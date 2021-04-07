ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2021
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 0.2% in Mexico, 42.9% in Puerto Rico and 22.0% in Colombia
Apr 07, 2021, 16:30 ET
MEXICO CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2021 increased 11.3% when compared to March 2020. Passenger traffic increased 0.2% in Mexico, 42.9% in Puerto Rico and 22.0% in Colombia, reflecting a recovery, mainly in Puerto Rico and Colombia, when compared to the year-ago period which was significantly impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the pandemic continues to impact overall travel, with traffic in Mexico relatively unchanged YoY. Traffic in March 2021 also benefitted from 4 days of the Holy Week Holiday.
This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2021 and from March 1 through March 31, 2020. It must be taken into account that Holy Week in 2020 took place between April 5 and 12, while in 2021 it took place from March 28 to April 4. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
March
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
Mexico
|
2,046,183
|
2,049,783
|
0.2
|
8,019,902
|
5,118,866
|
(36.2)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
946,322
|
1,114,820
|
17.8
|
3,537,359
|
2,853,039
|
(19.3)
|
International Traffic
|
1,099,861
|
934,963
|
(15.0)
|
4,482,543
|
2,265,827
|
(49.5)
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
526,181
|
751,974
|
42.9
|
2,206,510
|
1,764,873
|
(20.0)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
481,726
|
731,836
|
51.9
|
2,002,686
|
1,703,144
|
(15.0)
|
International Traffic
|
44,455
|
20,138
|
(54.7)
|
203,824
|
61,729
|
(69.7)
|
Colombia
|
583,116
|
711,316
|
22.0
|
2,669,633
|
1,857,285
|
(30.4)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
500,028
|
634,712
|
26.9
|
2,271,673
|
1,654,428
|
(27.2)
|
International Traffic
|
83,088
|
76,604
|
(7.8)
|
397,960
|
202,857
|
(49.0)
|
Total Traffic
|
3,155,480
|
3,513,073
|
11.3
|
12,896,045
|
8,741,024
|
(32.2)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,928,076
|
2,481,368
|
28.7
|
7,811,718
|
6,210,611
|
(20.5)
|
International Traffic
|
1,227,404
|
1,031,705
|
(15.9)
|
5,084,327
|
2,530,413
|
(50.2)
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
March
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
Domestic Traffic
|
946,322
|
1,114,820
|
17.8
|
3,537,359
|
2,853,039
|
(19.3)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
487,448
|
692,686
|
42.1
|
1,802,860
|
1,746,176
|
(3.1)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
9,480
|
10,243
|
8.0
|
37,461
|
23,748
|
(36.6)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
39,388
|
43,495
|
10.4
|
147,088
|
109,604
|
(25.5)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
149,221
|
131,134
|
(12.1)
|
587,166
|
340,024
|
(42.1)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
7,461
|
6,944
|
(6.9)
|
29,222
|
19,680
|
(32.7)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
67,657
|
53,683
|
(20.7)
|
263,332
|
145,011
|
(44.9)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
31,383
|
29,521
|
(5.9)
|
97,179
|
82,354
|
(15.3)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
81,083
|
77,566
|
(4.3)
|
303,012
|
201,402
|
(33.5)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
73,201
|
69,548
|
(5.0)
|
270,039
|
185,040
|
(31.5)
|
International
|
1,099,861
|
934,963
|
(15.0)
|
4,482,543
|
2,265,827
|
(49.5)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,014,810
|
877,579
|
(13.5)
|
4,150,778
|
2,138,890
|
(48.5)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
37,348
|
32,280
|
(13.6)
|
128,428
|
63,654
|
(50.4)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
17,637
|
1,959
|
(88.9)
|
77,267
|
5,844
|
(92.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
14,875
|
11,320
|
(23.9)
|
60,752
|
24,399
|
(59.8)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
352
|
266
|
(24.4)
|
1,643
|
1,344
|
(18.2)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
9,354
|
5,173
|
(44.7)
|
39,887
|
14,905
|
(62.6)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
973
|
363
|
(62.7)
|
3,081
|
1,450
|
(52.9)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
3,355
|
4,624
|
37.8
|
15,457
|
11,317
|
(26.8)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
1,157
|
1,399
|
20.9
|
5,250
|
4,024
|
(23.4)
|
Traffic Total
|
2,046,183
|
2,049,783
|
0.2
|
8,019,902
|
5,118,866
|
(36.2)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,502,258
|
1,570,265
|
4.5
|
5,953,638
|
3,885,066
|
(34.7)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
46,828
|
42,523
|
(9.2)
|
165,889
|
87,402
|
(47.3)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
57,025
|
45,454
|
(20.3)
|
224,355
|
115,448
|
(48.5)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
164,096
|
142,454
|
(13.2)
|
647,918
|
364,423
|
(43.8)
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
7,813
|
7,210
|
(7.7)
|
30,865
|
21,024
|
(31.9)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
77,011
|
58,856
|
(23.6)
|
303,219
|
159,916
|
(47.3)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
32,356
|
29,884
|
(7.6)
|
100,260
|
83,804
|
(16.4)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
84,438
|
82,190
|
(2.7)
|
318,469
|
212,719
|
(33.2)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
74,358
|
70,947
|
(4.6)
|
275,289
|
189,064
|
(31.3)
|
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
March
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
SJU Total
|
526,181
|
751,974
|
42.9
|
2,206,510
|
1,764,873
|
(20.0)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
481,726
|
731,836
|
51.9
|
2,002,686
|
1,703,144
|
(15.0)
|
International Traffic
|
44,455
|
20,138
|
(54.7)
|
203,824
|
61,729
|
(69.7)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
March
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
Domestic Traffic
|
500,028
|
634,712
|
26.9
|
2,271,673
|
1,654,428
|
(27.2)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
348,829
|
430,541
|
23.4
|
1,623,152
|
1,110,693
|
(31.6)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
57,726
|
79,000
|
36.9
|
242,148
|
206,914
|
(14.6)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
57,402
|
79,789
|
39.0
|
259,261
|
214,813
|
(17.1)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
12,529
|
17,474
|
39.5
|
50,399
|
46,485
|
(7.8)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
20,453
|
24,697
|
20.8
|
83,457
|
65,903
|
(21.0)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
3,089
|
3,211
|
3.9
|
13,256
|
9,620
|
(27.4)
|
International
|
83,088
|
76,604
|
(7.8)
|
397,960
|
202,857
|
(49.0)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
83,088
|
76,604
|
(7.8)
|
397,960
|
202,857
|
(49.0)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total
|
583,116
|
711,316
|
22.0
|
2,669,633
|
1,857,285
|
(30.4)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
431,917
|
507,145
|
17.4
|
2,021,112
|
1,313,550
|
(35.0)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
57,726
|
79,000
|
36.9
|
242,148
|
206,914
|
(14.6)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
57,402
|
79,789
|
39.0
|
259,261
|
214,813
|
(17.1)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
12,529
|
17,474
|
39.5
|
50,399
|
46,485
|
(7.8)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
20,453
|
24,697
|
20.8
|
83,457
|
65,903
|
(21.0)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
3,089
|
3,211
|
3.9
|
13,256
|
9,620
|
(27.4)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
|
Contacts:
|
ASUR
Lic. Adolfo Castro
+52-55-5284-0408
|
InspIR Group
Susan Borinelli
+1-646-330-5907
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
