to that, Aerostar's results were accounted for by the equity method.

The following discussion compares the standalone results of Aerostar for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018 (in which Aerostar was consolidated with ASUR) against the three-month period ended September 30, 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects in the Balance Sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.5,876.1 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.587.6 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,316.7 million within stockholders 'equity.

Table 13: Puerto Rico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger (in thousands of Mexican pesos) Third Quarter % Chg. 2017 2018 Total Passengers 2,145 2,227 3.8 Total Revenues 623,384 692,466 11.1 Aeronautical Services 415,979 433,814 4.3 Non-Aeronautical Services 207,405 242,769 17.1 Construction Services - 15,883 n/a Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services 623,384 676,583 8.5 Total Commercial Revenues 205,680 240,567 17.0 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 2 47,757 50,183 5.1 Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 157,923 190,384 20.6 Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 95.90 108.0 12.7 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 2 22.3 22.5 1.2 Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 73.6 85.5 16.1 Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.9523. 2 Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in LMM Airport.

Puerto Rico Revenues

Total Puerto Rico Revenues for 3Q18 increased 11.1% YoY to Ps.692.5 million, mainly due to the following increases:

17.1% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 17.0% increase in commercial revenues; and

4.3% in revenues from aeronautical services.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger rose to Ps.108.0 from Ps.95.9 in 3Q17.

Five commercial spaces were opened at LMM Airport over the last 12 months, as shown on Table 15. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 14: San Juan Airport Commercial Revenue

Performance Table 15: San Juan Airport Summary Retail and Other

Commercial Space Opened since September 30, 2017 Business Line YoY Chg Type of Commercial Space 1 # of

Spaces

Opened 3Q18 Ground Transportation 173.8% Food and Beverage 3 Advertising Revenues 49.1% Other Revenue 2 Car Rental Revenues 31.1% Total Commercial Spaces 5 Parking Lot Fees 24.9% Other Revenue 11.1% Duty Free 4.5% Retail Operations 3.8% Food and Beverage Operations 1.5% Total Commercial Revenues 17.0% 1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and

excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 16: Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses (in thousands of Mexican pesos) Third Quarter % Chg. 2017 2018 Cost of Services 271,456 313,962 15.7 Concession Fees 2,500 32,028 1,181.3 Depreciation and Amortization 101,737 150,253 47.7 Total Operating Costs & Expenses Excluding

Construction Costs 375,693 496,243 32.1 Construction Costs - 15,883 n/a Total Operating Costs & Expenses 375,693 512,126 36.3 Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.9523.

Total Operating Costs and Expenses at LMM Airport in 3Q18, including construction costs, rose 36.3% YoY to Ps.512.1 million.

Cost of Services increased 15.7% YoY, mainly due to the recognition of extraordinary insurance costs resulting from Hurricane Maria, as well as higher energy and maintenance expenses. In accordance with the application of IFRIC 12, Aerostar recognizes on a monthly basis the provision for maintenance of those concession assets that will be replaced before the end of the concession. The monthly amount is Ps.18.4 million.

Concession Fees paid to the Puerto Rican government increased YoY by Ps.29.5 million. In 2017, the concession fee was a fixed payment of US$2.5 million, reported within intangible assets (Concession), while in 2018, the concession fee is 5% of revenues for the period. In addition, starting in 2018, the concession fee line item also includes the municipal tax, which increased 10% to Ps.2.7 million from Ps.2.5 million in the prior period.

Depreciation and Amortization rose 47.7%, mainly impacted by the recognition of the amortization from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3, which impacted amortization by Ps.42.7 million.

During 3Q18, Aerostar reported Construction Costs in Puerto Rico of Ps.15.9 million, reflecting the capital investments in the concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 32.1% to Ps.496.2 million.

Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 17: Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain (in thousands of Mexican pesos) Third Quarter % Chg. 2017 2018 Interest Income 18 3,809 21,061.1 Interest Expense (123,490) (127,533) 3.3 Total (123,472) (123,724) 0.2 Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.9523.

During 3Q18, LMM Airport reported a Ps.123.7 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.123.5 million loss in 3Q17.

On February 22, 2013, and as part of the financing of the Concession Agreement, Aerostar entered into a subordinated term loan with Cancun Airport in the amount of US$100 million at an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.10%, payable each July 1 and January 1, and with no fixed maturity date. As of September 30, 2018, the remaining balance was US$63.4 million.

On March 22, 2013, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$350 million to finance a portion of the Concession Agreement payment to the Puerto Rican Ports Authority and certain other costs and expenditures associated with it.

On June 24, 2015, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$50 million. In December 2015, Aerostar also contracted a line of revolving credit, which, as of September 30, 2018, had not been utilized.

All long-term debt is collateralized by Aerostar's total assets.

Puerto Rico Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 18: San Juan Airport Operating Profit & EBITDA (in thousands of Mexican pesos) Third Quarter % Chg. 2017 2018 Total Revenues 623,384 692,466 11.1 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services Revenues 623,384 676,583 8.5 Operating Profit 247,691 180,340 (27.2) Operating Margin 39.7% 26.0% (1369 bps) Adjusted Operating Margin 1 39.7% 26.7% (1308 bps) Net Income 112,295 46,300 (58.8) EBITDA 349,428 329,682 (5.7) EBITDA Margin 56.1% 47.6% (844 bps) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 56.1% 48.7% (733 bps) Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.9523. 1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

Operating Profit at Puerto Rico in 3Q18 declined 27.2% YoY to Ps.180.3 million, with Operating Margin down to 26.0% from 39.7% in 3Q17, principally due to the amortization resulting from the valuation of Aerostar under IFRS3, which impacted amortization by Ps.42.7 million as explained above.

EBITDA declined 5.7% to Ps.329.7 million from Ps.349.4 million in 3Q17, and EBITDA Margin declined to 47.6% in 3Q18 from 56.1% in 3Q17. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in 3Q18 was 48.7% compared with 56.1% in 3Q17.

Puerto Rico Capital Expenditures

During 3Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.645.9 million to modernize LMM Airport, mainly for the construction of the Federal Inspection Station and in equipment for LMM's operations. This compares with investments of Ps.58.8 million in 3Q17.

Puerto Rico Tariff Regulation

The Airport Use Agreement signed by Aerostar, the airlines serving LMM Airport and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority governs the relationship between Aerostar and the principal airlines serving LMM Airport. The agreement entitles Aerostar to an annual contribution from the airlines of US$62 million during the first five years of the term. From year six onwards, the total annual contribution for the prior year increases in accordance with an adjusted consumer price index factor based on the U.S. non-core consumer price index. The annual fee is divided between the airlines that operate at LMM Airport in accordance with the regulations and structure defined under the Airport Use Agreement to establish the contribution of each airline for each particular year.

Review of Colombia Operations

On October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia. Therefore, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's results on a line by line basis as of that date.

The following discussion compares Airplan's independent results for the started July 1 and ended September 30, 2018 (in which Airplan was consolidated with ASUR) against the period starting July 1 and ended September 30, 2017 (in which Airplan was not consolidated with ASUR).

The valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects on the Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2018: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,364.2 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.257.0 million, and iv) Ps.610.4 million from the recognition of bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired 7.58% of the share ownership of Airplan, bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transaction resulted in the recognition of Shareholders' Equity in excess of the Ps.46.3 million paid for the acquisition of this additional stake in Airplan.

Table 19: Airplan, Colombia Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger In thousands of Mexican pesos Third Quarter % Chg 2017 2018 Not Consolidated Consolidated Total Passenger 2,687 2,872 6.9 Total Revenues 625,669 403,940 (35.4) Aeronautical Services 276,541 321,357 16.2 Non-Aeronautical Services 78,358 100,476 28.2 Construction Revenues 1 270,770 (17,893) n/a Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 354,899 421,833 18.9 Total Commercial Revenues 78,347 100,467 28.2 Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 29.2 35.0 20.0

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.156.2203. Note: For purpose of this table, approximately 76.0 and 71.4 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 3Q17 and 3Q18. 1Construction revenues for Airplan in 3Q18 include the actual construction revenues which are equal to construction costs of Ps.63.1 million plus an estimated revenue decline from valuation of the intangible asset at its present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession), of Ps. 80.9 million according to IFRIC 12.

Colombia Revenues

Total Colombia Revenues for 3Q18 fell 35.4% YoY to Ps.403.9 million. Excluding construction services revenues, which fell as a result of lower committed investments during the period and the impact from the valuation of the concession at present value, revenues rose 18.9% mainly reflecting the following increases:

16.2% in revenues from aeronautical services.

28.2% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, mainly due to the 28.2% increase in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger increased 20.0%, principally benefitting from fixed commercial revenues.

As shown on Table 21, during the last twelve months, 40 new commercial spaces were opened in Colombia. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 20: Airplan, Colombia Commercial

Revenue Performance Table 21: Colombia Summary Retail and Other

Commercial Space Opened since September 30, 2017 Business Line YoY Chg Type of Commercial Space 1 # of

Spaces

Opened 3Q18 Retail Operations 139.5% Food and Beverage 7 Teleservices 126.8% Retail 5 Car Rental Revenues 83.2% Car Rental 2 Banking and Currency Exchange Services 64.0% Banking and Currency Exchange Services 3 Other Revenue 30.7% Teleservices 1 Parking Lot Fees 13.8% Other Revenue 22 Advertising Revenues 11.5% Total Commercial Spaces 40 Food and Beverage Operations 9.7% Ground Transportation (5.9%) Duty Free (100.0%) Total Commercial Revenues 28.2% 1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and

excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Colombia Costs and Expenses

Table 22: Colombia Operating Costs and Expenses (in thousands of Mexican pesos) Third Quarter % Chg. 2017

Non-Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Cost of Services 104,420 139,774 33.9 Technical Assistance 1,532 1,598 4.3 Concession Fees 67,431 79,887 18.5 Depreciation and Amortization 117,620 222,375 89.1 Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 291,003 443,634 52.4 Construction Costs 279,408 63,075 (77.4) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 570,411 506,709 (11.2) Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.156.2203.

Total Operating Costs and Expenses in Colombia declined 11.2% YoY in 3Q18 to Ps.506.7 million.

Cost of Services increased 33.9% YoY, mainly due to higher expenses in connection with professional fees, security expenses, energy and maintenance costs.

Construction Costs declined 77.4% YoY to Ps.63.1 million, reflecting lower investments in complementary works to concessioned assets during the period.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Colombian government, increased 18.5% YoY, mainly reflecting higher regulated and non-regulated revenues during the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 89.1% due to the Ps.222.4 million increase in amortization of the concession (includes recognition of Ps.23.9 million from the amortization of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment under IFRS 3, Ps.133.9 million for initial amortization of complementary works, and Ps.64.6 million in amortization of mandatory works as a result of the increase in the accumulated amortization).

Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain /(Loss)

Table 23: Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain / (Loss) (in thousands of Mexican pesos) Third Quarter % Chg. 2017

Non-Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Interest Income 790 1,760 122.8 Interest Expense (46,223) (74,978) 62.2 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net (36) (13) (63.9) Total (45,469) (73,231) 61.1 Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.156.2203.

During 3Q18, Airplan reported a Ps.73.2 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.45.5 million loss in 3Q17.

On June 1, 2015, Airplan entered into a Ps.3,468.7 million, 12-Year Syndicated Loan Facility with eight banks with a 3-year grace period. Airplan also has a Ps.130.0 million, one-year Treasury Loan from two banks.

Colombia Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 24: Colombia Operating Profit & EBITDA (in thousands of Mexican pesos) Third Quarter % Chg. 2017

Non-Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Total Revenue 625,669 403,940 (35.4) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 354,899 421,833 18.9 Operating Profit 55,258 (102,769) n/a Operating Margin 8.8% (25.4%) (3427 bps) Adjusted Operating Margin 1 15.6% (24.4%) (3993 bps) Net Income 7,168 (111,993) n/a EBITDA 181,516 200,574 10.5 EBITDA Margin 29.0% 49.7% 2064 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 51.1% 47.5% -360 bps Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.156.2203. 1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to

concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned

assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues.

During 3Q18, ASUR reported an Operating Loss of Ps.102.8 million compared to an operating profit of Ps.55.3 million in 3Q17. Operating Margin was negative 25.4% in 3Q18 and positive 8.8% in 3Q17. Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC 12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, was negative 24.4% in 3Q18 compared with positive 15.6% in the same quarter of 2017.

EBITDA increased 10.5% to Ps.200.6 million from Ps.181.5 million in 3Q17. EBITDA Margin increased to 49.7% in 3Q18, from 29.0% in 3Q17, while Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC 12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, declined 360 basis points to 47.5 % in 3Q18.

Colombia Capex

During 3Q18, Airplan invested Ps.394.2 million to modernize its airports in Colombia, including: i) the expansion of the domestic and international passenger terminal, ii) the expansion of the international platform, and iii) progress in the construction of the cargo terminal at Rionegro airport.

Colombia Tariff Regulation

Functions of the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics include establishing and collecting fees, tariffs and rights for the provision of aeronautical and airport services or those that are generated by the concessions, authorizations, licenses or any other type of income or property. As a result, Resolution 04530, issued on September 21, 2007, establishes the tariffs for the rights and the rates conceded to the concessionaire of the following airports: José María Córdova of Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera of Medellín, Los Garzones of Montería, El Caraño of Quibdó, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carapa, and Las Brujas of Corozal. This resolution also established the methodology to update and the mechanisms to collect such fees, tariffs, and rights.

Airplan's regulated revenues for 3Q18 amounted to Ps.321.4 million.

Definitions

Concession Services Agreements (IFRIC 12 interpretation). In Mexico and Puerto Rico, ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line, "Construction Revenues," reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. Because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA Margin. In Colombia, "Construction Revenues" include the recognition of the revenue to which the concessionaire is entitled for carrying out the infrastructure works in the development of the concession, while "Construction Costs" represents the actual costs incurred in the execution of such additions or improvements to the concessioned assets.

Majority Net Income reflects ASUR's equity interests in each of its subsidiaries and therefore excludes the 40% interest in Aerostar that is owned by other shareholders. Other than Aerostar, ASUR owns (directly or indirectly) 100% of its subsidiaries.

EBITDA means net income before provision for taxes, deferred taxes, profit sharing, non-ordinary items, participation in the results of associates, comprehensive financing cost and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity. Our management believes that EBITDA provides a useful measure that is widely used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and compare it with other companies. EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues excluding construction services revenues for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia and excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets. ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. In Mexico and Puerto Rico, because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA Margin, as the increase in revenues that relates to Construction Revenues does not result in a corresponding increase in EBITDA. In Colombia, construction revenues do have an impact on EBITDA, as construction revenues include a reasonable margin over the actual cost of construction. Like EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity and is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

