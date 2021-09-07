ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2021

Compared with pre-pandemic levels of August 2019, passenger traffic declined 8.4% in Mexico and 7.6% in Colombia, and increased 14.8% in Puerto Rico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Sep 07, 2021, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2021 reached a total of 4.6 million passengers, 4.3% below the levels reported in August 2019, reflecting a continued recovery in travel demand in general and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of August 2019, passenger traffic declined 8.4% in Mexico and 7.6% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 14.8%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2021, from August 1 through August 31, 2020 and August 1 through August 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary










August

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019


2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Mexico

2,915,346

1,075,163

2,669,223

148.3

(8.4)

23,564,174

10,409,349

18,137,183

74.2

(23.0)

Domestic Traffic

1,546,236

763,367

1,347,712

76.5

(12.8)

11,078,558

5,312,411

9,470,412

78.3

(14.5)

International Traffic

1,369,110

311,796

1,321,511

323.8

(3.5)

12,485,616

5,096,938

8,666,771

70.0

(30.6)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

815,043

302,237

935,781

209.6

14.8

6,501,170

3,208,288

6,490,941

102.3

(0.2)

Domestic Traffic

733,331

292,894

872,000

197.7

18.9

5,801,363

2,977,554

6,173,739

107.3

6.4

International Traffic

81,712

9,343

63,781

582.7

(21.9)

699,807

230,734

317,202

37.5

(54.7)

Colombia

1,100,536

4,304

1,016,541

23,518.5

(7.6)

7,793,748

2,681,723

5,897,201

119.9

(24.3)

Domestic Traffic

929,410

3,569

865,436

24,148.7

(6.9)

6,591,052

2,279,695

5,036,353

120.9

(23.6)

International Traffic

171,126

735

151,105

20,458.5

(11.7)

1,202,696

402,028

860,848

114.1

(28.4)

Total Traffic

4,830,925

1,381,704

4,621,545

234.5

(4.3)

37,859,092

16,299,360

30,525,325

87.3

(19.4)

Domestic Traffic

3,208,977

1,059,830

3,085,148

191.1

(3.9)

23,470,973

10,569,660

20,680,504

95.7

(11.9)

International Traffic

1,621,948

321,874

1,536,397

377.3

(5.3)

14,388,119

5,729,700

9,844,821

71.8

(31.6)

Mexico Passenger Traffic











August

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,546,236

763,367

1,347,712

76.5

(12.8)

11,078,558

5,312,411

9,470,412

78.3

(14.5)

CUN

Cancun

867,640

521,976

824,710

58.0

(4.9)

6,001,677

2,951,018

5,814,426

97.0

(3.1)

CZM

Cozumel

17,655

4,191

23,963

471.8

35.7

136,407

44,592

102,552

130.0

(24.8)

HUX

Huatulco

74,618

21,694

55,589

156.2

(25.5)

523,054

188,685

400,251

112.1

(23.5)

MID

Merida

218,032

68,691

161,810

135.6

(25.8)

1,683,745

771,251

1,123,637

45.7

(33.3)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,115

3,622

7,446

105.6

(38.5)

94,879

40,498

61,962

53.0

(34.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,255

29,788

69,083

131.9

(25.9)

660,885

340,660

483,276

41.9

(26.9)

TAP

Tapachula

30,222

24,673

36,102

46.3

19.5

242,101

160,222

255,863

59.7

5.7

VER

Veracruz

123,754

46,646

84,294

80.7

(31.9)

925,202

430,923

643,342

49.3

(30.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

108,945

42,086

84,715

101.3

(22.2)

810,608

384,562

585,103

52.1

(27.8)

International Traffic

1,369,110

311,796

1,321,511

323.8

(3.5)

12,485,616

5,096,938

8,666,771

70.0

(30.6)

CUN

Cancun

1,301,415

297,389

1,237,207

316.0

(4.9)

11,781,655

4,728,363

8,129,187

71.9

(31.0)

CZM

Cozumel

20,700

8,181

28,766

251.6

39.0

277,507

147,457

243,899

65.4

(12.1)

HUX

Huatulco

2,366

309

2,438

689.0

3.0

106,685

78,019

18,083

(76.8)

(83.1)

MID

Merida

17,541

779

20,574

2,541.1

17.3

143,676

65,407

120,920

84.9

(15.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

864

104

815

683.7

(5.7)

5,480

2,151

4,080

89.7

(25.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

15,739

2,112

14,098

567.5

(10.4)

100,345

43,065

73,927

71.7

(26.3)

TAP

Tapachula

1,517

652

2,464

277.9

62.4

9,468

4,847

7,192

48.4

(24.0)

VER

Veracruz

6,871

811

10,512

1,196.2

53.0

46,552

17,295

51,764

199.3

11.2

VSA

Villahermosa

2,097

1,459

4,637

217.8

121.1

14,248

10,334

17,719

71.5

24.4

Traffic Total Mexico

2,915,346

1,075,163

2,669,223

148.3

(8.4)

23,564,174

10,409,349

18,137,183

74.2

(23.0)

CUN

Cancun

2,169,055

819,365

2,061,917

151.6

(4.9)

17,783,332

7,679,381

13,943,613

81.6

(21.6)

CZM

Cozumel

38,355

12,372

52,729

326.2

37.5

413,914

192,049

346,451

80.4

(16.3)

HUX

Huatulco

76,984

22,003

58,027

163.7

(24.6)

629,739

266,704

418,334

56.9

(33.6)

MID

Merida

235,573

69,470

182,384

162.5

(22.6)

1,827,421

836,658

1,244,557

48.8

(31.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,979

3,726

8,261

121.7

(36.4)

100,359

42,649

66,042

54.9

(34.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

108,994

31,900

83,181

160.8

(23.7)

761,230

383,725

557,203

45.2

(26.8)

TAP

Tapachula

31,739

25,325

38,566

52.3

21.5

251,569

165,069

263,055

59.4

4.6

VER

Veracruz

130,625

47,457

94,806

99.8

(27.4)

971,754

448,218

695,106

55.1

(28.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

111,042

43,545

89,352

105.2

(19.5)

824,856

394,896

602,822

52.7

(26.9)













US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







August

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

815,043

302,237

935,781

209.6

14.8

6,501,170

3,208,288

6,490,941

102.3

(0.2)

Domestic Traffic

733,331

292,894

872,000

197.7

18.9

5,801,363

2,977,554

6,173,739

107.3

6.4

International Traffic

81,712

9,343

63,781

582.7

(21.9)

699,807

230,734

317,202

37.5

(54.7)

 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan








August

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

929,410

3,569

865,436

24,148.7

(6.9)

6,591,052

2,279,695

5,036,353

120.9

(23.6)

MDE

Rionegro

681,701

1,560

620,779

39,693.5

(8.9)

4,782,801

1,625,268

3,467,579

113.4

(27.5)

EOH

Medellin

100,487

1,237

95,201

7,596.1

(5.3)

708,345

245,887

595,592

142.2

(15.9)

MTR

Monteria

87,511

105

100,086

95,220.0

14.4

647,864

259,877

632,739

143.5

(2.3)

APO

Carepa

19,548

63

19,647

31,085.7

0.5

143,361

50,637

131,589

159.9

(8.2)

UIB

Quibdo

32,500

590

27,027

4,480.8

(16.8)

246,693

84,694

183,534

116.7

(25.6)

CZU

Corozal

7,663

14

2,696

19,157.1

(64.8)

61,988

13,332

25,320

89.9

(59.2)

International Traffic

171,126

735

151,105

20,458.5

(11.7)

1,202,696

402,028

860,848

114.1

(28.4)

MDE

Rionegro

171,126

735

151,105

20,458.5

(11.7)

1,202,696

402,028

860,848

114.1

(28.4)

EOH

Medellin

-




-



MTR

Monteria

-

-

-


-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-


-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-


-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-


-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,100,536

4,304

1,016,541

23,518.5

(7.6)

7,793,748

2,681,723

5,897,201

119.9

(24.3)

MDE

Rionegro

852,827

2,295

771,884

33,533.3

(9.5)

5,985,497

2,027,296

4,328,427

113.5

(27.7)

EOH

Medellin

100487

1,237

95,201

7,596.1

(5.3)

708,345

245,887

595,592

142.2

(15.9)

MTR

Monteria

87,511

105

100,086

95,220.0

14.4

647,864

259,877

632,739

143.5

(2.3)

APO

Carepa

19,548

63

19,647

31,085.7

0.5

143,361

50,637

131,589

159.9

(8.2)

UIB

Quibdo

32,500

590

27,027

4,480.8

(16.8)

246,693

84,694

183,534

116.7

(25.6)

CZU

Corozal

7,663

14

2,696

19,157.1

(64.8)

61,988

13,332

25,320

89.9

(59.2)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









July

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

Year to date

% Chg
2021vs
2020

% Chg
2021vs
2019

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

903,812

1,654

841,393

50,770.2

(6.9)

5,661,642

2,276,126

4,170,917

83.2

(26.3)

MDE

Rionegro

655,875

49

603,161

1,230,840.8

(8.0)

4,101,100

1,623,708

2,846,800

75.3

(30.6)

EOH

Medellin

98,190

1,002

92,305

9,112.1

(6.0)

607,858

244,650

500,391

104.5

(17.7)

MTR

Monteria

87,586

138

95,527

69,122.5

9.1

560,353

259,772

532,653

105.0

(4.9)

APO

Carepa

19,456

81

19,430

23,887.7

(0.1)

123,813

50,574

111,942

121.3

(9.6)

UIB

Quibdo

34,114

341

26,951

7,803.5

(21.0)

214,193

84,104

156,507

86.1

(26.9)

CZU

Corozal

8,591

43

4,019

9,246.5

(53.2)

54,325

13,318

22,624

69.9

(58.4)

International Traffic

174,434

715

162,635

22,646.2

(6.8)

1,031,570

401,293

709,743

76.9

(31.2)

MDE

Rionegro

174,434

715

162,635

22,646.2

(6.8)

1,031,570

401,293

709,743

76.9

(31.2)

EOH

Medellin

-




-




MTR

Monteria

-

-

-


-

-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-

-


-

-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-


-

-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-

-


-

-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,078,246

2,369

1,004,028

42,281.9

(6.9)

6,693,212

2,677,419

4,880,660

82.3

(27.1)

MDE

Rionegro

830,309

764

765,796

100,135.1

(7.8)

5,132,670

2,025,001

3,556,543

75.6

(30.7)

EOH

Medellin

98190

1,002

92,305

9,112.1

(6.0)

607,858

244,650

500,391

104.5

(17.7)

MTR

Monteria

87,586

138

95,527

69,122.5

9.1

560,353

259,772

532,653

105.0

(4.9)

APO

Carepa

19,456

81

19,430

23,887.7

(0.1)

123,813

50,574

111,942

121.3

(9.6)

UIB

Quibdo

34,114

341

26,951

7,803.5

(21.0)

214,193

84,104

156,507

86.1

(26.9)

CZU

Corozal

8,591

43

4,019

9,246.5

(53.2)

54,325

13,318

22,624

69.9

(58.4)
























About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:

ASUR
Lic. Adolfo Castro
+52-55-5284-0408
[email protected]

InspIR Group
Susan Borinelli
+1-646-330-5907
[email protected]

