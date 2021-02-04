ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2021

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2021 decreased 43.7% when compared to January 2020. Passenger traffic decreased 44.1% in Mexico, 40.1% in Puerto Rico and 45.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the requirement for negative COVID-19 tests to all air passengers entering the US as of January 26, 2021. According to the CDC, pre- and post-trip testing is a critical layer in slowing the introduction and spread of COVID-19. This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and intended to more effectively protect the health of US citizens. Within three days of departure to the United States, passengers are required to obtain a viral test and provide the airline on which they are traveling written documentation of their negative test result or documentation that evidences that they have recovered from COVID-19. Additionally, passengers must get tested again 3 to 5 days after arrival in the US and self-quarantine for 7 days after their arrival. Beginning January 7, 2021, Canada has established similar testing requirements for air passengers travelling to the country. Subsequently, the Canadian government suspended flights between Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, 2021.

This passenger traffic announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2021 and from January 1 through January 31, 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measurements for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic

Summary













Mexico 3,060,553 1,711,590 (44.1)

1,695,744 752,721 (55.6) San Juan, Puerto Rico 888,012 531,629 (40.1)

81,889 25,763 (68.5) Colombia 1,104,574 602,589 (45.4)

171,143 75,893 (55.7) Total Traffic 5,053,139 2,845,808 (43.7)

1,948,776 854,377 (56.2)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













January % Chg

1,364,809 958,869 (29.7) CUN Cancun 704,340 577,813 (18.0)

59,468 36,970 (37.8) MID Merida 224,585 115,916 (48.4)

101,316 50,697 (50.0) TAP Tapachula 35,125 30,850 (12.2)

99,823 62,015 (37.9) International Traffic 1,695,744 752,721 (55.6)

43,294 16,471 (62.0) HUX Huatulco 28,085 2,618 (90.7)

798 884 10.8 OAX Oaxaca 16,941 6,600 (61.0)

6,912 4,212 (39.1) VSA Villahermosa 2,363 1,692 (28.4)

2,277,114 1,289,542 (43.4) CZM Cozumel 58,437 24,643 (57.8)

247,592 123,615 (50.1) MTT Minatitlan 12,041 7,888 (34.5)

36,695 31,666 (13.7) VER Veracruz 120,678 73,644 (39.0)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









January % Chg

888,012 531,629 (40.1) Domestic Traffic 806,123 505,866 (37.2)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











January % Chg

933,431 526,696 (43.6) MDE Rionegro 669,179 346,727 (48.2)

109,461 71,785 (34.4) APO Carepa 18,618 15,133 (18.7)

5,798 3,756 (35.2) International Traffic 171,143 75,893 (55.7)

MTR Monteria - -



APO Carepa - -



UIB Quibdo - -



CZU Corozal - -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,104,574 602,589 (45.4)

96,033 67,381 (29.8) MTR Monteria 109,461 71,785 (34.4)

34,342 21,914 (36.2) CZU Corozal 5,798 3,756 (35.2)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:

