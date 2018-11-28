Asurint Announces New On-Demand Instant Clear Background Checks for Florida
CLEVELAND, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurint today announced that their proprietary background screening technology now has the capability to evaluate and instantly clear individuals from counties representing approximately 98 percent of the population of Florida. This allows hiring managers to extend offers to candidates in hours, not the days that are standard in the industry. A "clear" happens when a background check performed on an individual does not return any criminal history results in the specified jurisdiction of the search. By the end of 2018, Asurint expects the ability to deliver an instant clear in Florida covering about 99 percent of the population. Currently, 61 out of the 67 counties are covered for instant clears including 31 of the most populous counties in Florida.
"Providing instant clears for the majority of Florida is a major win for Asurint's clients who want to dramatically reduce their time to hire," said Co-Founder & CEO Gregg Gay. "The team at Asurint is constantly striving to provide HR professionals with fast, accurate and compliant background check results. I'm excited for the advancements our proprietary technology has accomplished to change the turnaround times from days to almost instantaneous. More employers will be able to take advantage of this as more court systems are added across the U.S. in the near future."
Historically, turnaround time for background checks was slow in Florida due to the manual-intensive labor of retrieving court files and dramatically reduced court budgets. Background screen results in Florida would normally take upwards of a day and a half to two days to return results on a single search. With the help of Asurint, clear results are now available instantly. To learn more, visit https://choose.asurint.com/florida-instant-clears-press.
Asurint provides instant clears on background screens for many other states such as Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts and more. Asurint constantly works with courts around the U.S. and currently, on average, adds a county every 30 hours. Counties in Florida that can currently provide instant clears though Asurint include the following:
- Miami-Dade County
- Broward County
- Palm Beach County
- Hillsborough County
- Orange County
- Pinellas County
- Duval County
- Lee County
- Polk County
- Brevard County
- Volusia County
- Pasco County
- Seminole County
- Sarasota County
- Manatee County
- Collier County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Lake County
- Escambia County
- St. Lucie County
- Leon County
- Alachua County
- St. Johns County
- Clay County
- Okaloosa County
- Hernando County
- Bay County
- Charlotte County
- Santa Rosa County
- Martin County
- Citrus County
- Sumter County
- Highlands County
- Nassau County
- Monroe County
- Putnam County
- Columbia County
- Walton County
- Jackson County
- Okeechobee County
- Hendry County
- DeSoto County
- Wakulla County
- Baker County
- Hardee County
- Bradford County
- Washington County
- Holmes County
- Madison County
- Gilchrist County
- Dixie County
- Gulf County
- Union County
- Calhoun County
- Hamilton County
- Jefferson County
- Glades County
- Franklin County
- Lafayette County
- Liberty County
About Asurint
Asurint provides technology-enabled, customizable background check solutions for HR recruitment teams that result in faster turnaround times and more records than traditional single county searches – eliminating the manual-intensive labor of background screens. Our approach also seamlessly integrates with existing applicant tracking system software to give an end-to-end view of the hiring cycle and create a more efficient workflow. With Asurint, the HR industry can shorten their hiring cycle and on-board the best talent for their organization.
