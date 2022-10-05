ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2022
Oct 05, 2022, 16:30 ET
Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by, 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2022 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 28.5% above the levels reported in September 2019.
Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico. All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods September 1 through September 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
September
|
% Chg
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
% Chg
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
Mexico
|
2,219,687
|
2,195,980
|
2,892,837
|
31.7
|
30.3
|
25,783,861
|
20,333,163
|
28,971,916
|
42.5
|
12.4
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,288,816
|
1,206,184
|
1,569,259
|
30.1
|
21.8
|
12,367,374
|
10,676,596
|
13,369,220
|
25.2
|
8.1
|
International Traffic
|
930,871
|
989,796
|
1,323,578
|
33.7
|
42.2
|
13,416,487
|
9,656,567
|
15,602,696
|
61.6
|
16.3
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
571,010
|
684,451
|
628,379
|
(8.2)
|
10.0
|
7,072,180
|
7,175,392
|
7,714,993
|
7.5
|
9.1
|
Domestic Traffic
|
513,775
|
638,187
|
574,079
|
(10.0)
|
11.7
|
6,315,138
|
6,811,926
|
7,041,345
|
3.4
|
11.5
|
International Traffic
|
57,235
|
46,264
|
54,300
|
17.4
|
(5.1)
|
757,042
|
363,466
|
673,648
|
85.3
|
(11.0)
|
Colombia
|
1,013,803
|
1,023,173
|
1,366,126
|
33.5
|
34.8
|
8,807,551
|
6,920,374
|
12,048,267
|
74.1
|
36.8
|
Domestic Traffic
|
866,614
|
875,405
|
1,134,432
|
29.6
|
30.9
|
7,457,666
|
5,911,758
|
10,056,838
|
70.1
|
34.9
|
International Traffic
|
147,189
|
147,768
|
231,694
|
56.8
|
57.4
|
1,349,885
|
1,008,616
|
1,991,429
|
97.4
|
47.5
|
Total Traffic
|
3,804,500
|
3,903,604
|
4,887,342
|
25.2
|
28.5
|
41,663,592
|
34,428,929
|
48,735,176
|
41.6
|
17.0
|
Domestic Traffic
|
2,669,205
|
2,719,776
|
3,277,770
|
20.5
|
22.8
|
26,140,178
|
23,400,280
|
30,467,403
|
30.2
|
16.6
|
International Traffic
|
1,135,295
|
1,183,828
|
1,609,572
|
36.0
|
41.8
|
15,523,414
|
11,028,649
|
18,267,773
|
65.6
|
17.7
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
September
|
% Chg
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
% Chg
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,288,816
|
1,206,184
|
1,569,259
|
30.1
|
21.8
|
12,367,374
|
10,676,596
|
13,369,220
|
25.2
|
8.1
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
701,857
|
727,985
|
927,307
|
27.4
|
32.1
|
6,703,534
|
6,542,411
|
7,676,725
|
17.3
|
14.5
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
11,395
|
18,832
|
16,210
|
(13.9)
|
42.3
|
147,802
|
121,384
|
131,438
|
8.3
|
(11.1)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
52,827
|
44,841
|
64,850
|
44.6
|
22.8
|
575,881
|
445,092
|
652,082
|
46.5
|
13.2
|
MID
|
Merida
|
199,913
|
150,804
|
235,413
|
56.1
|
17.8
|
1,883,658
|
1,274,441
|
1,945,353
|
52.6
|
3.3
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
10,436
|
6,458
|
8,560
|
32.5
|
(18.0)
|
105,315
|
68,420
|
74,228
|
8.5
|
(29.5)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
79,363
|
61,749
|
84,413
|
36.7
|
6.4
|
740,248
|
545,025
|
773,972
|
42.0
|
4.6
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
27,768
|
33,393
|
37,079
|
11.0
|
33.5
|
269,869
|
289,256
|
354,214
|
22.5
|
31.3
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
110,206
|
78,829
|
99,141
|
25.8
|
(10.0)
|
1,035,408
|
722,171
|
902,477
|
25.0
|
(12.8)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
95,051
|
83,293
|
96,286
|
15.6
|
1.3
|
905,659
|
668,396
|
858,731
|
28.5
|
(5.2)
|
International Traffic
|
930,871
|
989,796
|
1,323,578
|
33.7
|
42.2
|
13,416,487
|
9,656,567
|
15,602,696
|
61.6
|
16.3
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
889,419
|
933,081
|
1,254,056
|
34.4
|
41.0
|
12,671,074
|
9,062,268
|
14,721,839
|
62.5
|
16.2
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
9,085
|
15,259
|
21,773
|
42.7
|
139.7
|
286,592
|
259,158
|
370,567
|
43.0
|
29.3
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
974
|
890
|
859
|
(3.5)
|
(11.8)
|
107,659
|
18,973
|
65,099
|
243.1
|
(39.5)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
13,588
|
16,012
|
19,847
|
24.0
|
46.1
|
157,264
|
136,932
|
192,759
|
40.8
|
22.6
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
507
|
401
|
1,279
|
219.0
|
152.3
|
5,987
|
4,481
|
9,541
|
112.9
|
59.4
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
8,804
|
8,935
|
14,671
|
64.2
|
66.6
|
109,149
|
82,862
|
141,204
|
70.4
|
29.4
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
827
|
2,926
|
1,412
|
(51.7)
|
70.7
|
10,295
|
10,118
|
10,784
|
6.6
|
4.7
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
5,797
|
7,414
|
7,744
|
4.5
|
33.6
|
52,349
|
59,178
|
70,317
|
18.8
|
34.3
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
1,870
|
4,878
|
1,937
|
(60.3)
|
3.6
|
16,118
|
22,597
|
20,586
|
(8.9)
|
27.7
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
2,219,687
|
2,195,980
|
2,892,837
|
31.7
|
30.3
|
25,783,861
|
20,333,163
|
28,971,916
|
42.5
|
12.4
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,591,276
|
1,661,066
|
2,181,363
|
31.3
|
37.1
|
19,374,608
|
15,604,679
|
22,398,564
|
43.5
|
15.6
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
20,480
|
34,091
|
37,983
|
11.4
|
85.5
|
434,394
|
380,542
|
502,005
|
31.9
|
15.6
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
53,801
|
45,731
|
65,709
|
43.7
|
22.1
|
683,540
|
464,065
|
717,181
|
54.5
|
4.9
|
MID
|
Merida
|
213,501
|
166,816
|
255,260
|
53.0
|
19.6
|
2,040,922
|
1,411,373
|
2,138,112
|
51.5
|
4.8
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
10,943
|
6,859
|
9,839
|
43.4
|
(10.1)
|
111,302
|
72,901
|
83,769
|
14.9
|
(24.7)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
88,167
|
70,684
|
99,084
|
40.2
|
12.4
|
849,397
|
627,887
|
915,176
|
45.8
|
7.7
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
28,595
|
36,319
|
38,491
|
6.0
|
34.6
|
280,164
|
299,374
|
364,998
|
21.9
|
30.3
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
116,003
|
86,243
|
106,885
|
23.9
|
(7.9)
|
1,087,757
|
781,349
|
972,794
|
24.5
|
(10.6)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
96,921
|
88,171
|
98,223
|
11.4
|
1.3
|
921,777
|
690,993
|
879,317
|
27.3
|
(4.6)
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
September
|
% Chg
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
% Chg
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
SJU Total
|
571,010
|
684,451
|
628,379
|
(8.2)
|
10.0
|
7,072,180
|
7,175,392
|
7,714,993
|
7.5
|
9.1
|
Domestic Traffic
|
513,775
|
638,187
|
574,079
|
(10.0)
|
11.7
|
6,315,138
|
6,811,926
|
7,041,345
|
3.4
|
11.5
|
International Traffic
|
57,235
|
46,264
|
54,300
|
17.4
|
(5.1)
|
757,042
|
363,466
|
673,648
|
85.3
|
(11.0)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
September
|
% Chg
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
% Chg
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
2019
|
2021
|
2022
|
Domestic Traffic
|
866,614
|
875,405
|
1,134,432
|
29.6
|
30.9
|
7,457,666
|
5,911,758
|
10,056,838
|
70.1
|
34.9
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
626,731
|
626,296
|
838,452
|
33.9
|
33.8
|
5,409,532
|
4,093,875
|
7,450,389
|
82.0
|
37.7
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
93,303
|
97,384
|
112,778
|
15.8
|
20.9
|
801,648
|
692,976
|
928,022
|
33.9
|
15.8
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
86,707
|
100,011
|
126,729
|
26.7
|
46.2
|
734,571
|
732,750
|
1,156,661
|
57.9
|
57.5
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
20,026
|
21,592
|
21,415
|
(0.8)
|
6.9
|
163,387
|
153,181
|
199,627
|
30.3
|
22.2
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
32,479
|
27,482
|
33,848
|
23.2
|
4.2
|
279,172
|
211,016
|
272,244
|
29.0
|
(2.5)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
7,368
|
2,640
|
1,210
|
(54.2)
|
(83.6)
|
69,356
|
27,960
|
49,895
|
78.5
|
(28.1)
|
International Traffic
|
147,189
|
147,768
|
231,694
|
56.8
|
57.4
|
1,349,885
|
1,008,616
|
1,991,429
|
97.4
|
47.5
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
147,189
|
147,768
|
231,694
|
56.8
|
57.4
|
1,349,885
|
1,008,616
|
1,991,429
|
97.4
|
47.5
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,013,803
|
1,023,173
|
1,366,126
|
33.5
|
34.8
|
8,807,551
|
6,920,374
|
12,048,267
|
74.1
|
36.8
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
773,920
|
774,064
|
1,070,146
|
38.3
|
38.3
|
6,759,417
|
5,102,491
|
9,441,818
|
85.0
|
39.7
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
93303
|
97,384
|
112,778
|
15.8
|
20.9
|
801,648
|
692,976
|
928,022
|
33.9
|
15.8
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
86,707
|
100,011
|
126,729
|
26.7
|
46.2
|
734,571
|
732,750
|
1,156,661
|
57.9
|
57.5
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
20,026
|
21,592
|
21,415
|
(0.8)
|
6.9
|
163,387
|
153,181
|
199,627
|
30.3
|
22.2
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
32,479
|
27,482
|
33,848
|
23.2
|
4.2
|
279,172
|
211,016
|
272,244
|
29.0
|
(2.5)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
7,368
|
2,640
|
1,210
|
(54.2)
|
(83.6)
|
69,356
|
27,960
|
49,895
|
78.5
|
(28.1)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
