At 10.1% CAGR, Monoclonal Antibody Market Size is slated to exceed $282.8 billion by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Monoclonal Antibody Market Size is valued at USD 144.25 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 282.89 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, growing regulatory approvals & launch of therapies and increasing research collaborations for the development of robust drug pipeline are the major factors driving the growth of global monoclonal antibodies market Over the Forecast Period.

COVID-19 has shown a positive impact on global monoclonal antibodies market. Research during the pandemic has increased optimism in monoclonal antibodies ability to help reduce the risk of hospitalization. A number of monoclonal antibodies have shown the ability to retain activity against multiple variants of the virus. The advancement of monoclonal antibodies treatment is utilized to treat COVID-19. The acknowledgment of the urgent need for treatment accessible on a worldwide scale has empowered the fast advancement of a vast number of SARS-CoV-2 killing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Thus, COVID-19 disease elevated development and opportunities for key participants of monoclonal antibodies during the forecast period.

A monoclonal antibody is an immune response made by cloning a remarkable white blood cell. All ensuing antibodies inferred this way trace back to a one-of-a-kind parent cell. Monoclonal antibodies are utilized to develop and suppress the immune response in different medical situations and to treat different sicknesses like cardiovascular, cancer and cerebrovascular infections. This industry incorporates foundations that produce anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies to avoid metastasis by lessening cell expansion, neuropharmacological monoclonal antibodies, immunological monoclonal antibodies, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), and other MAbs for individuals and animals. By exposing white blood cells to a particular antigen, monoclonal antibodies can be created. Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies artificially created in laboratory.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are important reagents used in biomedical research, in diagnosis of diseases, and in treatment of such diseases as infections and cancer. These antibodies are produced by cell lines or clones obtained from animals that have been immunized with the substance that is the subject of study. To produce the desired mAb, the cells must be grown in either of two ways: by injection into the abdominal cavity of a suitably prepared mouse or by tissue culturing cells in plastic flasks. Further processing of the mouse ascitic fluid and of the tissue culture supernatant might be required to obtain mAb with the required purity and concentration.

Key Players in Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Some of the key players in monoclonal antibodies are:

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG, Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson &Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Global Monoclonal Antibody Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Chimeric

Murine

Humanized

Human

By Indication:

Autoimmune Disease

Inflammatory Disease

Infectious Disease

Cancer

Others

By End User:

Research Institute

Hospital

Others

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market

North America is expected to dominate the global monoclonal antibodies market due to the rising funding by government to increase research and development activities for cancer, rising number of product launches, regulatory support for rare diseases and presence of key players in this region. For instance; as indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); six out of 10 grown-ups in the U.S. have a chronic disease, of which four of every 10 Adults have at least two. For example; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conceded sped up endorsement to avelumab, a human monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of an uncommon infection metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). Essentially, the U.S FDA allowed sped up approval to immunotherapy item TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), an acculturated, designed monoclonal antibody, to treat individuals with privately progressed or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. In February 2019, AbCellera and Novartis have done a multi-target association to make an antibody-drug disclosure stage and innovation for treating clinically- relevant and neurodegenerative sicknesses.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the market due to the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing funding in research and development activities in this field in this region. For instance; according to GLOBOCAN, in 2018, an expected 43.6% new instance of breast cancer was enrolled in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected grow significantly due to the increase in spending capacity of people along and also growing awareness among the patients.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

South America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

