ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2020

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2020 decreased 77.6% when compared to July 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 74.7% in Mexico, 62.4% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2020 and from July 1 through July 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 3,198,194 809,306 (74.7)

20,648,828 9,334,186 (54.8) Domestic Traffic 1,634,446 574,574 (64.8)

9,532,322 4,549,044 (52.3) International Traffic 1,563,748 234,732 (85.0)

11,116,506 4,785,142 (57.0) San Juan, Puerto Rico 968,319 363,935 (62.4)

5,686,127 2,906,051 (48.9) Domestic Traffic 851,865 351,932 (58.7)

5,068,032 2,684,660 (47.0) International Traffic 116,454 12,003 (89.7)

618,095 221,391 (64.2) Colombia 1,078,246 2,369 (99.8)

5,836,076 2,276,841 (61.0) Domestic Traffic 903,812 1,654 (99.8)

5,661,642 2,276,126 (59.8) International Traffic 174,434 715 (99.6)

174,434 715 (99.6) Total Traffic 5,244,759 1,175,610 (77.6)

32,171,031 14,517,078 (54.9) Domestic Traffic 3,390,123 928,160 (72.6)

20,261,996 9,509,830 (53.1) International Traffic 1,854,636 247,450 (86.7)

11,909,035 5,007,248 (58.0)



















Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).

In Colombia, all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, were suspended by the Colombian government starting March 23, 2020. This suspension has been extended through August 31, 2020, with exceptions for humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure. Recently, the Colombian government announced that Colombia's airports will reopen to international flights on September 1, 2020. Similarly, domestic air travel in Colombia was suspended starting March 25, 2020. Consequently, ASUR's commercial aviation operations at the Enrique Olaya Herrera de Medellín, José María Córdova de Rionegro, Los Garzones de Montería, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carepa, El Caraño de Quibdó and Las Brujas de Corozal airports were suspended starting as of such dates.

The Colombian government allowed domestic flights to resume on July 1, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with low levels of contagion. The Colombian government has delegated to municipal administrations the power to request approval from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and Aerocivil (the aeronautical authority in Colombia) to resume domestic flights from or to their municipalities. As a result, both municipalities involved would be required to agree in order to restart such domestic flights. As of today, ASUR's airports in Colombia have not yet resumed domestic flights.

Mexico Passenger Traffic

July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,634,446 574,574 (64.8)

9,532,322 4,549,044 (52.3) CUN Cancun 914,987 395,958 (56.7)

5,134,037 2,429,042 (52.7) CZM Cozumel 20,523 2,114 (89.7)

118,752 40,401 (66.0) HUX Huatulco 78,728 15,779 (80.0)

448,436 166,991 (62.8) MID Merida 237,223 55,578 (76.6)

1,465,713 702,560 (52.1) MTT Minatitlan 12,145 3,192 (73.7)

82,764 36,876 (55.4) OAX Oaxaca 100,386 21,908 (78.2)

567,630 310,872 (45.2) TAP Tapachula 30,959 14,745 (52.4)

211,879 135,549 (36.0) VER Veracruz 129,467 36,051 (72.2)

801,448 384,277 (52.1) VSA Villahermosa 110,028 29,249 (73.4)

701,663 342,476 (51.2)



Mexico Passenger Traffic (continued)













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020

International Traffic 1,563,748 234,732 (85.0)

11,116,506 4,785,142 (57.0)

CUN Cancun 1,484,897 221,074 (85.1)

10,480,240 4,430,974 (57.7)

CZM Cozumel 27,621 8,675 (68.6)

256,807 139,276 (45.8)

HUX Huatulco 3,251 313 (90.4)

104,319 77,710 (25.5)

MID Merida 19,463 1,874 (90.4)

126,135 64,628 (48.8)

MTT Minatitlan 891 92 (89.7)

4,616 2,047 (55.7)

OAX Oaxaca 16,449 520 (96.8)

84,606 40,953 (51.6)

TAP Tapachula 1,581 515 (67.4)

7,951 4,195 (47.2)

VER Veracruz 7,275 519 (92.9)

39,681 16,484 (58.5)

VSA Villahermosa 2,320 1,150 (50.4)

12,151 8,875 (27.0)

Traffic Total Mexico 3,198,194 809,306 (74.7)

20,648,828 9,334,186 (54.8)

CUN Cancun 2,399,884 617,032 (74.3)

15,614,277 6,860,016 (56.1)

CZM Cozumel 48,144 10,789 (77.6)

375,559 179,677 (52.2)

HUX Huatulco 81,979 16,092 (80.4)

552,755 244,701 (55.7)

MID Merida 256,686 57,452 (77.6)

1,591,848 767,188 (51.8)

MTT Minatitlan 13,036 3,284 (74.8)

87,380 38,923 (55.5)

OAX Oaxaca 116,835 22,428 (80.8)

652,236 351,825 (46.1)

TAP Tapachula 32,540 15,260 (53.1)

219,830 139,744 (36.4)

VER Veracruz 136,742 36,570 (73.3)

841,129 400,761 (52.4)

VSA Villahermosa 112,348 30,399 (72.9)

713,814 351,351 (50.8)



































US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 968,319 363,935 (62.4)

5,686,127 2,906,051 (48.9) Domestic Traffic 851,865 351,932 (58.7)

5,068,032 2,684,660 (47.0) International Traffic 116,454 12,003 (89.7)

618,095 221,391 (64.2)



















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 903,812 1,654 (99.8)

5,661,642 2,276,126 (59.8) MDE Rionegro 655,875 49 (100.0)

4,101,100 1,623,708 (60.4) EOH Medellin 98,190 1,002 (99.0)

607,858 244,650 (59.8) MTR Monteria 87,586 138 (99.8)

560,353 259,772 (53.6) APO Carepa 19,456 81 (99.6)

123,813 50,574 (59.2) UIB Quibdo 34,114 341 (99.0)

214,193 84,104 (60.7) CZU Corozal 8,591 43 (99.5)

54,325 13,318 (75.5) International Traffic 174,434 715 (99.6)

174,434 715 (99.6) MDE Rionegro 174,434 715 (99.6)

174,434 715 (99.6) EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,078,246 2,369 (99.8)

5,836,076 2,276,841 (61.0) MDE Rionegro 830,309 764 (99.9)

4,275,534 1,624,423 (62.0) EOH Medellin 98,190 1,002 (99.0)

607,858 244,650 (59.8) MTR Monteria 87,586 138 (99.8)

560,353 259,772 (53.6) APO Carepa 19,456 81 (99.6)

123,813 50,574 (59.2) UIB Quibdo 34,114 341 (99.0)

214,193 84,104 (60.7) CZU Corozal 8,591 43 (99.5)

54,325 13,318 (75.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

