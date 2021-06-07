ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2021

MEXICO CITY, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2021 reported a YoY recovery of 0.6 million passengers reaching a total of 4.0 million passengers, up from 0.2 million in May 2020. This is still below the 4.6 million passengers reported in May 2019 reflecting overall lower travel demand and restrictions in certain countries worldwide to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of May 2019, passenger traffic declined 13.2% in Mexico and 36.3% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 15.4%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2021, from May 1 through May 31, 2020 and May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

























May % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019



2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Mexico

2,848,990 96,777 2,473,236 2,455.6 (13.2)

14,563,229 8,246,437 9,742,058 18.1 (33.1) Domestic Traffic 1,466,844 88,253 1,302,835 1,376.3 (11.2)

6,477,882 3,745,362 5,322,611 42.1 (17.8) International Traffic 1,382,146 8,524 1,170,401 13,630.7 (15.3)

8,085,347 4,501,075 4,419,447 (1.8) (45.3) San Juan, Puerto Rico 776,383 79,906 896,041 1,021.4 15.4

3,829,801 2,328,108 3,426,475 47.2 (10.5) Domestic Traffic 693,694 78,477 862,941 999.6 24.4

3,437,127 2,121,525 3,305,765 55.8 (3.8) International Traffic 82,689 1,429 33,100 2,216.3 (60.0)

392,674 206,583 120,710 (41.6) (69.3) Colombia 941,985 1,779 600,040 33,629.1 (36.3)

4,578,218 2,672,506 3,001,934 12.3 (34.4) Domestic Traffic 798,142 875 483,454 55,151.9 (39.4)

3,898,187 2,273,180 2,602,251 14.5 (33.2) International Traffic 143,843 904 116,586 12,796.7 (18.9)

680,031 399,326 399,683 0.1 (41.2) Total Traffic 4,567,358 178,462 3,969,317 2,124.2 (13.1)

22,971,248 13,247,051 16,170,467 22.1 (29.6) Domestic Traffic 2,958,680 167,605 2,649,230 1,480.6 (10.5)

13,813,196 8,140,067 11,230,627 38.0 (18.7) International Traffic 1,608,678 10,857 1,320,087 12,058.9 (17.9)

9,158,052 5,106,984 4,939,840 (3.3) (46.1)

























Mexico Passenger Traffic























May % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,466,844 88,253 1,302,835 1,376.3 (11.2)

6,477,882 3,745,362 5,322,611 42.1 (17.8) CUN Cancun 792,854 41,255 797,780 1,833.8 0.6

3,437,052 1,902,083 3,258,643 71.3 (5.2) CZM Cozumel 20,852 151 10,667 6,964.2 (48.8)

79,459 37,900 46,321 22.2 (41.7) HUX Huatulco 67,938 2 57,450 2,872,400.0 (15.4)

302,344 148,644 217,503 46.3 (28.1) MID Merida 226,763 13,808 153,383 1,010.8 (32.4)

1,017,510 616,337 635,541 3.1 (37.5) MTT Minatitlan 12,453 1,058 9,196 769.2 (26.2)

58,497 31,647 37,161 17.4 (36.5) OAX Oaxaca 83,500 6,002 69,216 1,053.2 (17.1)

385,773 275,758 267,496 (3.0) (30.7) TAP Tapachula 31,163 5,551 34,527 522.0 10.8

150,177 110,371 150,254 36.1 0.1 VER Veracruz 122,445 11,338 91,952 711.0 (24.9)

555,526 328,725 374,773 14.0 (32.5) VSA Villahermosa 108,876 9,088 78,664 765.6 (27.7)

491,544 293,897 334,919 14.0 (31.9) International Traffic 1,382,146 8,524 1,170,401 13,630.7 (15.3)

8,085,347 4,501,075 4,419,447 (1.8) (45.3) CUN Cancun 1,327,014 7,355 1,095,433 14,793.7 (17.5)

7,594,936 4,165,482 4,159,275 (0.1) (45.2) CZM Cozumel 19,919 167 35,147 20,946.1 76.4

202,711 128,789 126,938 (1.4) (37.4) HUX Huatulco 2,891 - 1,378 - (52.3)

97,694 77,302 8,208 (89.4) (91.6) MID Merida 13,645 191 17,553 9,090.1 28.6

90,278 61,361 55,885 (8.9) (38.1) MTT Minatitlan 659 3 461 15,266.7 (30.0)

3,035 1,943 2,106 8.4 (30.6) OAX Oaxaca 9,737 79 10,517 13,212.7 8.0

56,587 40,255 32,196 (20.0) (43.1) TAP Tapachula 914 73 657 800.0 (28.1)

5,156 3,546 2,628 (25.9) (49.0) VER Veracruz 5,627 105 6,673 6,255.2 18.6

26,784 15,768 23,706 50.3 (11.5) VSA Villahermosa 1,740 551 2,582 368.6 48.4

8,166 6,629 8,505 28.3 4.2 Traffic Total Mexico 2,848,990 96,777 2,473,236 2,455.6 (13.2)

14,563,229 8,246,437 9,742,058 18.1 (33.1) CUN Cancun 2,119,868 48,610 1,893,213 3,794.7 (10.7)

11,031,988 6,067,565 7,417,918 22.3 (32.8) CZM Cozumel 40,771 318 45,814 14,306.9 12.4

282,170 166,689 173,259 3.9 (38.6) HUX Huatulco 70,829 2 58,828 2,941,300.0 (16.9)

400,038 225,946 225,711 (0.1) (43.6) MID Merida 240,408 13,999 170,936 1,121.1 (28.9)

1,107,788 677,698 691,426 2.0 (37.6) MTT Minatitlan 13,112 1,061 9,657 810.2 (26.3)

61,532 33,590 39,267 16.9 (36.2) OAX Oaxaca 93,237 6,081 79,733 1,211.2 (14.5)

442,360 316,013 299,692 (5.2) (32.3) TAP Tapachula 32,077 5,624 35,184 525.6 9.7

155,333 113,917 152,882 34.2 (1.6) VER Veracruz 128,072 11,443 98,625 761.9 (23.0)

582,310 344,493 398,479 15.7 (31.6) VSA Villahermosa 110,616 9,639 81,246 742.9 (26.6)

499,710 300,526 343,424 14.3 (31.3)

























Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)



















May % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 776,383 79,906 896,041 1,021.4 15.4

3,829,801 2,328,108 3,426,475 47.2 (10.5) Domestic Traffic 693,694 78,477 862,941 999.6 24.4

3,437,127 2,121,525 3,305,765 55.8 (3.8) International Traffic 82,689 1,429 33,100 2,216.3 (60.0)

392,674 206,583 120,710 (41.6) (69.3)

























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





















May % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 798,142 875 483,454 55,151.9 (39.4)

3,898,187 2,273,180 2,602,251 14.5 (33.2) MDE Rionegro 578,881 153 316,399 206,696.7 (45.3)

2,817,461 1,623,314 1,731,996 6.7 (38.5) EOH Medellin 84,467 509 64,425 12,557.2 (23.7)

419,264 243,112 330,195 35.8 (21.2) MTR Monteria 78,531 101 65,195 64,449.5 (17.0)

390,782 259,479 345,768 33.3 (11.5) APO Carepa 19,407 5 15,381 307,520.0 (20.7)

85,495 50,421 74,588 47.9 (12.8) UIB Quibdo 29,960 98 19,600 19,900.0 (34.6)

147,174 83,585 104,779 25.4 (28.8) CZU Corozal 6,896 9 2,454 27,166.7 (64.4)

38,011 13,269 14,925 12.5 (60.7) International Traffic 143,843 904 116,586 12,796.7 (18.9)

680,031 399,326 399,683 0.1 (41.2) MDE Rionegro 143,843 904 116,586 12,796.7 (18.9)

680,031 399,326 399,683 0.1 (41.2) EOH Medellin -









-







MTR Monteria - - -





- - -



APO Carepa - - -





- - -



UIB Quibdo - - -





- - -



CZU Corozal - - -





- - -



Traffic Total Colombia 941,985 1,779 600,040 33,629.1 (36.3)

4,578,218 2,672,506 3,001,934 12.3 (34.4) MDE Rionegro 722,724 1,057 432,985 40,863.6 (40.1)

3,497,492 2,022,640 2,131,679 5.4 (39.1) EOH Medellin 84467 509 64,425 12,557.2 (23.7)

419,264 243,112 330,195 35.8 (21.2) MTR Monteria 78,531 101 65,195 64,449.5 (17.0)

390,782 259,479 345,768 33.3 (11.5) APO Carepa 19,407 5 15,381 307,520.0 (20.7)

85,495 50,421 74,588 47.9 (12.8) UIB Quibdo 29,960 98 19,600 19,900.0 (34.6)

147,174 83,585 104,779 25.4 (28.8) CZU Corozal 6,896 9 2,454 27,166.7 (64.4)

38,011 13,269 14,925 12.5 (60.7)





















































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.