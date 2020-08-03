Asurity's Senior Vice President of Client Development Christina Jenkins Recognized As HousingWire 2020 Woman of Influence

Christina Jenkins' dedication to business partners and clients is evident in the continued growth and success of Asurity and Sandler Law Group. "Christina is a tremendous asset to her clients and a true subject matter expert. This recognition is well deserved and a tribute to her contributions to the mortgage industry," says Andy Sandler, CEO of Asurity and Chairman, Sandler Law Group. In 2020, Asurity and Sandler Law Group are on pace to grow 20%.

Ms. Jenkins began her career in the mortgage industry in 1996 as a mortgage file clerk and progressed through college and law school as she gained significant experience in the areas of compliance, residential mortgage banking, asset resolution, and commercial loan originations.

"It is an honor to be acknowledged as a 2020 Woman of Influence, especially among other extremely talented individuals," says Christina Jenkins, Senior VP of Client Development at AsurityDocs and Partner at Sandler Law Group. "Awards like this encourage the continued progress toward diversity and inclusion, both within our organization and in the industry at large, and I am eager to see more women leaders enter this profession year after year."

Demonstrating leadership at both state and national levels, Ms. Jenkins currently serves on the Council of the Real Property Trusts and Estates Section of the American Bar Association, on the Council of the Real Estate, Probate, and Trust Law (REPTL) section State Bar of Texas, and as a contributing author to the Texas Real Estate Forms Manual. In January of 2020, Ms. Jenkins was proud to be peer nominated and inducted as a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, a global honorary society of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession and to the welfare of their communities. Membership in the Fellows is limited to one percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction.

Ms. Jenkins' current role at Sandler Law Group is to advise clients through a broad range of mortgage banking compliance issues, as well as to assist lenders with origination, closing, and post-closing compliance. At AsurityDocs, she is a lead advocate in coordinating internal resources for the preparation and delivery of best-in-class, client-centric product solutions and in transforming existing client relationships into deeper and more rewarding client partnerships.

About Asurity

Asurity delivers compliance focused products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com.

About Sandler Law Group

Based in Dallas, Sandler Law Group delivers legal and support services in residential mortgage lending transactions. From residential mortgage legal review and advice to rigorous compliance analysis, Sandler Law Group ensures that the residential mortgage loan closing process goes as smoothly as possible. The firm also has a dedicated team of experts to assist private banking clients with high-speed loan document preparation and legal review. For additional information, please visit www.sandlerllc.com.

SOURCE Asurity