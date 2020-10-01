Asurion Launches Asurion Home+, Single-Source Home Tech Protection and Support Coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion announced today it has launched an innovative complete tech care product for your home. Asurion Home+ combines protection for all of your home tech along with fast, flexible support. When the tech that matters most stops working, Asurion Home+ repairs, replaces and provides support for all the tech you own now or in the future – including TVs and laptops, tablets, smart watches, gaming systems, smart home assistants and more – all with one simple membership, regardless of the brand, where or when you purchased it.

Asurion Home+ is backed by Asurion's 25 years of tech protection experience repairing and replacing over 90 million devices nationwide. The company's 10,000 experienced, helpful, easy-to-talk-to Tech Experts have answered more than 85 million tech questions helping customers with everything from setting up new devices to troubleshooting the tech that worked perfectly yesterday but doesn't seem to connect today. With nearly 300 million customers globally, Asurion has over 3.5 million customers taking advantage of the peace of mind provided by connected home support and protection.

"As people bring more and more tech into their homes, customers told us they want help and protection that covers all their devices in one convenient, expert service," said Mike Dolezal, Asurion Vice President of Home Technology Innovation. "That's why we built Asurion Home+. We've eliminated the questions of 'Who do I call if a device is not working?' and 'Is this product eligible for repair or replacement?' Home+ covers what you have today and what you purchase in the future – under one simple plan, with no red tape. Home+ is peace of mind and expert help for less than $1 a day."

Connect, Protect and Enjoy Your Home Tech

According to industry reports, the average U.S. household has invested nearly $4,000 in connected tech. For a low monthly fee of $24.99, Asurion Home+ protects the thousands of dollars customers have invested in their home tech. Regardless of the make or model, customers can protect and support their home entertainment, home office and smart devices, wearables and more.

Services include fast and easy repairs; U.S.-based 24/7 Expert tech help via online chat or phone; and friendly in-person help at any of Asurion's nearly 600 uBreakiFix stores nationwide at no additional cost. If your home tech breaks, we'll fix it fast. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse you for it.

Asurion Home+ is available at Asurion.com and at uBreakiFix by Asurion stores nationwide. To learn more, visit asurion.com/homeplus.

Asurion Home+: What's Covered

Home Entertainment

TVs

Gaming Systems

Gaming Remotes

Premium Headphones

DVD and Blu-Ray Players

Subwoofers, Amplifiers and Tuners

Streaming Devices

Speakers

Sound Bars

Home Office Products

Desktop Computers

Laptops

Tablets

E-Readers

External Monitors

Printers

External Hard Drives

Routers and Modems

Mouse and Keyboards

Smart Products & Wearables

Smart Speakers

Smart Thermostats

Smart smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Smart Door Locks

Smart video Doorbells

Smart Light Dimmers

Smart Home Security Cameras

Smart Watches

Smart Heath & Fitness Bands

