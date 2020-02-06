ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2020

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2020 increased 7.8% when compared to January 2019. Passenger traffic increased 6.2% in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.3% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2020 and 2019. As well as figures for 2020 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary















January % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 2,881,277 3,060,553 6.2

2,881,277 3,060,553 6.2 Domestic Traffic 1,254,069 1,364,809 8.8

1,254,069 1,364,809 8.8 International Traffic 1,627,208 1,695,744 4.2

1,627,208 1,695,744 4.2 San Juan, Puerto Rico 796,878 888,012 11.4

796,878 888,012 11.4 Domestic Traffic 718,282 806,123 12.2

718,282 806,123 12.2 International Traffic 78,596 81,889 4.2

78,596 81,889 4.2 Colombia 1,010,533 1,104,574 9.3

1,010,533 1,104,574 9.3 Domestic Traffic 854,056 933,431 9.3

854,056 933,431 9.3 International Traffic 156,477 171,143 9.4

156,477 171,143 9.4 Total Traffic 4,688,688 5,053,139 7.8

4,688,688 5,053,139 7.8 Domestic Traffic 2,826,407 3,104,363 9.8

2,826,407 3,104,363 9.8 International Traffic 1,862,281 1,948,776 4.6

1,862,281 1,948,776 4.6





































Mexico Passenger Traffic













January % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,254,069 1,364,809 8.8

1,254,069 1,364,809 8.8 CUN Cancun 674,760 704,340 4.4

674,760 704,340 4.4 CZM Cozumel 13,540 15,143 11.8

13,540 15,143 11.8 HUX Huatulco 59,817 59,468 (0.6)

59,817 59,468 (0.6) MID Merida 192,368 224,585 16.7

192,368 224,585 16.7 MTT Minatitlan 11,426 11,243 (1.6)

11,426 11,243 (1.6) OAX Oaxaca 71,796 101,316 41.1

71,796 101,316 41.1 TAP Tapachula 30,396 35,125 15.6

30,396 35,125 15.6 VER Veracruz 104,991 113,766 8.4

104,991 113,766 8.4 VSA Villahermosa 94,975 99,823 5.1

94,975 99,823 5.1 International Traffic 1,627,208 1,695,744 4.2

1,627,208 1,695,744 4.2 CUN Cancun 1,513,106 1,572,774 3.9

1,513,106 1,572,774 3.9 CZM Cozumel 41,636 43,294 4.0

41,636 43,294 4.0 HUX Huatulco 28,004 28,085 0.3

28,004 28,085 0.3 MID Merida 20,669 23,007 11.3

20,669 23,007 11.3 MTT Minatitlan 855 798 (6.7)

855 798 (6.7) OAX Oaxaca 13,517 16,941 25.3

13,517 16,941 25.3 TAP Tapachula 1,630 1,570 (3.7)

1,630 1,570 (3.7) VER Veracruz 6,055 6,912 14.2

6,055 6,912 14.2 VSA Villahermosa 1,736 2,363 36.1

1,736 2,363 36.1 Traffic Total Mexico 2,881,277 3,060,553 6.2

2,881,277 3,060,553 6.2 CUN Cancun 2,187,866 2,277,114 4.1

2,187,866 2,277,114 4.1 CZM Cozumel 55,176 58,437 5.9

55,176 58,437 5.9 HUX Huatulco 87,821 87,553 (0.3)

87,821 87,553 (0.3) MID Merida 213,037 247,592 16.2

213,037 247,592 16.2 MTT Minatitlan 12,281 12,041 (2.0)

12,281 12,041 (2.0) OAX Oaxaca 85,313 118,257 38.6

85,313 118,257 38.6 TAP Tapachula 32,026 36,695 14.6

32,026 36,695 14.6 VER Veracruz 111,046 120,678 8.7

111,046 120,678 8.7 VSA Villahermosa 96,711 102,186 5.7

96,711 102,186 5.7















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











January % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 796,878 888,012 11.4

796,878 888,012 11.4 Domestic Traffic 718,282 806,123 12.2

718,282 806,123 12.2 International Traffic 78,596 81,889 4.2

78,596 81,889 4.2















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











January % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 854,056 933,431 9.3

854,056 933,431 9.3 MDE Rionegro 619,373 669,179 8.0

619,373 669,179 8.0 EOH Medellin 89,058 96,033 7.8

89,058 96,033 7.8 MTR Monteria 89,449 109,461 22.4

89,449 109,461 22.4 APO Carepa 15,349 18,618 21.3

15,349 18,618 21.3 UIB Quibdo 31,146 34,342 10.3

31,146 34,342 10.3 CZU Corozal 9,681 5,798 (40.1)

9,681 5,798 (40.1) International Traffic 156,477 171,143 9.4

156,477 171,143 9.4 MDE Rionegro 156,477 171,143 9.4

156,477 171,143 9.4 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,010,533 1,104,574 9.3

1,010,533 1,104,574 9.3 MDE Rionegro 775,850 840,322 8.3

775,850 840,322 8.3 EOH Medellin 89,058 96,033 7.8

89,058 96,033 7.8 MTR Monteria 89,449 109,461 22.4

89,449 109,461 22.4 APO Carepa 15,349 18,618 21.3

15,349 18,618 21.3 UIB Quibdo 31,146 34,342 10.3

31,146 34,342 10.3 CZU Corozal 9,681 5,798 (40.1)

9,681 5,798 (40.1)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

