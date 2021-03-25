Asymchem Expands Manufacturing Capacity for Oligonucleotides

TEDA TIANJIN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem (stock code: 002821.SZ), is excited to announce a dedicated expansion of our API manufacturing facilities to provide clients with peptide and oligonucleotide products and meet the research and development needs of this expanding area of therapeutics.

"Oligonucleotide-based therapies hold great promise to treat a broad spectrum of diseases and genetic conditions, and Asymchem is committed to investing in the infrastructure and expertise to help our customers bring these therapies to market with rapid, cost-effective production," said Rui Yang, Chief Operating Officer of Asymchem. "Embracing the potential of oligonucleotides is fully in keeping with our company's ethos of forward-thinking investment in the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing."

"Oligos," as they are called, are particularly effective because they inhibit the production of unique proteins that are essential for the survival of pathogenic viruses and bacteria. Because the human genome doesn't contain the mRNA molecules which code for the production of these proteins, these mRNA sequences can be specifically targeted in the pathogen without interfering with the host cells.

This gives oligonucleotides extraordinary therapeutic potential against a wide range of diseases including COVID, cancers, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, neuromuscular, and respiratory diseases, as well as other severe and rare diseases that cannot be effectively treated by small-molecule or protein therapeutics. Oligonucleotides often present minimal and controllable side effects compared to other drugs, and offer new hope for the treatment of autoimmune diseases as well.

"Recent medical breakthroughs have dramatically validated the vast potential of RNA-based therapies and vaccines, so it's an exciting time to be in the field," observed Dr. James Gage, Chief Scientific Officer at Asymchem. "As is our hallmark, Asymchem is developing new chemical and enzymatic synthesis methodologies to innovate on behalf of our customer."

The initial oligonucleotide commercial-scale production site will comprise 5,775 square meters (62,160 square feet) as an expansion of Asymchem's existing small molecule API facility in Tianjin, China. Built around state-of-the-art equipment from premier technology providers, the GMP facility will accommodate gram to tonne production scales. Phase 1 of the facility is scheduled to be fully operational in Q3 of 2022 and will include an oligo process production line with an annual capacity of 50-100 kg. The Tianjin site has the capacity to accommodate 12 or more oligo process production lines.

Yang said that the initial oligonucleotide team will be led by five scientists with more than 25 years of combined experience in oligo development and will include more than 40 process chemists and analysts, more than 60% of whom hold Ph.D. or Master's degrees.

About Asymchem

Founded in 1999, Asymchem stock code: 002821.SZ) is a leading global integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing innovative drug R&D and manufacturing. Asymchem is supported by 5000 employees based in PR China, the US, and the EU. Our mission is to drive efficiency through continuous technological advances for smarter, greener and more cost-effective manufacturing to support pharmaceutical clinical research and commercialization, backed by a proven track record of successful agency and industry inspections. For more information, please visit www.asymchem.com.

