ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2019

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2019 increased 5.8% when compared to April 2018. Passenger traffic rose 4.0% in Mexico, 8.2% in Puerto Rico and 10.1% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as accumulated figures through April 30 for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2019, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico began on April 12, while in 2018 it began on March 23.

The recovery in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Mexico 2,874,891 2,991,010 4.0

11,396,807 11,714,239 2.8 Domestic Traffic 1,287,135 1,400,277 8.8

4,746,093 5,011,038 5.6 International Traffic 1,587,756 1,590,733 0.2

6,650,714 6,703,201 0.8 San Juan, Puerto Rico 695,954 752,910 8.2

2,554,252 3,053,418 19.5 Domestic Traffic 624,998 670,608 7.3

2,307,955 2,743,433 18.9 International Traffic 70,956 82,302 16.0

246,297 309,985 25.9 Colombia 808,387 890,196 10.1

3,193,213 3,636,233 13.9 Domestic Traffic 686,535 755,273 10.0

2,698,652 3,100,045 14.9 International Traffic 121,852 134,923 10.7

494,561 536,188 8.4 Total Traffic 4,379,232 4,634,116 5.8

17,144,272 18,403,890 7.3 Domestic Traffic 2,598,668 2,826,158 8.8

9,752,700 10,854,516 11.3 International Traffic 1,780,564 1,807,958 1.5

7,391,572 7,549,374 2.1





















Mexico Passenger Traffic

















April % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

Domestic Traffic 1,287,135 1,400,277 8.8

4,746,093 5,011,038 5.6

CUN Cancun 705,655 745,015 5.6

2,534,913 2,644,198 4.3

CZM Cozumel 12,858 18,619 44.8

49,113 58,607 19.3

HUX Huatulco 55,544 66,842 20.3

217,177 234,406 7.9

MID Merida 184,180 220,063 19.5

693,241 790,747 14.1

MTT Minatitlan 17,211 12,209 (29.1)

60,873 46,044 (24.4)

OAX Oaxaca 64,369 82,680 28.4

274,256 302,273 10.2

TAP Tapachula 24,935 33,333 33.7

94,929 119,014 25.4

VER Veracruz 121,442 117,719 (3.1)

440,398 433,081 (1.7)

VSA Villahermosa 100,941 103,797 2.8

381,193 382,668 0.4

International Traffic 1,587,756 1,590,733 0.2

6,650,714 6,703,201 0.8

CUN Cancun 1,506,275 1,507,701 0.1

6,222,218 6,267,922 0.7

CZM Cozumel 32,822 34,133 4.0

174,281 182,792 4.9

HUX Huatulco 12,239 12,191 (0.4)

96,553 94,803 (1.8)

MID Merida 18,677 17,059 (8.7)

82,011 76,633 (6.6)

MTT Minatitlan 611 602 (1.5)

2,182 2,376 8.9

OAX Oaxaca 7,017 10,995 56.7

34,398 46,850 36.2

TAP Tapachula 1,615 1,104 (31.6)

5,910 4,242 (28.2)

VER Veracruz 5,481 5,192 (5.3)

21,023 21,157 0.6

VSA Villahermosa 3,019 1,756 (41.8)

12,138 6,426 (47.1)

Traffic Total Mexico 2,874,891 2,991,010 4.0

11,396,807 11,714,239 2.8

CUN Cancun 2,211,930 2,252,716 1.8

8,757,131 8,912,120 1.8

CZM Cozumel 45,680 52,752 15.5

223,394 241,399 8.1

HUX Huatulco 67,783 79,033 16.6

313,730 329,209 4.9

MID Merida 202,857 237,122 16.9

775,252 867,380 11.9

MTT Minatitlan 17,822 12,811 (28.1)

63,055 48,420 (23.2)

OAX Oaxaca 71,386 93,675 31.2

308,654 349,123 13.1

TAP Tapachula 26,550 34,437 29.7

100,839 123,256 22.2

VER Veracruz 126,923 122,911 (3.2)

461,421 454,238 (1.6)

VSA Villahermosa 103,960 105,553 1.5

393,331 389,094 (1.1)





















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

SJU Total 695,954 752,910 8.2

2,554,252 3,053,418 19.5

Domestic Traffic 624,998 670,608 7.3

2,307,955 2,743,433 18.9

International Traffic 70,956 82,302 16.0

246,297 309,985 25.9





















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















April % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

Domestic Traffic 686,535 755,273 10.0

2,698,652 3,100,045 14.9

MDE Rionegro 483,700 545,993 12.9

1,885,937 2,238,580 18.7

EOH Medellin 80,988 77,238 (4.6)

330,927 334,797 1.2

MTR Monteria 70,046 78,140 11.6

278,810 312,251 12.0

APO Carepa 16,963 16,649 (1.9)

61,883 66,088 6.8

UIB Quibdo 28,282 30,149 6.6

113,769 117,214 3.0

CZU Corozal 6,556 7,104 8.4

27,326 31,115 13.9

International Traffic 121,852 134,923 10.7

494,561 536,188 8.4

MDE Rionegro 121,852 134,923 10.7

494,561 536,188 8.4

EOH Medellin - -



- -



MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 808,387 890,196 10.1

3,193,213 3,636,233 13.9

MDE Rionegro 605,552 680,916 12.4

2,380,498 2,774,768 16.6

EOH Medellin 80,988 77,238 (4.6)

330,927 334,797 1.2

MTR Monteria 70,046 78,140 11.6

278,810 312,251 12.0

APO Carepa 16,963 16,649 (1.9)

61,883 66,088 6.8

UIB Quibdo 28,282 30,149 6.6

113,769 117,214 3.0

CZU Corozal 6,556 7,104 8.4

27,326 31,115 13.9



































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

