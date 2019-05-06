ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2019
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 4.0% in Mexico, 8.2% in Puerto Rico and 10.1% in Colombia
May 06, 2019, 16:20 ET
MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2019 increased 5.8% when compared to April 2018. Passenger traffic rose 4.0% in Mexico, 8.2% in Puerto Rico and 10.1% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as accumulated figures through April 30 for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2019, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico began on April 12, while in 2018 it began on March 23.
The recovery in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Mexico
|
2,874,891
|
2,991,010
|
4.0
|
11,396,807
|
11,714,239
|
2.8
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,287,135
|
1,400,277
|
8.8
|
4,746,093
|
5,011,038
|
5.6
|
International Traffic
|
1,587,756
|
1,590,733
|
0.2
|
6,650,714
|
6,703,201
|
0.8
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
695,954
|
752,910
|
8.2
|
2,554,252
|
3,053,418
|
19.5
|
Domestic Traffic
|
624,998
|
670,608
|
7.3
|
2,307,955
|
2,743,433
|
18.9
|
International Traffic
|
70,956
|
82,302
|
16.0
|
246,297
|
309,985
|
25.9
|
Colombia
|
808,387
|
890,196
|
10.1
|
3,193,213
|
3,636,233
|
13.9
|
Domestic Traffic
|
686,535
|
755,273
|
10.0
|
2,698,652
|
3,100,045
|
14.9
|
International Traffic
|
121,852
|
134,923
|
10.7
|
494,561
|
536,188
|
8.4
|
Total Traffic
|
4,379,232
|
4,634,116
|
5.8
|
17,144,272
|
18,403,890
|
7.3
|
Domestic Traffic
|
2,598,668
|
2,826,158
|
8.8
|
9,752,700
|
10,854,516
|
11.3
|
International Traffic
|
1,780,564
|
1,807,958
|
1.5
|
7,391,572
|
7,549,374
|
2.1
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,287,135
|
1,400,277
|
8.8
|
4,746,093
|
5,011,038
|
5.6
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
705,655
|
745,015
|
5.6
|
2,534,913
|
2,644,198
|
4.3
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
12,858
|
18,619
|
44.8
|
49,113
|
58,607
|
19.3
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
55,544
|
66,842
|
20.3
|
217,177
|
234,406
|
7.9
|
MID
|
Merida
|
184,180
|
220,063
|
19.5
|
693,241
|
790,747
|
14.1
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
17,211
|
12,209
|
(29.1)
|
60,873
|
46,044
|
(24.4)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
64,369
|
82,680
|
28.4
|
274,256
|
302,273
|
10.2
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
24,935
|
33,333
|
33.7
|
94,929
|
119,014
|
25.4
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
121,442
|
117,719
|
(3.1)
|
440,398
|
433,081
|
(1.7)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
100,941
|
103,797
|
2.8
|
381,193
|
382,668
|
0.4
|
International Traffic
|
1,587,756
|
1,590,733
|
0.2
|
6,650,714
|
6,703,201
|
0.8
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,506,275
|
1,507,701
|
0.1
|
6,222,218
|
6,267,922
|
0.7
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
32,822
|
34,133
|
4.0
|
174,281
|
182,792
|
4.9
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
12,239
|
12,191
|
(0.4)
|
96,553
|
94,803
|
(1.8)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
18,677
|
17,059
|
(8.7)
|
82,011
|
76,633
|
(6.6)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
611
|
602
|
(1.5)
|
2,182
|
2,376
|
8.9
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
7,017
|
10,995
|
56.7
|
34,398
|
46,850
|
36.2
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,615
|
1,104
|
(31.6)
|
5,910
|
4,242
|
(28.2)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
5,481
|
5,192
|
(5.3)
|
21,023
|
21,157
|
0.6
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
3,019
|
1,756
|
(41.8)
|
12,138
|
6,426
|
(47.1)
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
2,874,891
|
2,991,010
|
4.0
|
11,396,807
|
11,714,239
|
2.8
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,211,930
|
2,252,716
|
1.8
|
8,757,131
|
8,912,120
|
1.8
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
45,680
|
52,752
|
15.5
|
223,394
|
241,399
|
8.1
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
67,783
|
79,033
|
16.6
|
313,730
|
329,209
|
4.9
|
MID
|
Merida
|
202,857
|
237,122
|
16.9
|
775,252
|
867,380
|
11.9
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
17,822
|
12,811
|
(28.1)
|
63,055
|
48,420
|
(23.2)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
71,386
|
93,675
|
31.2
|
308,654
|
349,123
|
13.1
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
26,550
|
34,437
|
29.7
|
100,839
|
123,256
|
22.2
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
126,923
|
122,911
|
(3.2)
|
461,421
|
454,238
|
(1.6)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
103,960
|
105,553
|
1.5
|
393,331
|
389,094
|
(1.1)
|
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
SJU Total
|
695,954
|
752,910
|
8.2
|
2,554,252
|
3,053,418
|
19.5
|
Domestic Traffic
|
624,998
|
670,608
|
7.3
|
2,307,955
|
2,743,433
|
18.9
|
International Traffic
|
70,956
|
82,302
|
16.0
|
246,297
|
309,985
|
25.9
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Domestic Traffic
|
686,535
|
755,273
|
10.0
|
2,698,652
|
3,100,045
|
14.9
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
483,700
|
545,993
|
12.9
|
1,885,937
|
2,238,580
|
18.7
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
80,988
|
77,238
|
(4.6)
|
330,927
|
334,797
|
1.2
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
70,046
|
78,140
|
11.6
|
278,810
|
312,251
|
12.0
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,963
|
16,649
|
(1.9)
|
61,883
|
66,088
|
6.8
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
28,282
|
30,149
|
6.6
|
113,769
|
117,214
|
3.0
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
6,556
|
7,104
|
8.4
|
27,326
|
31,115
|
13.9
|
International Traffic
|
121,852
|
134,923
|
10.7
|
494,561
|
536,188
|
8.4
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
121,852
|
134,923
|
10.7
|
494,561
|
536,188
|
8.4
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
808,387
|
890,196
|
10.1
|
3,193,213
|
3,636,233
|
13.9
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
605,552
|
680,916
|
12.4
|
2,380,498
|
2,774,768
|
16.6
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
80,988
|
77,238
|
(4.6)
|
330,927
|
334,797
|
1.2
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
70,046
|
78,140
|
11.6
|
278,810
|
312,251
|
12.0
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,963
|
16,649
|
(1.9)
|
61,883
|
66,088
|
6.8
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
28,282
|
30,149
|
6.6
|
113,769
|
117,214
|
3.0
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
6,556
|
7,104
|
8.4
|
27,326
|
31,115
|
13.9
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
