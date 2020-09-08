ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2020

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2020 decreased 71.4% when compared to August 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 63.1% in Mexico, 62.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.6% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2020 and from August 1 through August 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 2,915,346 1,075,163 (63.1)

23,564,174 10,409,349 (55.8) Domestic Traffic 1,546,236 763,367 (50.6)

11,078,558 5,312,411 (52.0) International Traffic 1,369,110 311,796 (77.2)

12,485,616 5,096,938 (59.2) San Juan, Puerto Rico 815,043 302,237 (62.9)

6,501,170 3,208,288 (50.7) Domestic Traffic 733,331 292,894 (60.1)

5,801,363 2,977,554 (48.7) International Traffic 81,712 9,343 (88.6)

699,807 230,734 (67.0) Colombia 1,100,536 4,304 (99.6)

7,793,748 2,681,723 (65.6) Domestic Traffic 929,410 3,569 (99.6)

6,591,052 2,279,695 (65.4) International Traffic 171,126 735 (99.6)

1,202,696 402,028 (66.6) Total Traffic 4,830,925 1,381,704 (71.4)

37,859,092 16,299,360 (56.9) Domestic Traffic 3,208,977 1,059,830 (67.0)

23,470,973 10,569,660 (55.0) International Traffic 1,621,948 321,874 (80.2)

14,388,119 5,729,700 (60.2)



















Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).

In Colombia, all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, were suspended by the Colombian government starting March 23, 2020. This suspension has been extended through August 31, 2020, with exceptions for humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure. Similarly, domestic air travel in Colombia was suspended starting March 25, 2020. Consequently, ASUR's commercial aviation operations at the Enrique Olaya Herrera de Medellín, José María Córdova de Rionegro, Los Garzones de Montería, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carepa, El Caraño de Quibdó and Las Brujas de Corozal airports were suspended starting as of such dates.

The Colombian government allowed domestic flights to resume on July 1, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with low levels of contagion. The Colombian government has delegated to municipal administrations the power to request approval from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and Aerocivil (the aeronautical authority in Colombia) to resume domestic flights from or to their municipalities. As a result, both municipalities involved would be required to agree in order to restart such domestic flights.

In full compliance with the implementation of biosafety protocols contained in Resolution 1054 issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia in 2020, the airports José María Córdova in Rionegro, Olaya Herrera in Medellin and Los Garzones in Monteria, have restarted commercial passenger flights beginning September 1, 2020 within the initial phase of gradual connectivity announced by the civil aeronautical authorities of Colombia.



Mexico Passenger Traffic













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,546,236 763,367 (50.6)

11,078,558 5,312,411 (52.0) CUN Cancun 867,640 521,976 (39.8)

6,001,677 2,951,018 (50.8) CZM Cozumel 17,655 4,191 (76.3)

136,407 44,592 (67.3) HUX Huatulco 74,618 21,694 (70.9)

523,054 188,685 (63.9) MID Merida 218,032 68,691 (68.5)

1,683,745 771,251 (54.2) MTT Minatitlan 12,115 3,622 (70.1)

94,879 40,498 (57.3) OAX Oaxaca 93,255 29,788 (68.1)

660,885 340,660 (48.5) TAP Tapachula 30,222 24,673 (18.4)

242,101 160,222 (33.8) VER Veracruz 123,754 46,646 (62.3)

925,202 430,923 (53.4) VSA Villahermosa 108,945 42,086 (61.4)

810,608 384,562 (52.6) International Traffic 1,369,110 311,796 (77.2)

12,485,616 5,096,938 (59.2) CUN Cancun 1,301,415 297,389 (77.1)

11,781,655 4,728,363 (59.9) CZM Cozumel 20,700 8,181 (60.5)

277,507 147,457 (46.9) HUX Huatulco 2,366 309 (86.9)

106,685 78,019 (26.9) MID Merida 17,541 779 (95.6)

143,676 65,407 (54.5) MTT Minatitlan 864 104 (88.0)

5,480 2,151 (60.7) OAX Oaxaca 15,739 2,112 (86.6)

100,345 43,065 (57.1) TAP Tapachula 1,517 652 (57.0)

9,468 4,847 (48.8) VER Veracruz 6,871 811 (88.2)

46,552 17,295 (62.8) VSA Villahermosa 2,097 1,459 (30.4)

14,248 10,334 (27.5) Traffic Total Mexico 2,915,346 1,075,163 (63.1)

23,564,174 10,409,349 (55.8) CUN Cancun 2,169,055 819,365 (62.2)

17,783,332 7,679,381 (56.8) CZM Cozumel 38,355 12,372 (67.7)

413,914 192,049 (53.6) HUX Huatulco 76,984 22,003 (71.4)

629,739 266,704 (57.6) MID Merida 235,573 69,470 (70.5)

1,827,421 836,658 (54.2) MTT Minatitlan 12,979 3,726 (71.3)

100,359 42,649 (57.5) OAX Oaxaca 108,994 31,900 (70.7)

761,230 383,725 (49.6) TAP Tapachula 31,739 25,325 (20.2)

251,569 165,069 (34.4) VER Veracruz 130,625 47,457 (63.7)

971,754 448,218 (53.9) VSA Villahermosa 111,042 43,545 (60.8)

824,856 394,896 (52.1)

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 815,043 302,237 (62.9)

6,501,170 3,208,288 (50.7) Domestic Traffic 733,331 292,894 (60.1)

5,801,363 2,977,554 (48.7) International Traffic 81,712 9,343 (88.6)

699,807 230,734 (67.0)



Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 929,410 3,569 (99.6)

6,591,052 2,279,695 (65.4) MDE Rionegro 681,701 1,560 (99.8)

4,782,801 1,625,268 (66.0) EOH Medellin 100,487 1,237 (98.8)

708,345 245,887 (65.3) MTR Monteria 87,511 105 (99.9)

647,864 259,877 (59.9) APO Carepa 19,548 63 (99.7)

143,361 50,637 (64.7) UIB Quibdo 32,500 590 (98.2)

246,693 84,694 (65.7) CZU Corozal 7,663 14 (99.8)

61,988 13,332 (78.5) International Traffic 171,126 735 (99.6)

1,202,696 402,028 (66.6) MDE Rionegro 171,126 735 (99.6)

1,202,696 402,028 (66.6) EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,100,536 4,304 (99.6)

7,793,748 2,681,723 (65.6) MDE Rionegro 852,827 2,295 (99.7)

5,985,497 2,027,296 (66.1) EOH Medellin 100,487 1,237 (98.8)

708,345 245,887 (65.3) MTR Monteria 87,511 105 (99.9)

647,864 259,877 (59.9) APO Carepa 19,548 63 (99.7)

143,361 50,637 (64.7) UIB Quibdo 32,500 590 (98.2)

246,693 84,694 (65.7) CZU Corozal 7,663 14 (99.8)

61,988 13,332 (78.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

