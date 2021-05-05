ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2021

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2021 reported a YoY recovery of 1.2 million passengers reaching a total of 3.5 million passengers, up from 0.2 million in April 2020. This is still below the 4.6 million passengers reported in April 2019 reflecting overall lower travel demand and restrictions in certain countries worldwide to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of April 2019, passenger traffic declined 28.1% in Mexico and 38.8% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 1.7%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2021, from April 1 through April 30, 2020 and April 1 through April 30, 2019. It must be taken into account that the Holy Week of 2020 was in the week of April 5 to 12 while for the year 2021 it was from March 28 to April 4. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

























April

% Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019



2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Mexico 2,991,010 129,758 2,149,956 1,556.9 (28.1)

11,714,239 8,149,660 7,268,822 (10.8) (37.9) Domestic Traffic 1,400,277 119,750 1,166,737 874.3 (16.7)

5,011,038 3,657,109 4,019,776 9.9 (19.8) International Traffic 1,590,733 10,008 983,219 9,724.3 (38.2)

6,703,201 4,492,551 3,249,046 (27.7) (51.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 752,910 41,692 765,561 1,736.2 1.7

3,053,418 2,248,202 2,530,434 12.6 (17.1) Domestic Traffic 670,608 40,362 739,680 1,732.6 10.3

2,743,433 2,043,048 2,442,824 19.6 (11.0) International Traffic 82,302 1,330 25,881 1,845.9 (68.6)

309,985 205,154 87,610 (57.3) (71.7) Colombia 890,196 1,094 544,609 49,681.4 (38.8)

3,193,213 2,670,727 2,401,894 (10.1) (24.8) Domestic Traffic 755,273 632 464,369 73,376.1 (38.5)

2,698,652 2,272,305 2,118,797 (6.8) (21.5) International Traffic 134,923 462 80,240 17,268.0 (40.5)

494,561 398,422 283,097 (28.9) (42.8) Total Traffic 4,634,116 172,544 3,460,126 1,905.4 (25.3)

17,960,870 13,068,589 12,201,150 (6.6) (32.1) Domestic Traffic 2,826,158 160,744 2,370,786 1,374.9 (16.1)

10,453,123 7,972,462 8,581,397 7.6 (17.9) International Traffic 1,807,958 11,800 1,089,340 9,131.7 (39.7)

7,507,747 5,096,127 3,619,753 (29.0) (51.8)

Mexico Passenger Traffic





















April % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,400,277 119,750 1,166,737 874.3 (16.7)

5,011,038 3,657,109 4,019,776 9.9 (19.8) CUN Cancun 745,015 57,968 714,687 1,132.9 (4.1)

2,644,198 1,860,828 2,460,863 32.2 (6.9) CZM Cozumel 18,619 288 11,906 4,034.0 (36.1)

58,607 37,749 35,654 (5.5) (39.2) HUX Huatulco 66,842 1,554 50,449 3,146.4 (24.5)

234,406 148,642 160,053 7.7 (31.7) MID Merida 220,063 15,363 142,134 825.2 (35.4)

790,747 602,529 482,158 (20.0) (39.0) MTT Minatitlan 12,209 1,367 8,285 506.1 (32.1)

46,044 30,589 27,965 (8.6) (39.3) OAX Oaxaca 82,680 6,424 53,269 729.2 (35.6)

302,273 269,756 198,280 (26.5) (34.4) TAP Tapachula 33,333 7,641 33,373 336.8 0.1

119,014 104,820 115,727 10.4 (2.8) VER Veracruz 117,719 14,375 81,419 466.4 (30.8)

433,081 317,387 282,821 (10.9) (34.7) VSA Villahermosa 103,797 14,770 71,215 382.2 (31.4)

382,668 284,809 256,255 (10.0) (33.0) International Traffic 1,590,733 10,008 983,219 9,724.3 (38.2)

6,703,201 4,492,551 3,249,046 (27.7) (51.5) CUN Cancun 1,507,701 7,349 924,952 12,486.1 (38.7)

6,267,922 4,158,127 3,063,842 (26.3) (51.1) CZM Cozumel 34,133 194 28,137 14,403.6 (17.6)

182,792 128,622 91,791 (28.6) (49.8) HUX Huatulco 12,191 35 986 2,717.1 (91.9)

94,803 77,302 6,830 (91.2) (92.8) MID Merida 17,059 418 13,933 3,233.3 (18.3)

76,633 61,170 38,332 (37.3) (50.0) MTT Minatitlan 602 297 301 1.3 (50.0)

2,376 1,940 1,645 (15.2) (30.8) OAX Oaxaca 10,995 289 6,774 2,243.9 (38.4)

46,850 40,176 21,679 (46.0) (53.7) TAP Tapachula 1,104 392 521 32.9 (52.8)

4,242 3,473 1,971 (43.2) (53.5) VER Veracruz 5,192 206 5,716 2,674.8 10.1

21,157 15,663 17,033 8.7 (19.5) VSA Villahermosa 1,756 828 1,899 129.3 8.1

6,426 6,078 5,923 (2.6) (7.8) Traffic Total Mexico 2,991,010 129,758 2,149,956 1,556.9 (28.1)

11,714,239 8,149,660 7,268,822 (10.8) (37.9) CUN Cancun 2,252,716 65,317 1,639,639 2,410.3 (27.2)

8,912,120 6,018,955 5,524,705 (8.2) (38.0) CZM Cozumel 52,752 482 40,043 8,207.7 (24.1)

241,399 166,371 127,445 (23.4) (47.2) HUX Huatulco 79,033 1,589 51,435 3,136.9 (34.9)

329,209 225,944 166,883 (26.1) (49.3) MID Merida 237,122 15,781 156,067 889.0 (34.2)

867,380 663,699 520,490 (21.6) (40.0) MTT Minatitlan 12,811 1,664 8,586 416.0 (33.0)

48,420 32,529 29,610 (9.0) (38.8) OAX Oaxaca 93,675 6,713 60,043 794.4 (35.9)

349,123 309,932 219,959 (29.0) (37.0) TAP Tapachula 34,437 8,033 33,894 321.9 (1.6)

123,256 108,293 117,698 8.7 (4.5) VER Veracruz 122,911 14,581 87,135 497.6 (29.1)

454,238 333,050 299,854 (10.0) (34.0) VSA Villahermosa 105,553 15,598 73,114 368.7 (30.7)

389,094 290,887 262,178 (9.9) (32.6)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

















April % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 752,910 41,692 765,561 1,736.2 1.7

3,053,418 2,248,202 2,530,434 12.6 (17.1) Domestic Traffic 670,608 40,362 739,680 1,732.6 10.3

2,743,433 2,043,048 2,442,824 19.6 (11.0) International Traffic 82,302 1,330 25,881 1,845.9 (68.6)

309,985 205,154 87,610 (57.3) (71.7)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan



















April % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 755,273 632 464,369 73,376.1 (38.5)

2,698,652 2,272,305 2,118,797 (6.8) (21.5) MDE Rionegro 545,993 9 304,904 3,387,722.2 (44.2)

1,885,937 1,623,161 1,415,597 (12.8) (24.9) EOH Medellin 77,238 455 58,856 12,835.4 (23.8)

330,927 242,603 265,770 9.5 (19.7) MTR Monteria 78,140 117 65,760 56,105.1 (15.8)

278,810 259,378 280,573 8.2 0.6 APO Carepa 16,649 17 12,722 74,735.3 (23.6)

61,883 50,416 59,207 17.4 (4.3) UIB Quibdo 30,149 30 19,276 64,153.3 (36.1)

113,769 83,487 85,179 2.0 (25.1) CZU Corozal 7,104 4 2,851 71,175.0 (59.9)

27,326 13,260 12,471 (6.0) (54.4) International Traffic 134,923 462 80,240 17,268.0 (40.5)

494,561 398,422 283,097 (28.9) (42.8) MDE Rionegro 134,923 462 80,240 17,268.0 (40.5)

494,561 398,422 283,097 (28.9) (42.8) EOH Medellin -









-







MTR Monteria - - -





- - -



APO Carepa - - -





- - -



UIB Quibdo - - -





- - -



CZU Corozal - - -





- - -



Traffic Total Colombia 890,196 1,094 544,609 49,681.4 (38.8)

3,193,213 2,670,727 2,401,894 (10.1) (24.8) MDE Rionegro 680,916 471 385,144 81,671.5 (43.4)

2,380,498 2,021,583 1,698,694 (16.0) (28.6) EOH Medellin 77238 455 58,856 12,835.4 (23.8)

330,927 242,603 265,770 9.5 (19.7) MTR Monteria 78,140 117 65,760 56,105.1 (15.8)

278,810 259,378 280,573 8.2 0.6 APO Carepa 16,649 17 12,722 74,735.3 (23.6)

61,883 50,416 59,207 17.4 (4.3) UIB Quibdo 30,149 30 19,276 64,153.3 (36.1)

113,769 83,487 85,179 2.0 (25.1) CZU Corozal 7,104 4 2,851 71,175.0 (59.9)

27,326 13,260 12,471 (6.0) (54.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:



ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.