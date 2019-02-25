ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 2.5% in Mexico, 26.3% in Puerto Rico and 12.5% in Colombia

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Mar 05, 2019, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for February 2019 increased 7.7% when compared to February 2018. Passenger traffic rose 2.5% in Mexico, 26.3% in Puerto Rico and 12.5% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 28, 2019 and 2018, as well as year-to-date figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

The recovery in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which struck the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary






February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Mexico

2,590,203

2,654,409

2.5

5,434,621

5,535,686

1.9

Domestic Traffic

1,035,507

1,083,453

4.6

2,220,337

2,337,522

5.3

International Traffic

1,554,696

1,570,956

1.0

3,214,284

3,198,164

(0.5)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

540,272

682,520

26.3

1,152,910

1,479,398

28.3

Domestic Traffic

490,441

614,209

25.2

1,044,991

1,332,491

27.5

International Traffic

49,831

68,311

37.1

107,919

146,907

36.1

Colombia

730,251

821,870

12.5

1,593,209

1,832,403

15.0

Domestic Traffic

624,494

704,586

12.8

1,344,713

1,558,642

15.9

International Traffic

105,757

117,284

10.9

248,496

273,761

10.2

Total Traffic

3,860,726

4,158,799

7.7

8,180,740

8,847,487

8.2

Domestic Traffic

2,150,442

2,402,248

11.7

4,610,041

5,228,655

13.4

International Traffic

1,710,284

1,756,551

2.7

3,570,699

3,618,832

1.3


Mexico Passenger Traffic








February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,035,507

1,083,453

4.6

2,220,337

2,337,522

5.3

CUN

Cancun

536,561

562,037

4.7

1,165,952

1,236,797

6.1

CZM

Cozumel

10,012

11,310

13.0

22,316

24,850

11.4

HUX

Huatulco

47,681

50,834

6.6

105,926

110,651

4.5

MID

Merida

158,513

174,177

9.9

328,755

366,545

11.5

MTT

Minatitlan

13,766

10,752

(21.9)

28,946

22,178

(23.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

64,406

65,483

1.7

137,548

137,279

(0.2)

TAP

Tapachula

20,945

25,842

23.4

45,345

56,238

24.0

VER

Veracruz

97,866

97,008

(0.9)

203,632

201,999

(0.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

85,757

86,010

0.3

181,917

180,985

(0.5)

International Traffic

1,554,696

1,570,956

1.0

3,214,284

3,198,164

(0.5)

CUN

Cancun

1,445,502

1,463,274

1.2

2,988,923

2,976,380

(0.4)

CZM

Cozumel

43,891

44,936

2.4

83,829

86,572

3.3

HUX

Huatulco

28,882

27,446

(5.0)

60,119

55,450

(7.8)

MID

Merida

19,555

17,789

(9.0)

41,295

38,458

(6.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

369

394

6.8

1,095

1,249

14.1

OAX

Oaxaca

8,175

10,257

25.5

19,250

23,774

23.5

TAP

Tapachula

1,044

776

(25.7)

3,158

2,406

(23.8)

VER

Veracruz

4,665

4,670

0.1

10,576

10,725

1.4

VSA

Villahermosa

2,613

1,414

(45.9)

6,039

3,150

(47.8)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,590,203

2,654,409

2.5

5,434,621

5,535,686

1.9

CUN

Cancun

1,982,063

2,025,311

2.2

4,154,875

4,213,177

1.4

CZM

Cozumel

53,903

56,246

4.3

106,145

111,422

5.0

HUX

Huatulco

76,563

78,280

2.2

166,045

166,101

0.0

MID

Merida

178,068

191,966

7.8

370,050

405,003

9.4

MTT

Minatitlan

14,135

11,146

(21.1)

30,041

23,427

(22.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

72,581

75,740

4.4

156,798

161,053

2.7

TAP

Tapachula

21,989

26,618

21.1

48,503

58,644

20.9

VER

Veracruz

102,531

101,678

(0.8)

214,208

212,724

(0.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

88,370

87,424

(1.1)

187,956

184,135

(2.0)









US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)





February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

SJU Total

540,272

682,520

26.3

1,152,910

1,479,398

28.3

Domestic Traffic

490,441

614,209

25.2

1,044,991

1,332,491

27.5

International Traffic

49,831

68,311

37.1

107,919

146,907

36.1









Colombia Passenger Traffic, Airplan






February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

624,494

704,586

12.8

1,344,713

1,558,642

15.9

MDE

Rionegro

431,856

504,587

16.8

932,302

1,123,960

20.6

EOH

Medellin

81,015

81,009

(0.0)

168,562

170,067

0.9

MTR

Monteria

64,331

70,352

9.4

142,296

159,801

12.3

APO

Carepa

15,425

15,571

0.9

29,521

30,920

4.7

UIB

Quibdo

25,829

26,301

1.8

57,715

57,447

(0.5)

CZU

Corozal

6,038

6,766

12.1

14,317

16,447

14.9

International Traffic

105,757

117,284

10.9

248,496

273,761

10.2

MDE

Rionegro

105,757

117,284

10.9

248,496

273,761

10.2

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total
Colombia

730,251

821,870

12.5

1,593,209

1,832,403

15.0

MDE

Rionegro

537,613

621,871

15.7

1,180,798

1,397,721

18.4

EOH

Medellin

81,015

81,009

(0.0)

168,562

170,067

0.9

MTR

Monteria

64,331

70,352

9.4

142,296

159,801

12.3

APO

Carepa

15,425

15,571

0.9

29,521

30,920

4.7

UIB

Quibdo

25,829

26,301

1.8

57,715

57,447

(0.5)

CZU

Corozal

6,038

6,766

12.1

14,317

16,447

14.9

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Also from this source

Feb 25, 2019, 16:34 ET ASUR 4Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 7.5% YoY in Mexico, 30.4%...

Feb 06, 2019, 16:30 ET ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2019...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2019

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Mar 05, 2019, 16:30 ET