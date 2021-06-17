Asymmetrex Will Present a New Test for Therapeutic Stem Cell Potency at the ISSCR 2021 Annual Meeting

Potency tests assure doctors that a medicine has good quality and will be effective for treatment. Although potency tests are common for drug medicines, developing them for stem cell treatments has been difficult. For stem cell treatments, no reliable potency tests have been available.

At the June 21-26, 2021 Annual Meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, stem cell biotechnology company Asymmetrex will present data and examples for a new test for evaluation of the potency of tissue stem cell treatments. The technology, called kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting, can tell doctors the number of live tissue-renewing stem cells in a treatment sample.

The President & CEO of Asymmetrex, James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D., explains, "Stem cell medicine has needed a quality and effectiveness index like drug specific activity for pharmaceuticals. What could work better than knowing the number of live tissue stem cells that can restore other tissue cells? That's what our KSC counting TORTOISE TestTM platform can tell doctors: the number of live stem cells in a treatment that can renew an organ or tissue."

Asymmetrex is currently focused on conducting preclinical and clinical evaluations of how well its tissue stem cell-specific data indicate the effectiveness of stem cell treatments in different patients. In his company's presentations at ISSCR 2021, Sherley says that he will also introduce the immediate benefits of KSC counting to stem cell scientists for their tissue stem cell research. "It's a no brainer that now knowing how many tissue stem cells are in experiments will greatly improve stem cell research…and, as a consequence, stem cell medicine."

