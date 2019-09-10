Asurity Technologies Releases New Version of AsurityDocs Platform

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies announces a new release of the AsurityDocs platform, bringing to the market an enhanced and modernized interface and better user experience. The AsurityDocs platform dynamically generates residential mortgage loan packages fully compliant with investor requirements as well as state and federal regulations.

With this upgrade, AsurityDocs' comprehensive compliance engine now features:

A fully updated design

Enhanced data integration capabilities

Electronic signature, consent, disclosure tracking

Audit trails for document change management

Compliance dashboarding

The platform upgrades enable more seamless loan origination and more confident quality assurance. Consistent modern styling, increased accessibility, and user-minded navigation improves workflow and user experience.

"We acquired the Mortgage Resource Group (MRG)'s mortgage docs business in 2016 with the intent to create the best mortgage origination document business in the industry under the Asurity brand," says Asurity Technologies CEO Andy Sandler. "AsurityDocs is now a fully modernized and dynamic loan origination document system with the most functional and user friendly UI in the mortgage origination process. We will be announcing further product enhancements and compliance solutions in the months ahead."

To learn more about future releases, product updates, or more about the AsurityDocs platform, please contact Asurity's media relations team via Courtney Bochicchio, Communications Coordinator, courtney@brllnt.co .

About Asurity Technologies

Asurity Technologies delivers compliance focused products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com .

