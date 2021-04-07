ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2021 increased 11.3% when compared to March 2020. Passenger traffic increased 0.2% in Mexico, 42.9% in Puerto Rico and 22.0% in Colombia, reflecting a recovery, mainly in Puerto Rico and Colombia, when compared to the year-ago period which was significantly impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the pandemic continues to impact overall travel, with traffic in Mexico relatively unchanged YoY. Traffic in March 2021 also benefitted from 4 days of the Holy Week Holiday.

This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2021 and from March 1 through March 31, 2020. It must be taken into account that Holy Week in 2020 took place between April 5 and 12, while in 2021 it took place from March 28 to April 4. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2020 2021

2020 2021 Mexico 2,046,183 2,049,783 0.2

8,019,902 5,118,866 (36.2) Domestic Traffic 946,322 1,114,820 17.8

3,537,359 2,853,039 (19.3) International Traffic 1,099,861 934,963 (15.0)

4,482,543 2,265,827 (49.5) San Juan, Puerto Rico 526,181 751,974 42.9

2,206,510 1,764,873 (20.0) Domestic Traffic 481,726 731,836 51.9

2,002,686 1,703,144 (15.0) International Traffic 44,455 20,138 (54.7)

203,824 61,729 (69.7) Colombia 583,116 711,316 22.0

2,669,633 1,857,285 (30.4) Domestic Traffic 500,028 634,712 26.9

2,271,673 1,654,428 (27.2) International Traffic 83,088 76,604 (7.8)

397,960 202,857 (49.0) Total Traffic 3,155,480 3,513,073 11.3

12,896,045 8,741,024 (32.2) Domestic Traffic 1,928,076 2,481,368 28.7

7,811,718 6,210,611 (20.5) International Traffic 1,227,404 1,031,705 (15.9)

5,084,327 2,530,413 (50.2)



















Mexico Passenger Traffic













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2020 2021

2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 946,322 1,114,820 17.8

3,537,359 2,853,039 (19.3) CUN Cancun 487,448 692,686 42.1

1,802,860 1,746,176 (3.1) CZM Cozumel 9,480 10,243 8.0

37,461 23,748 (36.6) HUX Huatulco 39,388 43,495 10.4

147,088 109,604 (25.5) MID Merida 149,221 131,134 (12.1)

587,166 340,024 (42.1) MTT Minatitlan 7,461 6,944 (6.9)

29,222 19,680 (32.7) OAX Oaxaca 67,657 53,683 (20.7)

263,332 145,011 (44.9) TAP Tapachula 31,383 29,521 (5.9)

97,179 82,354 (15.3) VER Veracruz 81,083 77,566 (4.3)

303,012 201,402 (33.5) VSA Villahermosa 73,201 69,548 (5.0)

270,039 185,040 (31.5) International

Traffic 1,099,861 934,963 (15.0)

4,482,543 2,265,827 (49.5) CUN Cancun 1,014,810 877,579 (13.5)

4,150,778 2,138,890 (48.5) CZM Cozumel 37,348 32,280 (13.6)

128,428 63,654 (50.4) HUX Huatulco 17,637 1,959 (88.9)

77,267 5,844 (92.4) MID Merida 14,875 11,320 (23.9)

60,752 24,399 (59.8) MTT Minatitlan 352 266 (24.4)

1,643 1,344 (18.2) OAX Oaxaca 9,354 5,173 (44.7)

39,887 14,905 (62.6) TAP Tapachula 973 363 (62.7)

3,081 1,450 (52.9) VER Veracruz 3,355 4,624 37.8

15,457 11,317 (26.8) VSA Villahermosa 1,157 1,399 20.9

5,250 4,024 (23.4) Traffic Total

Mexico 2,046,183 2,049,783 0.2

8,019,902 5,118,866 (36.2) CUN Cancun 1,502,258 1,570,265 4.5

5,953,638 3,885,066 (34.7) CZM Cozumel 46,828 42,523 (9.2)

165,889 87,402 (47.3) HUX Huatulco 57,025 45,454 (20.3)

224,355 115,448 (48.5) MID Merida 164,096 142,454 (13.2)

647,918 364,423 (43.8) MTT Minatitlan 7,813 7,210 (7.7)

30,865 21,024 (31.9) OAX Oaxaca 77,011 58,856 (23.6)

303,219 159,916 (47.3) TAP Tapachula 32,356 29,884 (7.6)

100,260 83,804 (16.4) VER Veracruz 84,438 82,190 (2.7)

318,469 212,719 (33.2) VSA Villahermosa 74,358 70,947 (4.6)

275,289 189,064 (31.3)

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2020 2021

2020 2021 SJU Total 526,181 751,974 42.9

2,206,510 1,764,873 (20.0) Domestic Traffic 481,726 731,836 51.9

2,002,686 1,703,144 (15.0) International Traffic 44,455 20,138 (54.7)

203,824 61,729 (69.7)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2020 2021

2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 500,028 634,712 26.9

2,271,673 1,654,428 (27.2) MDE Rionegro 348,829 430,541 23.4

1,623,152 1,110,693 (31.6) EOH Medellin 57,726 79,000 36.9

242,148 206,914 (14.6) MTR Monteria 57,402 79,789 39.0

259,261 214,813 (17.1) APO Carepa 12,529 17,474 39.5

50,399 46,485 (7.8) UIB Quibdo 20,453 24,697 20.8

83,457 65,903 (21.0) CZU Corozal 3,089 3,211 3.9

13,256 9,620 (27.4) International

Traffic 83,088 76,604 (7.8)

397,960 202,857 (49.0) MDE Rionegro 83,088 76,604 (7.8)

397,960 202,857 (49.0) EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total

Colombia 583,116 711,316 22.0

2,669,633 1,857,285 (30.4) MDE Rionegro 431,917 507,145 17.4

2,021,112 1,313,550 (35.0) EOH Medellin 57,726 79,000 36.9

242,148 206,914 (14.6) MTR Monteria 57,402 79,789 39.0

259,261 214,813 (17.1) APO Carepa 12,529 17,474 39.5

50,399 46,485 (7.8) UIB Quibdo 20,453 24,697 20.8

83,457 65,903 (21.0) CZU Corozal 3,089 3,211 3.9

13,256 9,620 (27.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

