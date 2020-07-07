ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business Launches New Tech Consulting Credential

TEMPE, Ariz., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the most innovative college in the country for five years running, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University has to keep moving forward. W. P. Carey's latest step toward continual innovation is its Professional Credential in Tech Consulting to help students upskill while continuing to work and gain a professional certificate right away.

Students can complete the new Professional Credential in Tech Consulting 100% online over the fall 2020 semester. It uniquely provides master's level instruction from W. P. Carey faculty and nine credit hours toward an online Master of Science in Information Systems Management (MS-ISM) program, which students can complete as early as fall 2021.

"ASU has been a leader in online education, and the W. P. Carey School of Business launched its first online degree program two decades ago," said Dan Mazzola, director of the MS-ISM program and clinical associate professor. "One of the very first 'stackable' credentials available for an information management degree provides our program and our students — as well as the companies who hire and employ them — a distinct competitive advantage."

ASU Online and ASU Continuing and Professional Education will deliver the program, with coursework based on a current specialization in W. P. Carey's on-campus MS-ISM program. Future credentials may include cloud and data analytics.

Students will be able to lead in a range of industries, including financial services, health care, marketing, and technology upon completion of the Professional Credential in Tech Consulting.

Registration is now open for the 17-week program that begins Aug. 14.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is regarded internationally for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries, and alumni represent W. P. Carey in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

