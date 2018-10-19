Asurint Named to HRO Today's 2018 Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screening Providers

CLEVELAND, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurint today announced that they have been named one of the nation's top employment screening providers on the prestigious HRO (Human Resource Outsourcing) Today magazine's 2018 Baker's Dozen list. HRO Today's Baker's Dozen is based on feedback from current clients of the organizations and is analyzed across three subcategories including service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. Asurint was recognized in all three subcategories.



"We are thrilled to be named to HRO Today's 2018 Baker's Dozen List for background screening," said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer at Asurint. "This designation is recognition that not only does the unique technological approach we use to quickly and efficiently uncover a candidates background work extremely well, but also that our clients are satisfied with the results. None of this would be possible without the hard work of our employees to continually innovate and serve as a trusted partner for our clients."



This year's recognition marks the fourth time Asurint has been named to the list. You can read the full article and rankings on HRO Today's website.

About HRO Today

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from nearly 600 verified customers of participating companies through an online survey on various categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. The customer survey data to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker's Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients during an online survey process. HRO Today calculates the results using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker's Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Asurint

Asurint provides technology-enabled, customizable background check solutions for HR recruitment teams that result in faster turnaround times and more records than traditional single county searches – eliminating the manual-intensive labor of background screens. Our approach also seamlessly integrates with the existing applicant tracking system software to give an end-to-end view of the hiring cycle and create a more efficient workflow. With Asurint, the HR industry can shorten their hiring cycle and onboard the best talent for their organization.

