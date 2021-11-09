At 10.7% CAGR, Smart Toilet Market Size to Hit USD 15181.4 Mn by 2027, COVID-19 Impact Research Analysis, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart toilet market size is likely to reach USD 15181.4 Million by 2027 end. The market is expected to rise from modest USD 7452.1 Million in 2020, while rising at 10.7% CAGR. Rising population of elderly, and large population of disabled individuals also remain end a key -user section for major players in the smart toilet market. Some key smart toilet manufacturers are Toto Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, Roca Sanitario SA, Masco Corporation, Duravit AG, Wellis, Fortune Brands, Bradley Corporation, and Villeroy & Boch AG.

According to Brandessence Market Research experts, "the covid-19 pandemic induced toilet-paper shortage provided the much-needed entry for the smart toilet products in people's homes. Smart toilets needed to gain a foot in the door, and the covid-19 pandemic helped sales for electric bidet or smart toilet seat grow by as much as 14%-16% year-on-year. The bidet seat became one of the most searched terms on Amazon, falling just behind sanitizers, face masks, and toilet paper in mid-March. According to Andrew Van Gorden, product manager at Kohler, the smart toilet has seen a 20% growth in the bidet seat category year over year during 2015-2020 period. The increased product awareness, growing demand for smart electric devices and smart toilet features like comfort, and hygiene are likely to drive major gains for players in the smart toilet market during 2020-2027 periods."

Request a Sample Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/506

News: VitrA Introduced Technologically Advanced V-Care Smart toilet

On September 8th, 2020; VitrA announced its technologically advanced V-Care Smart Toilet. Designed by multi-award-winning German design studio NOA in collaboration with the VitrA Design team, V-Care Smart Toilet provides an innovative, user-friendly, fully customizable personal hygiene washing experience.

Rising Demand for Electric Bidet Remains a Major Promise for Growth

The rising demand for smart toilet seat for comfort, hygiene, and convenience remain key drivers of growth for smart toilets. The smart toilets are designed for maximum water-use efficiency, which is increasingly appeal amidst rising clout over natural resources, and growing demand for sustainability. The bidet can also be handy for people who wish to touch their toilets as little as possible during a seating. Smart toilet size is also much smaller as compared to a regular toilet, making them ideal for smaller homes. Additionally, features like electric bidet can control seat temperature, come attached with deodorizers, provide a regulated water spray, and an automatic one as well. Recent simple electric bidets also can be purchased for as little as $20, with minimum requirement for learning. These are ideal for older age groups, which are reluctant to experiment new technology at first. The growing demand for digital features like music players, the increased necessity of hygiene, and promising features of electric bidet remain key drivers to growth in the smart toilet market.

Elderly and Disabled Population May Drive Crucial Growth in North America Region

According to the US census in 2019, there are over 54.1 million elderly individuals living in United States. Furthermore, there are over 15.2 million, nearly 1 in 6 individuals are childless, either aged 55 or older. Additionally, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there are over 60 million adults living with a disability in United States. Among these disabled elderly individuals, 13.7% face serious difficulties in climbing stairs, or walking. Additionally, 10.8% face cognitive loss, resulting in difficulties in concentrating, remembering, or making decisions. Furthermore, people diagnosed with extreme obesity also tend to be impacted severely by disability, with as many as 38.3% obese individuals affected by disability. The need of the hour for these individuals is access to smart toilets through adult-care facilities, as these toilets can promote wellbeing with illuminant seats in the dark, automatic flush, and clean capabilities, sensor guided sprays, and automatic lifting of the seat. Furthermore, with advents like smart toilets that can measure stools, and urine, insurance plans are likely to be expected to bear costs of smart toilets in near future. The high price of smart toilets today remains the major restraint to growth of the smart toilet market for elderly and disabled individuals.

Smart Toilet Industry: What is a Smart Toilet

The growing demand for smart electric products, the increased demand digital adoption, and convenient and useful smart toilet features like electric bidet remain key to growth in the smart toilet market. The looming prospect of smart medical toilets to track monitor health, and its key advantages to elderly population, and clinical application remains a major prospect in the smart toilet market. Smart toilet market is a fragmented landscape, thanks to growing innovation in new regions, and relatively low barriers to entry. The smart toilet market is expected to witness major growth in commercial segment, thanks to increased demand from its luxury, space conservation, and hygiene in the hospitality industry, corporate offices, and more.

Request for Methodology of this report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/506

Growth of Smart Toilet Remains a Promising Opportunity in Residential Segment

The smart toilet market report is divided on the basis of commercial application into residential, and commercial. Among these, the commercial segment has remained a strong driver of growth, thanks to rising demand from the hospitality sector. The residential sector also promises major growth in the near future, thanks to growing demand for energy preservation in residential societies, with increased government incentives for energy savings, and increased comfort to individuals. The smart toilets are also being touted as luxury icons. The growing demand for iconic luxurious electric devices, the appeal of technology to high-income individuals, and increased convenience of living remain major growth prospects in the smart toilet Industry.

Smart Toilet Market: Key Trends and Regional Insights

The growth of smart toilets in Europe remains promising. The market accounted for over 30% share in the smart toilet market in 2018. The positive adoption to technology, high-disposable income, and a prevalent desire to maintain high-levels of hygiene in bathrooms automatically remains key driver of growth in the region. The growth of smart toilet market also remains robust in specific countries like Japan, where smart toilets are often the standard. The spread of smart toilets in new countries like the UK, Germany, and the US remain the key drivers of growth in the upcoming future. Countries like India, and China are also witnessing a robust adoption of smart toilets, as increased awareness of its benefits, and mergers with global players continue to increase product launches, and subsequent, variety of offerings in market.

North America remains a key opportunity in the Smart toilet 2020-2027 period, as increased disposable incomes, growing demand for hospitality industry, and increased necessity for elderly remain promising venues of growth.

Key Players of Global Smart Toilet Market Report:

Dongyang Magic

Dongpeng

ROCA

Lotus Hygie

TOTO

Jomoo

Brondell

LIXIL

Kohler

Panasonic

Toshiba

Coway

Novita

Duravit

Full Research Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/smart-toilet-market

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Tampon Manufacturers

Contacts:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited