ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2020

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2020 decreased 96.3% when compared to April 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 95.7% in Mexico, 94.5% in Puerto Rico and 99.9% in Colombia % impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to-date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations.

In addition, in Colombia, Decree 439, issued by the Government on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights, for 30 days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel between March 25 and April 13, 2020. On April 8, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel from zero hours (00:00 am) on April 13, 2020, until zero hours (00:00 am) on April 27, 2020.Likewise, on April 24, the government issued Decree 593 suspending domestic air travel from zero hours (00:00 am) on April 27, 2020, until zero hours (00:00 am) on May 11, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2020, and from April 1 through April 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.



Passenger Traffic Summary













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 2,991,010 129,758 (95.7)

11,714,239 8,149,660 (30.4) Domestic Traffic 1,400,277 119,750 (91.4)

5,011,038 3,657,109 (27.0) International Traffic 1,590,733 10,008 (99.4)

6,703,201 4,492,551 (33.0) San Juan, Puerto Rico 752,910 41,692 (94.5)

3,053,418 2,248,202 (26.4) Domestic Traffic 670,608 40,362 (94.0)

2,743,433 2,043,048 (25.5) International Traffic 82,302 1,330 (98.4)

309,985 205,154 (33.8) Colombia 890,196 1,094 (99.9)

3,636,233 2,670,727 (26.6) Domestic Traffic 755,273 632 (99.9)

3,100,045 2,272,305 (26.7) International Traffic 134,923 462 (99.7)

536,188 398,422 (25.7) Total Traffic 4,634,116 172,544 (96.3)

18,403,890 13,068,589 (29.0) Domestic Traffic 2,826,158 160,744 (94.3)

10,854,516 7,972,462 (26.6) International Traffic 1,807,958 11,800 (99.3)

7,549,374 5,096,127 (32.5)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,400,277 119,750 (91.4)

5,011,038 3,657,109 (27.0) CUN Cancun 745,015 57,968 (92.2)

2,644,198 1,860,828 (29.6) CZM Cozumel 18,619 288 (98.5)

58,607 37,749 (35.6) HUX Huatulco 66,842 1,554 (97.7)

234,406 148,642 (36.6) MID Merida 220,063 15,363 (93.0)

790,747 602,529 (23.8) MTT Minatitlan 12,209 1,367 (88.8)

46,044 30,589 (33.6) OAX Oaxaca 82,680 6,424 (92.2)

302,273 269,756 (10.8) TAP Tapachula 33,333 7,641 (77.1)

119,014 104,820 (11.9) VER Veracruz 117,719 14,375 (87.8)

433,081 317,387 (26.7) VSA Villahermosa 103,797 14,770 (85.8)

382,668 284,809 (25.6) International Traffic 1,590,733 10,008 (99.4)

6,703,201 4,492,551 (33.0) CUN Cancun 1,507,701 7,349 (99.5)

6,267,922 4,158,127 (33.7) CZM Cozumel 34,133 194 (99.4)

182,792 128,622 (29.6) HUX Huatulco 12,191 35 (99.7)

94,803 77,302 (18.5) MID Merida 17,059 418 (97.5)

76,633 61,170 (20.2) MTT Minatitlan 602 297 (50.7)

2,376 1,940 (18.4) OAX Oaxaca 10,995 289 (97.4)

46,850 40,176 (14.2) TAP Tapachula 1,104 392 (64.5)

4,242 3,473 (18.1) VER Veracruz 5,192 206 (96.0)

21,157 15,663 (26.0) VSA Villahermosa 1,756 828 (52.8)

6,426 6,078 (5.4) Traffic Total Mexico 2,991,010 129,758 (95.7)

11,714,239 8,149,660 (30.4) CUN Cancun 2,252,716 65,317 (97.1)

8,912,120 6,018,955 (32.5) CZM Cozumel 52,752 482 (99.1)

241,399 166,371 (31.1) HUX Huatulco 79,033 1,589 (98.0)

329,209 225,944 (31.4) MID Merida 237,122 15,781 (93.3)

867,380 663,699 (23.5) MTT Minatitlan 12,811 1,664 (87.0)

48,420 32,529 (32.8) OAX Oaxaca 93,675 6,713 (92.8)

349,123 309,932 (11.2) TAP Tapachula 34,437 8,033 (76.7)

123,256 108,293 (12.1) VER Veracruz 122,911 14,581 (88.1)

454,238 333,050 (26.7) VSA Villahermosa 105,553 15,598 (85.2)

389,094 290,887 (25.2)

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 752,910 41,692 (94.5)

3,053,418 2,248,202 (26.4) Domestic Traffic 670,608 40,362 (94.0)

2,743,433 2,043,048 (25.5) International Traffic 82,302 1,330 (98.4)

309,985 205,154 (33.8)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 755,273 632 (99.9)

3,100,045 2,272,305 (26.7) MDE Rionegro 545,993 9 (100.0)

2,238,580 1,623,161 (27.5) EOH Medellin 77,238 455 (99.4)

334,797 242,603 (27.5) MTR Monteria 78,140 117 (99.9)

312,251 259,378 (16.9) APO Carepa 16,649 17 (99.9)

66,088 50,416 (23.7) UIB Quibdo 30,149 30 (99.9)

117,214 83,487 (28.8) CZU Corozal 7,104 4 (99.9)

31,115 13,260 (57.4) International Traffic 134,923 462 (99.7)

536,188 398,422 (25.7) MDE Rionegro 134,923 462 (99.7)

536,188 398,422 (25.7) EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 890,196 1,094 (99.9)

3,636,233 2,670,727 (26.6) MDE Rionegro 680,916 471 (99.9)

2,774,768 2,021,583 (27.1) EOH Medellin 77,238 455 (99.4)

334,797 242,603 (27.5) MTR Monteria 78,140 117 (99.9)

312,251 259,378 (16.9) APO Carepa 16,649 17 (99.9)

66,088 50,416 (23.7) UIB Quibdo 30,149 30 (99.9)

117,214 83,487 (28.8) CZU Corozal 7,104 4 (99.9)

31,115 13,260 (57.4)

