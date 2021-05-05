ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2021

Compared with pre-pandemic levels of April 2019, passenger traffic declined 28.1% in Mexico and 38.8% in Colombia, and increased 1.7% in Puerto Rico in 1Q21

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

May 05, 2021, 19:38 ET

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2021 reported a YoY recovery of 1.2 million passengers reaching a total of 3.5 million passengers, up from 0.2 million in April 2020. This is still below the 4.6 million passengers reported in April 2019 reflecting overall lower travel demand and restrictions in certain countries worldwide to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of April 2019, passenger traffic declined 28.1% in Mexico and 38.8% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 1.7%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2021, from April 1 through April 30, 2020 and April 1 through April 30, 2019. It must be taken into account that the Holy Week of 2020 was in the week of April 5 to 12 while for the year 2021 it was from March 28 to April 4. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary












April

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Mexico

2,991,010

129,758

2,149,956

1,556.9

(28.1)

11,714,239

8,149,660

7,268,822

(10.8)

(37.9)

Domestic Traffic

1,400,277

119,750

1,166,737

874.3

(16.7)

5,011,038

3,657,109

4,019,776

9.9

(19.8)

International Traffic

1,590,733

10,008

983,219

9,724.3

(38.2)

6,703,201

4,492,551

3,249,046

(27.7)

(51.5)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

752,910

41,692

765,561

1,736.2

1.7

3,053,418

2,248,202

2,530,434

12.6

(17.1)

Domestic Traffic

670,608

40,362

739,680

1,732.6

10.3

2,743,433

2,043,048

2,442,824

19.6

(11.0)

International Traffic

82,302

1,330

25,881

1,845.9

(68.6)

309,985

205,154

87,610

(57.3)

(71.7)

Colombia

890,196

1,094

544,609

49,681.4

(38.8)

3,193,213

2,670,727

2,401,894

(10.1)

(24.8)

Domestic Traffic

755,273

632

464,369

73,376.1

(38.5)

2,698,652

2,272,305

2,118,797

(6.8)

(21.5)

International Traffic

134,923

462

80,240

17,268.0

(40.5)

494,561

398,422

283,097

(28.9)

(42.8)

Total Traffic

4,634,116

172,544

3,460,126

1,905.4

(25.3)

17,960,870

13,068,589

12,201,150

(6.6)

(32.1)

Domestic Traffic

2,826,158

160,744

2,370,786

1,374.9

(16.1)

10,453,123

7,972,462

8,581,397

7.6

(17.9)

International Traffic

1,807,958

11,800

1,089,340

9,131.7

(39.7)

7,507,747

5,096,127

3,619,753

(29.0)

(51.8)

Mexico Passenger Traffic 










April

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,400,277

119,750

1,166,737

874.3

(16.7)

5,011,038

3,657,109

4,019,776

9.9

(19.8)

CUN

Cancun

745,015

57,968

714,687

1,132.9

(4.1)

2,644,198

1,860,828

2,460,863

32.2

(6.9)

CZM

Cozumel

18,619

288

11,906

4,034.0

(36.1)

58,607

37,749

35,654

(5.5)

(39.2)

HUX

Huatulco

66,842

1,554

50,449

3,146.4

(24.5)

234,406

148,642

160,053

7.7

(31.7)

MID

Merida

220,063

15,363

142,134

825.2

(35.4)

790,747

602,529

482,158

(20.0)

(39.0)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,209

1,367

8,285

506.1

(32.1)

46,044

30,589

27,965

(8.6)

(39.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

82,680

6,424

53,269

729.2

(35.6)

302,273

269,756

198,280

(26.5)

(34.4)

TAP

Tapachula

33,333

7,641

33,373

336.8

0.1

119,014

104,820

115,727

10.4

(2.8)

VER

Veracruz

117,719

14,375

81,419

466.4

(30.8)

433,081

317,387

282,821

(10.9)

(34.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

103,797

14,770

71,215

382.2

(31.4)

382,668

284,809

256,255

(10.0)

(33.0)

International Traffic

1,590,733

10,008

983,219

9,724.3

(38.2)

6,703,201

4,492,551

3,249,046

(27.7)

(51.5)

CUN

Cancun

1,507,701

7,349

924,952

12,486.1

(38.7)

6,267,922

4,158,127

3,063,842

(26.3)

(51.1)

CZM

Cozumel

34,133

194

28,137

14,403.6

(17.6)

182,792

128,622

91,791

(28.6)

(49.8)

HUX

Huatulco

12,191

35

986

2,717.1

(91.9)

94,803

77,302

6,830

(91.2)

(92.8)

MID

Merida

17,059

418

13,933

3,233.3

(18.3)

76,633

61,170

38,332

(37.3)

(50.0)

MTT

Minatitlan

602

297

301

1.3

(50.0)

2,376

1,940

1,645

(15.2)

(30.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

10,995

289

6,774

2,243.9

(38.4)

46,850

40,176

21,679

(46.0)

(53.7)

TAP

Tapachula

1,104

392

521

32.9

(52.8)

4,242

3,473

1,971

(43.2)

(53.5)

VER

Veracruz

5,192

206

5,716

2,674.8

10.1

21,157

15,663

17,033

8.7

(19.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,756

828

1,899

129.3

8.1

6,426

6,078

5,923

(2.6)

(7.8)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,991,010

129,758

2,149,956

1,556.9

(28.1)

11,714,239

8,149,660

7,268,822

(10.8)

(37.9)

CUN

Cancun

2,252,716

65,317

1,639,639

2,410.3

(27.2)

8,912,120

6,018,955

5,524,705

(8.2)

(38.0)

CZM

Cozumel

52,752

482

40,043

8,207.7

(24.1)

241,399

166,371

127,445

(23.4)

(47.2)

HUX

Huatulco

79,033

1,589

51,435

3,136.9

(34.9)

329,209

225,944

166,883

(26.1)

(49.3)

MID

Merida

237,122

15,781

156,067

889.0

(34.2)

867,380

663,699

520,490

(21.6)

(40.0)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,811

1,664

8,586

416.0

(33.0)

48,420

32,529

29,610

(9.0)

(38.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,675

6,713

60,043

794.4

(35.9)

349,123

309,932

219,959

(29.0)

(37.0)

TAP

Tapachula

34,437

8,033

33,894

321.9

(1.6)

123,256

108,293

117,698

8.7

(4.5)

VER

Veracruz

122,911

14,581

87,135

497.6

(29.1)

454,238

333,050

299,854

(10.0)

(34.0)

VSA

Villahermosa

105,553

15,598

73,114

368.7

(30.7)

389,094

290,887

262,178

(9.9)

(32.6)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)








April

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

752,910

41,692

765,561

1,736.2

1.7

3,053,418

2,248,202

2,530,434

12.6

(17.1)

Domestic Traffic

670,608

40,362

739,680

1,732.6

10.3

2,743,433

2,043,048

2,442,824

19.6

(11.0)

International Traffic

82,302

1,330

25,881

1,845.9

(68.6)

309,985

205,154

87,610

(57.3)

(71.7)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









April

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

755,273

632

464,369

73,376.1

(38.5)

2,698,652

2,272,305

2,118,797

(6.8)

(21.5)

MDE

Rionegro

545,993

9

304,904

3,387,722.2

(44.2)

1,885,937

1,623,161

1,415,597

(12.8)

(24.9)

EOH

Medellin

77,238

455

58,856

12,835.4

(23.8)

330,927

242,603

265,770

9.5

(19.7)

MTR

Monteria

78,140

117

65,760

56,105.1

(15.8)

278,810

259,378

280,573

8.2

0.6

APO

Carepa

16,649

17

12,722

74,735.3

(23.6)

61,883

50,416

59,207

17.4

(4.3)

UIB

Quibdo

30,149

30

19,276

64,153.3

(36.1)

113,769

83,487

85,179

2.0

(25.1)

CZU

Corozal

7,104

4

2,851

71,175.0

(59.9)

27,326

13,260

12,471

(6.0)

(54.4)

International Traffic

134,923

462

80,240

17,268.0

(40.5)

494,561

398,422

283,097

(28.9)

(42.8)

MDE

Rionegro

134,923

462

80,240

17,268.0

(40.5)

494,561

398,422

283,097

(28.9)

(42.8)

EOH

Medellin

-




-



MTR

Monteria

-

-

-


-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-


-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-


-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-


-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

890,196

1,094

544,609

49,681.4

(38.8)

3,193,213

2,670,727

2,401,894

(10.1)

(24.8)

MDE

Rionegro

680,916

471

385,144

81,671.5

(43.4)

2,380,498

2,021,583

1,698,694

(16.0)

(28.6)

EOH

Medellin

77238

455

58,856

12,835.4

(23.8)

330,927

242,603

265,770

9.5

(19.7)

MTR

Monteria

78,140

117

65,760

56,105.1

(15.8)

278,810

259,378

280,573

8.2

0.6

APO

Carepa

16,649

17

12,722

74,735.3

(23.6)

61,883

50,416

59,207

17.4

(4.3)

UIB

Quibdo

30,149

30

19,276

64,153.3

(36.1)

113,769

83,487

85,179

2.0

(25.1)

CZU

Corozal

7,104

4

2,851

71,175.0

(59.9)

27,326

13,260

12,471

(6.0)

(54.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:   



ASUR    

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro     

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408    

+1-646-330-5907

[email protected]    

[email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Also from this source

ASUR Reports 1Q21 Financial Results...

ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics