Asysco: Independent study proofs benefits of legacy code conversion

COEVORDEN, The Netherlands, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study, conducted independently by CAST Software, compared application system quality (ISO5055 based) for a mainframe Policy Admin System called Ingenium with that exact system migrated using Asysco's automated conversion technology (AMT).

The migration project consisted of converting and moving 2 million lines of COBOL/CICS/Easytrieve code from the IBM Mainframe environment to a Microsoft .NET cloud environment.

The study clearly shows a big quality improvement of the converted system over the original mainframe system as, in all key areas including Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, Maintainability, Robustness, Security and Changeability, metrics improved significantly, underlining Asysco's AMT transformation technology leadership.

This clearly means that Asysco's AMT solution is a viable option that should be taken seriously by those wanting to move away from mainframes.

The study was also evaluated by 7N, a leading data driven digital advisory specialized in solving complex IT challenges. "The result of the study shows that legacy code conversion is a valid alternative that should be taken seriously by those wanting to move away from mainframe setups." says Freek Hoekstra, Management Consultant at 7N.

