ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 95.7% in Mexico, 94.5% in Puerto Rico and in Colombia 99.9% reflecting the impact of Covid-19

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2020 decreased 96.3% when compared to April 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 95.7% in Mexico, 94.5% in Puerto Rico and 99.9% in Colombia % impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to-date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations.

In addition, in Colombia, Decree 439, issued by the Government on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights, for 30 days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel between March 25 and April 13, 2020. On April 8, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel from zero hours (00:00 am) on April 13, 2020, until zero hours (00:00 am) on April 27, 2020.Likewise, on April 24, the government issued Decree 593 suspending domestic air travel from zero hours (00:00 am) on April 27, 2020, until zero hours (00:00 am) on May 11, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2020, and from April 1 through April 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.


Passenger Traffic Summary






April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Mexico

2,991,010

129,758

(95.7)

11,714,239

8,149,660

(30.4)

Domestic Traffic

1,400,277

119,750

(91.4)

5,011,038

3,657,109

(27.0)

International Traffic

1,590,733

10,008

(99.4)

6,703,201

4,492,551

(33.0)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

752,910

41,692

(94.5)

3,053,418

2,248,202

(26.4)

Domestic Traffic

670,608

40,362

(94.0)

2,743,433

2,043,048

(25.5)

International Traffic

82,302

1,330

(98.4)

309,985

205,154

(33.8)

Colombia

890,196

1,094

(99.9)

3,636,233

2,670,727

(26.6)

Domestic Traffic

755,273

632

(99.9)

3,100,045

2,272,305

(26.7)

International Traffic

134,923

462

(99.7)

536,188

398,422

(25.7)

Total Traffic

4,634,116

172,544

(96.3)

18,403,890

13,068,589

(29.0)

Domestic Traffic

2,826,158

160,744

(94.3)

10,854,516

7,972,462

(26.6)

International Traffic

1,807,958

11,800

(99.3)

7,549,374

5,096,127

(32.5)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,400,277

119,750

(91.4)

5,011,038

3,657,109

(27.0)

CUN

Cancun

745,015

57,968

(92.2)

2,644,198

1,860,828

(29.6)

CZM

Cozumel

18,619

288

(98.5)

58,607

37,749

(35.6)

HUX

Huatulco

66,842

1,554

(97.7)

234,406

148,642

(36.6)

MID

Merida

220,063

15,363

(93.0)

790,747

602,529

(23.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,209

1,367

(88.8)

46,044

30,589

(33.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

82,680

6,424

(92.2)

302,273

269,756

(10.8)

TAP

Tapachula

33,333

7,641

(77.1)

119,014

104,820

(11.9)

VER

Veracruz

117,719

14,375

(87.8)

433,081

317,387

(26.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

103,797

14,770

(85.8)

382,668

284,809

(25.6)

International Traffic

1,590,733

10,008

(99.4)

6,703,201

4,492,551

(33.0)

CUN

Cancun

1,507,701

7,349

(99.5)

6,267,922

4,158,127

(33.7)

CZM

Cozumel

34,133

194

(99.4)

182,792

128,622

(29.6)

HUX

Huatulco

12,191

35

(99.7)

94,803

77,302

(18.5)

MID

Merida

17,059

418

(97.5)

76,633

61,170

(20.2)

MTT

Minatitlan

602

297

(50.7)

2,376

1,940

(18.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

10,995

289

(97.4)

46,850

40,176

(14.2)

TAP

Tapachula

1,104

392

(64.5)

4,242

3,473

(18.1)

VER

Veracruz

5,192

206

(96.0)

21,157

15,663

(26.0)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,756

828

(52.8)

6,426

6,078

(5.4)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,991,010

129,758

(95.7)

11,714,239

8,149,660

(30.4)

CUN

Cancun

2,252,716

65,317

(97.1)

8,912,120

6,018,955

(32.5)

CZM

Cozumel

52,752

482

(99.1)

241,399

166,371

(31.1)

HUX

Huatulco

79,033

1,589

(98.0)

329,209

225,944

(31.4)

MID

Merida

237,122

15,781

(93.3)

867,380

663,699

(23.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,811

1,664

(87.0)

48,420

32,529

(32.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,675

6,713

(92.8)

349,123

309,932

(11.2)

TAP

Tapachula

34,437

8,033

(76.7)

123,256

108,293

(12.1)

VER

Veracruz

122,911

14,581

(88.1)

454,238

333,050

(26.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

105,553

15,598

(85.2)

389,094

290,887

(25.2)









Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

SJU Total

752,910

41,692

(94.5)

3,053,418

2,248,202

(26.4)

Domestic Traffic

670,608

40,362

(94.0)

2,743,433

2,043,048

(25.5)

International Traffic

82,302

1,330

(98.4)

309,985

205,154

(33.8)









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

755,273

632

(99.9)

3,100,045

2,272,305

(26.7)

MDE

Rionegro

545,993

9

(100.0)

2,238,580

1,623,161

(27.5)

EOH

Medellin

77,238

455

(99.4)

334,797

242,603

(27.5)

MTR

Monteria

78,140

117

(99.9)

312,251

259,378

(16.9)

APO

Carepa

16,649

17

(99.9)

66,088

50,416

(23.7)

UIB

Quibdo

30,149

30

(99.9)

117,214

83,487

(28.8)

CZU

Corozal

7,104

4

(99.9)

31,115

13,260

(57.4)

International Traffic

134,923

462

(99.7)

536,188

398,422

(25.7)

MDE

Rionegro

134,923

462

(99.7)

536,188

398,422

(25.7)

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

890,196

1,094

(99.9)

3,636,233

2,670,727

(26.6)

MDE

Rionegro

680,916

471

(99.9)

2,774,768

2,021,583

(27.1)

EOH

Medellin

77,238

455

(99.4)

334,797

242,603

(27.5)

MTR

Monteria

78,140

117

(99.9)

312,251

259,378

(16.9)

APO

Carepa

16,649

17

(99.9)

66,088

50,416

(23.7)

UIB

Quibdo

30,149

30

(99.9)

117,214

83,487

(28.8)

CZU

Corozal

7,104

4

(99.9)

31,115

13,260

(57.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements contained in this press release discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and the travel industry, as well as on the business and results of operations of the Company in particular, is expected to be material, and, as conditions are changing rapidly, is difficult to predict. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

