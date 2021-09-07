ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2021

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2021 reached a total of 4.6 million passengers, 4.3% below the levels reported in August 2019, reflecting a continued recovery in travel demand in general and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of August 2019, passenger traffic declined 8.4% in Mexico and 7.6% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 14.8%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2021, from August 1 through August 31, 2020 and August 1 through August 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary





















August

% Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019



2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021



Mexico

2,915,346 1,075,163 2,669,223 148.3 (8.4)

23,564,174 10,409,349 18,137,183 74.2 (23.0) Domestic Traffic 1,546,236 763,367 1,347,712 76.5 (12.8)

11,078,558 5,312,411 9,470,412 78.3 (14.5) International Traffic 1,369,110 311,796 1,321,511 323.8 (3.5)

12,485,616 5,096,938 8,666,771 70.0 (30.6) San Juan, Puerto Rico 815,043 302,237 935,781 209.6 14.8

6,501,170 3,208,288 6,490,941 102.3 (0.2) Domestic Traffic 733,331 292,894 872,000 197.7 18.9

5,801,363 2,977,554 6,173,739 107.3 6.4 International Traffic 81,712 9,343 63,781 582.7 (21.9)

699,807 230,734 317,202 37.5 (54.7) Colombia 1,100,536 4,304 1,016,541 23,518.5 (7.6)

7,793,748 2,681,723 5,897,201 119.9 (24.3) Domestic Traffic 929,410 3,569 865,436 24,148.7 (6.9)

6,591,052 2,279,695 5,036,353 120.9 (23.6) International Traffic 171,126 735 151,105 20,458.5 (11.7)

1,202,696 402,028 860,848 114.1 (28.4) Total Traffic 4,830,925 1,381,704 4,621,545 234.5 (4.3)

37,859,092 16,299,360 30,525,325 87.3 (19.4) Domestic Traffic 3,208,977 1,059,830 3,085,148 191.1 (3.9)

23,470,973 10,569,660 20,680,504 95.7 (11.9) International Traffic 1,621,948 321,874 1,536,397 377.3 (5.3)

14,388,119 5,729,700 9,844,821 71.8 (31.6)

Mexico Passenger Traffic



















August % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,546,236 763,367 1,347,712 76.5 (12.8)

11,078,558 5,312,411 9,470,412 78.3 (14.5) CUN Cancun 867,640 521,976 824,710 58.0 (4.9)

6,001,677 2,951,018 5,814,426 97.0 (3.1) CZM Cozumel 17,655 4,191 23,963 471.8 35.7

136,407 44,592 102,552 130.0 (24.8) HUX Huatulco 74,618 21,694 55,589 156.2 (25.5)

523,054 188,685 400,251 112.1 (23.5) MID Merida 218,032 68,691 161,810 135.6 (25.8)

1,683,745 771,251 1,123,637 45.7 (33.3) MTT Minatitlan 12,115 3,622 7,446 105.6 (38.5)

94,879 40,498 61,962 53.0 (34.7) OAX Oaxaca 93,255 29,788 69,083 131.9 (25.9)

660,885 340,660 483,276 41.9 (26.9) TAP Tapachula 30,222 24,673 36,102 46.3 19.5

242,101 160,222 255,863 59.7 5.7 VER Veracruz 123,754 46,646 84,294 80.7 (31.9)

925,202 430,923 643,342 49.3 (30.5) VSA Villahermosa 108,945 42,086 84,715 101.3 (22.2)

810,608 384,562 585,103 52.1 (27.8) International Traffic 1,369,110 311,796 1,321,511 323.8 (3.5)

12,485,616 5,096,938 8,666,771 70.0 (30.6) CUN Cancun 1,301,415 297,389 1,237,207 316.0 (4.9)

11,781,655 4,728,363 8,129,187 71.9 (31.0) CZM Cozumel 20,700 8,181 28,766 251.6 39.0

277,507 147,457 243,899 65.4 (12.1) HUX Huatulco 2,366 309 2,438 689.0 3.0

106,685 78,019 18,083 (76.8) (83.1) MID Merida 17,541 779 20,574 2,541.1 17.3

143,676 65,407 120,920 84.9 (15.8) MTT Minatitlan 864 104 815 683.7 (5.7)

5,480 2,151 4,080 89.7 (25.5) OAX Oaxaca 15,739 2,112 14,098 567.5 (10.4)

100,345 43,065 73,927 71.7 (26.3) TAP Tapachula 1,517 652 2,464 277.9 62.4

9,468 4,847 7,192 48.4 (24.0) VER Veracruz 6,871 811 10,512 1,196.2 53.0

46,552 17,295 51,764 199.3 11.2 VSA Villahermosa 2,097 1,459 4,637 217.8 121.1

14,248 10,334 17,719 71.5 24.4 Traffic Total Mexico 2,915,346 1,075,163 2,669,223 148.3 (8.4)

23,564,174 10,409,349 18,137,183 74.2 (23.0) CUN Cancun 2,169,055 819,365 2,061,917 151.6 (4.9)

17,783,332 7,679,381 13,943,613 81.6 (21.6) CZM Cozumel 38,355 12,372 52,729 326.2 37.5

413,914 192,049 346,451 80.4 (16.3) HUX Huatulco 76,984 22,003 58,027 163.7 (24.6)

629,739 266,704 418,334 56.9 (33.6) MID Merida 235,573 69,470 182,384 162.5 (22.6)

1,827,421 836,658 1,244,557 48.8 (31.9) MTT Minatitlan 12,979 3,726 8,261 121.7 (36.4)

100,359 42,649 66,042 54.9 (34.2) OAX Oaxaca 108,994 31,900 83,181 160.8 (23.7)

761,230 383,725 557,203 45.2 (26.8) TAP Tapachula 31,739 25,325 38,566 52.3 21.5

251,569 165,069 263,055 59.4 4.6 VER Veracruz 130,625 47,457 94,806 99.8 (27.4)

971,754 448,218 695,106 55.1 (28.5) VSA Villahermosa 111,042 43,545 89,352 105.2 (19.5)

824,856 394,896 602,822 52.7 (26.9)

























US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















August % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 815,043 302,237 935,781 209.6 14.8

6,501,170 3,208,288 6,490,941 102.3 (0.2) Domestic Traffic 733,331 292,894 872,000 197.7 18.9

5,801,363 2,977,554 6,173,739 107.3 6.4 International Traffic 81,712 9,343 63,781 582.7 (21.9)

699,807 230,734 317,202 37.5 (54.7) Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

















August % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 929,410 3,569 865,436 24,148.7 (6.9)

6,591,052 2,279,695 5,036,353 120.9 (23.6) MDE Rionegro 681,701 1,560 620,779 39,693.5 (8.9)

4,782,801 1,625,268 3,467,579 113.4 (27.5) EOH Medellin 100,487 1,237 95,201 7,596.1 (5.3)

708,345 245,887 595,592 142.2 (15.9) MTR Monteria 87,511 105 100,086 95,220.0 14.4

647,864 259,877 632,739 143.5 (2.3) APO Carepa 19,548 63 19,647 31,085.7 0.5

143,361 50,637 131,589 159.9 (8.2) UIB Quibdo 32,500 590 27,027 4,480.8 (16.8)

246,693 84,694 183,534 116.7 (25.6) CZU Corozal 7,663 14 2,696 19,157.1 (64.8)

61,988 13,332 25,320 89.9 (59.2) International Traffic 171,126 735 151,105 20,458.5 (11.7)

1,202,696 402,028 860,848 114.1 (28.4) MDE Rionegro 171,126 735 151,105 20,458.5 (11.7)

1,202,696 402,028 860,848 114.1 (28.4) EOH Medellin -









-







MTR Monteria - - -





- - -



APO Carepa - - -





- - -



UIB Quibdo - - -





- - -



CZU Corozal - - -





- - -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,100,536 4,304 1,016,541 23,518.5 (7.6)

7,793,748 2,681,723 5,897,201 119.9 (24.3) MDE Rionegro 852,827 2,295 771,884 33,533.3 (9.5)

5,985,497 2,027,296 4,328,427 113.5 (27.7) EOH Medellin 100487 1,237 95,201 7,596.1 (5.3)

708,345 245,887 595,592 142.2 (15.9) MTR Monteria 87,511 105 100,086 95,220.0 14.4

647,864 259,877 632,739 143.5 (2.3) APO Carepa 19,548 63 19,647 31,085.7 0.5

143,361 50,637 131,589 159.9 (8.2) UIB Quibdo 32,500 590 27,027 4,480.8 (16.8)

246,693 84,694 183,534 116.7 (25.6) CZU Corozal 7,663 14 2,696 19,157.1 (64.8)

61,988 13,332 25,320 89.9 (59.2) Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan



















July % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2021vs

2020 % Chg

2021vs

2019

2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021

Domestic Traffic 903,812 1,654 841,393 50,770.2 (6.9)

5,661,642 2,276,126 4,170,917 83.2 (26.3)

MDE Rionegro 655,875 49 603,161 1,230,840.8 (8.0)

4,101,100 1,623,708 2,846,800 75.3 (30.6)

EOH Medellin 98,190 1,002 92,305 9,112.1 (6.0)

607,858 244,650 500,391 104.5 (17.7)

MTR Monteria 87,586 138 95,527 69,122.5 9.1

560,353 259,772 532,653 105.0 (4.9)

APO Carepa 19,456 81 19,430 23,887.7 (0.1)

123,813 50,574 111,942 121.3 (9.6)

UIB Quibdo 34,114 341 26,951 7,803.5 (21.0)

214,193 84,104 156,507 86.1 (26.9)

CZU Corozal 8,591 43 4,019 9,246.5 (53.2)

54,325 13,318 22,624 69.9 (58.4)

International Traffic 174,434 715 162,635 22,646.2 (6.8)

1,031,570 401,293 709,743 76.9 (31.2)

MDE Rionegro 174,434 715 162,635 22,646.2 (6.8)

1,031,570 401,293 709,743 76.9 (31.2)

EOH Medellin -









-









MTR Monteria - - -





- - -





APO Carepa - - -





- - -





UIB Quibdo - - -





- - -





CZU Corozal - - -





- - -





Traffic Total Colombia 1,078,246 2,369 1,004,028 42,281.9 (6.9)

6,693,212 2,677,419 4,880,660 82.3 (27.1)

MDE Rionegro 830,309 764 765,796 100,135.1 (7.8)

5,132,670 2,025,001 3,556,543 75.6 (30.7)

EOH Medellin 98190 1,002 92,305 9,112.1 (6.0)

607,858 244,650 500,391 104.5 (17.7)

MTR Monteria 87,586 138 95,527 69,122.5 9.1

560,353 259,772 532,653 105.0 (4.9)

APO Carepa 19,456 81 19,430 23,887.7 (0.1)

123,813 50,574 111,942 121.3 (9.6)

UIB Quibdo 34,114 341 26,951 7,803.5 (21.0)

214,193 84,104 156,507 86.1 (26.9)

CZU Corozal 8,591 43 4,019 9,246.5 (53.2)

54,325 13,318 22,624 69.9 (58.4)



















































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:



ASUR

Lic. Adolfo Castro

+52-55-5284-0408

[email protected]



InspIR Group

Susan Borinelli

+1-646-330-5907

[email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.