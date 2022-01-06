ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2021
Passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico, compared to pre-pandemic levels in December 2019
Jan 06, 2022, 16:54 ET
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2021 totaled 5.5 million passengers, 5.2% above total traffic reported in December 2019. The traffic increase reflects the continued overall recovery in global travel demand, the ongoing rollout of Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in the U.S., and gradual vaccination progress in Mexico, partially offset by government travel restrictions and requirements in certain countries that are intended to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
When compared to pre-pandemic passenger levels in December 2019, ASUR's passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia during December 2020, while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic increases, while growth in domestic passenger traffic in Puerto Rico did not offset lower international traffic in this market during the same period.
This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2021, December 1 through December 31, 2020, and December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
December
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Mexico
|
3,113,870
|
1,950,454
|
3,271,588
|
67.7
|
5.1
|
34,161,842
|
16,528,658
|
29,138,441
|
76.3
|
(14.7)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,487,771
|
1,139,965
|
1,540,184
|
35.1
|
3.5
|
16,683,996
|
9,246,112
|
15,057,198
|
62.8
|
(9.8)
|
International Traffic
|
1,626,099
|
810,489
|
1,731,404
|
113.6
|
6.5
|
17,477,846
|
7,282,546
|
14,081,243
|
93.4
|
(19.4)
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
937,716
|
513,404
|
921,944
|
79.6
|
(1.7)
|
9,448,253
|
4,845,353
|
9,684,227
|
99.9
|
2.5
|
Domestic Traffic
|
845,671
|
485,411
|
854,978
|
76.1
|
1.1
|
8,455,993
|
4,547,541
|
9,138,875
|
101.0
|
8.1
|
International Traffic
|
92,045
|
27,993
|
66,966
|
139.2
|
(27.2)
|
992,260
|
297,812
|
545,352
|
83.1
|
(45.0)
|
Colombia
|
1,171,191
|
604,769
|
1,302,628
|
115.4
|
11.2
|
12,052,135
|
4,215,435
|
10,530,105
|
149.8
|
(12.6)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
996,876
|
524,425
|
1,105,503
|
110.8
|
10.9
|
10,231,479
|
3,625,324
|
8,984,220
|
147.8
|
(12.2)
|
International Traffic
|
174,315
|
80,344
|
197,125
|
145.4
|
13.1
|
1,820,656
|
590,111
|
1,545,885
|
162.0
|
(15.1)
|
Total Traffic
|
5,222,777
|
3,068,627
|
5,496,160
|
79.1
|
5.2
|
55,662,230
|
25,589,446
|
49,352,773
|
92.9
|
(11.3)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,330,318
|
2,149,801
|
3,500,665
|
62.8
|
5.1
|
35,371,468
|
17,418,977
|
33,180,293
|
90.5
|
(6.2)
|
International Traffic
|
1,892,459
|
918,826
|
1,995,495
|
117.2
|
5.4
|
20,290,762
|
8,170,469
|
16,172,480
|
97.9
|
(20.3)
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
December
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,487,771
|
1,139,965
|
1,540,184
|
35.1
|
3.5
|
16,683,996
|
9,246,112
|
15,057,198
|
62.8
|
(9.8)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
770,284
|
700,044
|
870,648
|
24.4
|
13.0
|
8,980,397
|
5,454,995
|
9,081,354
|
66.5
|
1.1
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
17,739
|
8,857
|
18,598
|
110.0
|
4.8
|
189,640
|
69,727
|
174,348
|
150.0
|
(8.1)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
61,778
|
38,084
|
78,542
|
106.2
|
27.1
|
749,048
|
321,538
|
655,550
|
103.9
|
(12.5)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
240,204
|
137,972
|
229,795
|
66.6
|
(4.3)
|
2,573,490
|
1,213,897
|
1,889,785
|
55.7
|
(26.6)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,334
|
7,764
|
9,001
|
15.9
|
(27.0)
|
140,616
|
66,475
|
92,721
|
39.5
|
(34.1)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
104,758
|
58,269
|
85,613
|
46.9
|
(18.3)
|
1,047,961
|
527,967
|
786,809
|
49.0
|
(24.9)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
38,652
|
33,159
|
44,300
|
33.6
|
14.6
|
372,626
|
273,727
|
409,730
|
49.7
|
10.0
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
127,831
|
82,837
|
107,802
|
30.1
|
(15.7)
|
1,406,796
|
695,571
|
1,024,610
|
47.3
|
(27.2)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
114,191
|
72,979
|
95,885
|
31.4
|
(16.0)
|
1,223,422
|
622,215
|
942,291
|
51.4
|
(23.0)
|
International Traffic
|
1,626,099
|
810,489
|
1,731,404
|
113.6
|
6.5
|
17,477,846
|
7,282,546
|
14,081,243
|
93.4
|
(19.4)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,525,467
|
768,613
|
1,633,990
|
112.6
|
7.1
|
16,501,592
|
6,804,153
|
13,237,113
|
94.5
|
(19.8)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
32,624
|
18,866
|
42,035
|
122.8
|
28.8
|
356,783
|
198,563
|
357,327
|
80.0
|
0.2
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
19,798
|
1,648
|
9,721
|
489.9
|
(50.9)
|
143,239
|
81,190
|
36,600
|
(54.9)
|
(74.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
24,678
|
9,518
|
19,200
|
101.7
|
(22.2)
|
217,159
|
83,411
|
189,718
|
127.4
|
(12.6)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
613
|
668
|
489
|
(26.8)
|
(20.2)
|
7,543
|
3,820
|
5,823
|
52.4
|
(22.8)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
13,867
|
6,200
|
16,106
|
159.8
|
16.1
|
148,284
|
62,811
|
127,128
|
102.4
|
(14.3)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,050
|
414
|
663
|
60.1
|
(36.9)
|
12,857
|
6,748
|
14,519
|
115.2
|
12.9
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
6,080
|
3,192
|
6,487
|
103.2
|
6.7
|
68,785
|
25,588
|
78,850
|
208.2
|
14.6
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
1,922
|
1,370
|
2,713
|
98.0
|
41.2
|
21,604
|
16,262
|
34,165
|
110.1
|
58.1
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,113,870
|
1,950,454
|
3,271,588
|
67.7
|
5.1
|
34,161,842
|
16,528,658
|
29,138,441
|
76.3
|
(14.7)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,295,751
|
1,468,657
|
2,504,638
|
70.5
|
9.1
|
25,481,989
|
12,259,148
|
22,318,467
|
82.1
|
(12.4)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
50,363
|
27,723
|
60,633
|
118.7
|
20.4
|
546,423
|
268,290
|
531,675
|
98.2
|
(2.7)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
81,576
|
39,732
|
88,263
|
122.1
|
8.2
|
892,287
|
402,728
|
692,150
|
71.9
|
(22.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
264,882
|
147,490
|
248,995
|
68.8
|
(6.0)
|
2,790,649
|
1,297,308
|
2,079,503
|
60.3
|
(25.5)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,947
|
8,432
|
9,490
|
12.5
|
(26.7)
|
148,159
|
70,295
|
98,544
|
40.2
|
(33.5)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
118,625
|
64,469
|
101,719
|
57.8
|
(14.3)
|
1,196,245
|
590,778
|
913,937
|
54.7
|
(23.6)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
39,702
|
33,573
|
44,963
|
33.9
|
13.3
|
385,483
|
280,475
|
424,249
|
51.3
|
10.1
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
133,911
|
86,029
|
114,289
|
32.8
|
(14.7)
|
1,475,581
|
721,159
|
1,103,460
|
53.0
|
(25.2)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
116,113
|
74,349
|
98,598
|
32.6
|
(15.1)
|
1,245,026
|
638,477
|
976,456
|
52.9
|
(21.6)
|
U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
December
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
SJU Total
|
937,716
|
513,404
|
921,944
|
79.6
|
(1.7)
|
9,448,253
|
4,845,353
|
9,684,227
|
99.9
|
2.5
|
Domestic Traffic
|
845,671
|
485,411
|
854,978
|
76.1
|
1.1
|
8,455,993
|
4,547,541
|
9,138,875
|
101.0
|
8.1
|
International Traffic
|
92,045
|
27,993
|
66,966
|
139.2
|
(27.2)
|
992,260
|
297,812
|
545,352
|
83.1
|
(45.0)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
December
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
Year to date
|
% Chg 2021vs 2020
|
% Chg 2021vs 2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Domestic Traffic
|
996,876
|
524,425
|
1,105,503
|
110.8
|
10.9
|
10,231,479
|
3,625,324
|
8,984,220
|
147.8
|
(12.2)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
717,604
|
345,354
|
790,969
|
129.0
|
10.2
|
7,409,418
|
2,481,885
|
6,309,014
|
154.2
|
(14.9)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
104,044
|
75,915
|
112,677
|
48.4
|
8.3
|
1,095,291
|
464,601
|
1,008,756
|
117.1
|
(7.9)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
109,361
|
60,147
|
137,701
|
128.9
|
25.9
|
1,028,309
|
418,044
|
1,098,362
|
162.7
|
6.8
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
21,541
|
14,926
|
25,625
|
71.7
|
19.0
|
226,951
|
90,205
|
224,100
|
148.4
|
(1.3)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
38,682
|
24,635
|
33,549
|
36.2
|
(13.3)
|
384,487
|
148,938
|
302,911
|
103.4
|
(21.2)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
5,644
|
3,448
|
4,982
|
44.5
|
(11.7)
|
87,023
|
21,651
|
41,077
|
89.7
|
(52.8)
|
International Traffic
|
174,315
|
80,344
|
197,125
|
145.4
|
13.1
|
1,820,656
|
590,111
|
1,545,885
|
162.0
|
(15.1)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
174,315
|
80,344
|
197,125
|
145.4
|
13.1
|
1,820,656
|
590,111
|
1,545,885
|
162.0
|
(15.1)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,171,191
|
604,769
|
1,302,628
|
115.4
|
11.2
|
12,052,135
|
4,215,435
|
10,530,105
|
149.8
|
(12.6)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
891,919
|
425,698
|
988,094
|
132.1
|
10.8
|
9,230,074
|
3,071,996
|
7,854,899
|
155.7
|
(14.9)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
104044
|
75,915
|
112,677
|
48.4
|
8.3
|
1,095,291
|
464,601
|
1,008,756
|
117.1
|
(7.9)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
109,361
|
60,147
|
137,701
|
128.9
|
25.9
|
1,028,309
|
418,044
|
1,098,362
|
162.7
|
6.8
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
21,541
|
14,926
|
25,625
|
71.7
|
19.0
|
226,951
|
90,205
|
224,100
|
148.4
|
(1.3)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
38,682
|
24,635
|
33,549
|
36.2
|
(13.3)
|
384,487
|
148,938
|
302,911
|
103.4
|
(21.2)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
5,644
|
3,448
|
4,982
|
44.5
|
(11.7)
|
87,023
|
21,651
|
41,077
|
89.7
|
(52.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
