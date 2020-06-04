ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2020

MEXICO CITY, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2020 decreased 96.1% when compared to May 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 96.6% in Mexico, 89.7% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2020 and from May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR's operations.

In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.



Passenger Traffic Summary















May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 2,848,990 96,777 (96.6)

14,563,229 8,246,437 (43.4) Domestic Traffic 1,466,844 88,253 (94.0)

6,477,882 3,745,362 (42.2) International Traffic 1,382,146 8,524 (99.4)

8,085,347 4,501,075 (44.3) San Juan, Puerto Rico 776,383 79,906 (89.7)

3,829,801 2,328,108 (39.2) Domestic Traffic 693,694 78,477 (88.7)

3,437,127 2,121,525 (38.3) International Traffic 82,689 1,429 (98.3)

392,674 206,583 (47.4) Colombia 941,985 1,779 (99.8)

4,578,218 2,672,506 (41.6) Domestic Traffic 798,142 875 (99.9)

3,898,187 2,273,180 (41.7) International Traffic 143,843 904 (99.4)

680,031 399,326 (41.3) Total Traffic 4,567,358 178,462 (96.1)

22,971,248 13,247,051 (42.3) Domestic Traffic 2,958,680 167,605 (94.3)

13,813,196 8,140,067 (41.1) International Traffic 1,608,678 10,857 (99.3)

9,158,052 5,106,984 (44.2) Mexico Passenger Traffic















May % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2019 2020

2019 2020

Domestic Traffic 1,466,844 88,253 (94.0)

6,477,882 3,745,362 (42.2)

CUN Cancun 792,854 41,255 (94.8)

3,437,052 1,902,083 (44.7)

CZM Cozumel 20,852 151 (99.3)

79,459 37,900 (52.3)

HUX Huatulco 67,938 2 (100.0)

302,344 148,644 (50.8)

MID Merida 226,763 13,808 (93.9)

1,017,510 616,337 (39.4)

MTT Minatitlan 12,453 1,058 (91.5)

58,497 31,647 (45.9)

OAX Oaxaca 83,500 6,002 (92.8)

385,773 275,758 (28.5)

TAP Tapachula 31,163 5,551 (82.2)

150,177 110,371 (26.5)

VER Veracruz 122,445 11,338 (90.7)

555,526 328,725 (40.8)

VSA Villahermosa 108,876 9,088 (91.7)

491,544 293,897 (40.2)

International Traffic 1,382,146 8,524 (99.4)

8,085,347 4,501,075 (44.3)

CUN Cancun 1,327,014 7,355 (99.4)

7,594,936 4,165,482 (45.2)

CZM Cozumel 19,919 167 (99.2)

202,711 128,789 (36.5)

HUX Huatulco 2,891 - (100.0)

97,694 77,302 (20.9)

MID Merida 13,645 191 (98.6)

90,278 61,361 (32.0)

MTT Minatitlan 659 3 (99.5)

3,035 1,943 (36.0)

OAX Oaxaca 9,737 79 (99.2)

56,587 40,255 (28.9)

TAP Tapachula 914 73 (92.0)

5,156 3,546 (31.2)

VER Veracruz 5,627 105 (98.1)

26,784 15,768 (41.1)

VSA Villahermosa 1,740 551 (68.3)

8,166 6,629 (18.8)

Traffic Total Mexico 2,848,990 96,777 (96.6)

14,563,229 8,246,437 (43.4)

CUN Cancun 2,119,868 48,610 (97.7)

11,031,988 6,067,565 (45.0)

CZM Cozumel 40,771 318 (99.2)

282,170 166,689 (40.9)

HUX Huatulco 70,829 2 (100.0)

400,038 225,946 (43.5)

MID Merida 240,408 13,999 (94.2)

1,107,788 677,698 (38.8)

MTT Minatitlan 13,112 1,061 (91.9)

61,532 33,590 (45.4)

OAX Oaxaca 93,237 6,081 (93.5)

442,360 316,013 (28.6)

TAP Tapachula 32,077 5,624 (82.5)

155,333 113,917 (26.7)

VER Veracruz 128,072 11,443 (91.1)

582,310 344,493 (40.8)

VSA Villahermosa 110,616 9,639 (91.3)

499,710 300,526 (39.9)























US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 776,383 79,906 (89.7)

3,829,801 2,328,108 (39.2) Domestic Traffic 693,694 78,477 (88.7)

3,437,127 2,121,525 (38.3) International Traffic 82,689 1,429 (98.3)

392,674 206,583 (47.4)



















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 798,142 875 (99.9)

3,898,187 2,273,180 (41.7) MDE Rionegro 578,881 153 (100.0)

2,817,461 1,623,314 (42.4) EOH Medellin 84,467 509 (99.4)

419,264 243,112 (42.0) MTR Monteria 78,531 101 (99.9)

390,782 259,479 (33.6) APO Carepa 19,407 5 (100.0)

85,495 50,421 (41.0) UIB Quibdo 29,960 98 (99.7)

147,174 83,585 (43.2) CZU Corozal 6,896 9 (99.9)

38,011 13,269 (65.1) International Traffic 143,843 904 (99.4)

680,031 399,326 (41.3) MDE Rionegro 143,843 904 (99.4)

680,031 399,326 (41.3) EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 941,985 1,779 (99.8)

4,578,218 2,672,506 (41.6) MDE Rionegro 722,724 1,057 (99.9)

3,497,492 2,022,640 (42.2) EOH Medellin 84,467 509 (99.4)

419,264 243,112 (42.0) MTR Monteria 78,531 101 (99.9)

390,782 259,479 (33.6) APO Carepa 19,407 5 (100.0)

85,495 50,421 (41.0) UIB Quibdo 29,960 98 (99.7)

147,174 83,585 (43.2) CZU Corozal 6,896 9 (99.9)

38,011 13,269 (65.1)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

