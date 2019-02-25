ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2019

MEXICO CITY, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for February 2019 increased 7.7% when compared to February 2018. Passenger traffic rose 2.5% in Mexico, 26.3% in Puerto Rico and 12.5% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 28, 2019 and 2018, as well as year-to-date figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

The recovery in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which struck the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019 2018 2019 Mexico 2,590,203 2,654,409 2.5

5,434,621 5,535,686 1.9 Domestic Traffic 1,035,507 1,083,453 4.6

2,220,337 2,337,522 5.3 International Traffic 1,554,696 1,570,956 1.0

3,214,284 3,198,164 (0.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 540,272 682,520 26.3

1,152,910 1,479,398 28.3 Domestic Traffic 490,441 614,209 25.2

1,044,991 1,332,491 27.5 International Traffic 49,831 68,311 37.1

107,919 146,907 36.1 Colombia 730,251 821,870 12.5

1,593,209 1,832,403 15.0 Domestic Traffic 624,494 704,586 12.8

1,344,713 1,558,642 15.9 International Traffic 105,757 117,284 10.9

248,496 273,761 10.2 Total Traffic 3,860,726 4,158,799 7.7

8,180,740 8,847,487 8.2 Domestic Traffic 2,150,442 2,402,248 11.7

4,610,041 5,228,655 13.4 International Traffic 1,710,284 1,756,551 2.7

3,570,699 3,618,832 1.3





Mexico Passenger Traffic













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 1,035,507 1,083,453 4.6

2,220,337 2,337,522 5.3 CUN Cancun 536,561 562,037 4.7

1,165,952 1,236,797 6.1 CZM Cozumel 10,012 11,310 13.0

22,316 24,850 11.4 HUX Huatulco 47,681 50,834 6.6

105,926 110,651 4.5 MID Merida 158,513 174,177 9.9

328,755 366,545 11.5 MTT Minatitlan 13,766 10,752 (21.9)

28,946 22,178 (23.4) OAX Oaxaca 64,406 65,483 1.7

137,548 137,279 (0.2) TAP Tapachula 20,945 25,842 23.4

45,345 56,238 24.0 VER Veracruz 97,866 97,008 (0.9)

203,632 201,999 (0.8) VSA Villahermosa 85,757 86,010 0.3

181,917 180,985 (0.5) International Traffic 1,554,696 1,570,956 1.0

3,214,284 3,198,164 (0.5) CUN Cancun 1,445,502 1,463,274 1.2

2,988,923 2,976,380 (0.4) CZM Cozumel 43,891 44,936 2.4

83,829 86,572 3.3 HUX Huatulco 28,882 27,446 (5.0)

60,119 55,450 (7.8) MID Merida 19,555 17,789 (9.0)

41,295 38,458 (6.9) MTT Minatitlan 369 394 6.8

1,095 1,249 14.1 OAX Oaxaca 8,175 10,257 25.5

19,250 23,774 23.5 TAP Tapachula 1,044 776 (25.7)

3,158 2,406 (23.8) VER Veracruz 4,665 4,670 0.1

10,576 10,725 1.4 VSA Villahermosa 2,613 1,414 (45.9)

6,039 3,150 (47.8) Traffic Total Mexico 2,590,203 2,654,409 2.5

5,434,621 5,535,686 1.9 CUN Cancun 1,982,063 2,025,311 2.2

4,154,875 4,213,177 1.4 CZM Cozumel 53,903 56,246 4.3

106,145 111,422 5.0 HUX Huatulco 76,563 78,280 2.2

166,045 166,101 0.0 MID Merida 178,068 191,966 7.8

370,050 405,003 9.4 MTT Minatitlan 14,135 11,146 (21.1)

30,041 23,427 (22.0) OAX Oaxaca 72,581 75,740 4.4

156,798 161,053 2.7 TAP Tapachula 21,989 26,618 21.1

48,503 58,644 20.9 VER Veracruz 102,531 101,678 (0.8)

214,208 212,724 (0.7) VSA Villahermosa 88,370 87,424 (1.1)

187,956 184,135 (2.0)

















US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 SJU Total 540,272 682,520 26.3

1,152,910 1,479,398 28.3 Domestic Traffic 490,441 614,209 25.2

1,044,991 1,332,491 27.5 International Traffic 49,831 68,311 37.1

107,919 146,907 36.1

















Colombia Passenger Traffic, Airplan













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 624,494 704,586 12.8

1,344,713 1,558,642 15.9 MDE Rionegro 431,856 504,587 16.8

932,302 1,123,960 20.6 EOH Medellin 81,015 81,009 (0.0)

168,562 170,067 0.9 MTR Monteria 64,331 70,352 9.4

142,296 159,801 12.3 APO Carepa 15,425 15,571 0.9

29,521 30,920 4.7 UIB Quibdo 25,829 26,301 1.8

57,715 57,447 (0.5) CZU Corozal 6,038 6,766 12.1

14,317 16,447 14.9 International Traffic 105,757 117,284 10.9

248,496 273,761 10.2 MDE Rionegro 105,757 117,284 10.9

248,496 273,761 10.2 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total

Colombia 730,251 821,870 12.5

1,593,209 1,832,403 15.0 MDE Rionegro 537,613 621,871 15.7

1,180,798 1,397,721 18.4 EOH Medellin 81,015 81,009 (0.0)

168,562 170,067 0.9 MTR Monteria 64,331 70,352 9.4

142,296 159,801 12.3 APO Carepa 15,425 15,571 0.9

29,521 30,920 4.7 UIB Quibdo 25,829 26,301 1.8

57,715 57,447 (0.5) CZU Corozal 6,038 6,766 12.1

14,317 16,447 14.9

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.