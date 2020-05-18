Asurion Launches State's First Software Engineer Apprenticeship Program for Employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based tech care company Asurion announced today that the company is launching Tennessee's first in-house apprenticeship for software engineers, providing the company's hourly employees with the opportunity to up-skill into one of the most sought-after professional roles in the metro area. The company's software engineering apprenticeship program will also help foster diversity in tech and help build the region's tech talent pipeline with an eye toward long-term growth.

"We're proud to invest in our employees by offering another opportunity where they can push themselves to grow in their careers," said Barry Vandevier, Chief Operating Officer at Asurion. "The program is a win-win for Asurion and our employees, providing paid training and development and a professional career path in tech that can lead to higher wages, while helping Asurion fill high-demand positions in tech."

Kicking off this month, the full-time apprenticeship program is designed for Asurion's existing frontline customer, supply chain and other hourly employees, providing them with a career path to transition into Asurion's professional software engineer roles. The first class will train five Asurion employees representing diversity across gender, ethnicity, age, and educational experience. The program is partially funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

"As the tech sector continues to grow in Tennessee, there will be an increased demand for software engineers in the region," said Commissioner Jeff McCord from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. "Asurion's software engineer apprenticeship program is the first of its kind in the state. This unique program will go a long way in preparing the workforce and will provide high-wage jobs to support future growth in this industry."

Asurion is one of the largest tech employers in Nashville. Software engineering is the most in-demand tech job by companies in Middle Tennessee.

Employees will spend 10 months in the apprenticeship program before officially starting new roles as associate software engineers with Asurion. The program includes a combination of technical coursework through Nashville State Community College and on-the-job training with their fellow Asurion colleagues and mentors. To help maintain employee safety in the current COVID environment, the first apprenticeship class will complete much of the coursework and on-the-job training virtually.

"Nashville State has been busy adding apprenticeship programs, in partnership with business and industry in the region, to its toolbox of high-quality workforce development programs," said Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings. "Our industry partners benefit when employees gain new skills and knowledge that improve their products and services. I congratulate Nashville State and Asurion for this groundbreaking partnership for Nashville."

"Using the expertise of our Workforce and Community Development team, we are excited to partner with Asurion to help train their employees through this first of this kind apprenticeship program in Tennessee," said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, President of Nashville State Community College. "This program will help Asurion employees build a highly marketable skillset that will propel their career path. Nashville State is a key workforce solution partner in preparing Middle Tennesseans for productive and successful careers in high-demand fields like the tech industry."

To learn more about Asurion or to join our team, visit us at https://careers.asurion.com/.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech – to make life a little easier. Every day our more than 19,000 employees help nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

