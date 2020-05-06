ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2020
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 95.7% in Mexico, 94.5% in Puerto Rico and in Colombia 99.9% reflecting the impact of Covid-19
May 06, 2020, 16:20 ET
MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2020 decreased 96.3% when compared to April 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 95.7% in Mexico, 94.5% in Puerto Rico and 99.9% in Colombia % impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.
As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to-date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations.
In addition, in Colombia, Decree 439, issued by the Government on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights, for 30 days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel between March 25 and April 13, 2020. On April 8, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel from zero hours (00:00 am) on April 13, 2020, until zero hours (00:00 am) on April 27, 2020.Likewise, on April 24, the government issued Decree 593 suspending domestic air travel from zero hours (00:00 am) on April 27, 2020, until zero hours (00:00 am) on May 11, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.
This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2020, and from April 1 through April 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
Mexico
|
2,991,010
|
129,758
|
(95.7)
|
11,714,239
|
8,149,660
|
(30.4)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,400,277
|
119,750
|
(91.4)
|
5,011,038
|
3,657,109
|
(27.0)
|
International Traffic
|
1,590,733
|
10,008
|
(99.4)
|
6,703,201
|
4,492,551
|
(33.0)
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
752,910
|
41,692
|
(94.5)
|
3,053,418
|
2,248,202
|
(26.4)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
670,608
|
40,362
|
(94.0)
|
2,743,433
|
2,043,048
|
(25.5)
|
International Traffic
|
82,302
|
1,330
|
(98.4)
|
309,985
|
205,154
|
(33.8)
|
Colombia
|
890,196
|
1,094
|
(99.9)
|
3,636,233
|
2,670,727
|
(26.6)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
755,273
|
632
|
(99.9)
|
3,100,045
|
2,272,305
|
(26.7)
|
International Traffic
|
134,923
|
462
|
(99.7)
|
536,188
|
398,422
|
(25.7)
|
Total Traffic
|
4,634,116
|
172,544
|
(96.3)
|
18,403,890
|
13,068,589
|
(29.0)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
2,826,158
|
160,744
|
(94.3)
|
10,854,516
|
7,972,462
|
(26.6)
|
International Traffic
|
1,807,958
|
11,800
|
(99.3)
|
7,549,374
|
5,096,127
|
(32.5)
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,400,277
|
119,750
|
(91.4)
|
5,011,038
|
3,657,109
|
(27.0)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
745,015
|
57,968
|
(92.2)
|
2,644,198
|
1,860,828
|
(29.6)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
18,619
|
288
|
(98.5)
|
58,607
|
37,749
|
(35.6)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
66,842
|
1,554
|
(97.7)
|
234,406
|
148,642
|
(36.6)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
220,063
|
15,363
|
(93.0)
|
790,747
|
602,529
|
(23.8)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,209
|
1,367
|
(88.8)
|
46,044
|
30,589
|
(33.6)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
82,680
|
6,424
|
(92.2)
|
302,273
|
269,756
|
(10.8)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
33,333
|
7,641
|
(77.1)
|
119,014
|
104,820
|
(11.9)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
117,719
|
14,375
|
(87.8)
|
433,081
|
317,387
|
(26.7)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
103,797
|
14,770
|
(85.8)
|
382,668
|
284,809
|
(25.6)
|
International Traffic
|
1,590,733
|
10,008
|
(99.4)
|
6,703,201
|
4,492,551
|
(33.0)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,507,701
|
7,349
|
(99.5)
|
6,267,922
|
4,158,127
|
(33.7)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
34,133
|
194
|
(99.4)
|
182,792
|
128,622
|
(29.6)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
12,191
|
35
|
(99.7)
|
94,803
|
77,302
|
(18.5)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
17,059
|
418
|
(97.5)
|
76,633
|
61,170
|
(20.2)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
602
|
297
|
(50.7)
|
2,376
|
1,940
|
(18.4)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
10,995
|
289
|
(97.4)
|
46,850
|
40,176
|
(14.2)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,104
|
392
|
(64.5)
|
4,242
|
3,473
|
(18.1)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
5,192
|
206
|
(96.0)
|
21,157
|
15,663
|
(26.0)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
1,756
|
828
|
(52.8)
|
6,426
|
6,078
|
(5.4)
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
2,991,010
|
129,758
|
(95.7)
|
11,714,239
|
8,149,660
|
(30.4)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,252,716
|
65,317
|
(97.1)
|
8,912,120
|
6,018,955
|
(32.5)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
52,752
|
482
|
(99.1)
|
241,399
|
166,371
|
(31.1)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
79,033
|
1,589
|
(98.0)
|
329,209
|
225,944
|
(31.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
237,122
|
15,781
|
(93.3)
|
867,380
|
663,699
|
(23.5)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,811
|
1,664
|
(87.0)
|
48,420
|
32,529
|
(32.8)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
93,675
|
6,713
|
(92.8)
|
349,123
|
309,932
|
(11.2)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
34,437
|
8,033
|
(76.7)
|
123,256
|
108,293
|
(12.1)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
122,911
|
14,581
|
(88.1)
|
454,238
|
333,050
|
(26.7)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
105,553
|
15,598
|
(85.2)
|
389,094
|
290,887
|
(25.2)
|
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
SJU Total
|
752,910
|
41,692
|
(94.5)
|
3,053,418
|
2,248,202
|
(26.4)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
670,608
|
40,362
|
(94.0)
|
2,743,433
|
2,043,048
|
(25.5)
|
International Traffic
|
82,302
|
1,330
|
(98.4)
|
309,985
|
205,154
|
(33.8)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
Domestic Traffic
|
755,273
|
632
|
(99.9)
|
3,100,045
|
2,272,305
|
(26.7)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
545,993
|
9
|
(100.0)
|
2,238,580
|
1,623,161
|
(27.5)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
77,238
|
455
|
(99.4)
|
334,797
|
242,603
|
(27.5)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
78,140
|
117
|
(99.9)
|
312,251
|
259,378
|
(16.9)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,649
|
17
|
(99.9)
|
66,088
|
50,416
|
(23.7)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
30,149
|
30
|
(99.9)
|
117,214
|
83,487
|
(28.8)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
7,104
|
4
|
(99.9)
|
31,115
|
13,260
|
(57.4)
|
International Traffic
|
134,923
|
462
|
(99.7)
|
536,188
|
398,422
|
(25.7)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
134,923
|
462
|
(99.7)
|
536,188
|
398,422
|
(25.7)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
890,196
|
1,094
|
(99.9)
|
3,636,233
|
2,670,727
|
(26.6)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
680,916
|
471
|
(99.9)
|
2,774,768
|
2,021,583
|
(27.1)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
77,238
|
455
|
(99.4)
|
334,797
|
242,603
|
(27.5)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
78,140
|
117
|
(99.9)
|
312,251
|
259,378
|
(16.9)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,649
|
17
|
(99.9)
|
66,088
|
50,416
|
(23.7)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
30,149
|
30
|
(99.9)
|
117,214
|
83,487
|
(28.8)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
7,104
|
4
|
(99.9)
|
31,115
|
13,260
|
(57.4)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
Forward Looking Statement
Some of the statements contained in this press release discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and the travel industry, as well as on the business and results of operations of the Company in particular, is expected to be material, and, as conditions are changing rapidly, is difficult to predict. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
