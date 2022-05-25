At 10.9 % CAGR, Global Macadamia Market Size & Share Worth USD 2101.2 Million by 2028 | Macadamia Industry Trends, Demand, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global macadamia market was worth around USD 1129.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2101.2 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Macadamia Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Macadamia Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Macadamia Market was valued approximately USD 1129.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 2101.2 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. The growing awareness of diets rich in nutrients and protein, along with the rising inclusion of tree nuts in diets across the Asia Pacific region, is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market.

region, is expected to drive the market. Australian macadamia crop has grown steadily since 2015, driven largely by sustained investment in productivity improvements.

Tree nut consumption in North America accounted for more than 20% of global tree nut consumption. It is followed by Europe which is the second-largest importer of macadamia nut kernels.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Global Macadamia Market By Processing Outlook (Conventional and Organic), By Product Outlook (Raw, Roasted, and Coated), By Distribution Channel Outlook (Online and Offline). and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Macadamia Market: Overview

Macadamia is an Australian rainforest tree with slender, glossy evergreen leaves and globular edible nuts. The macadamia trees mainly produce macadamia nuts recognized by different names such as Queensland nut, bush nut, maroochi nut, bauple nut, and Hawaii nut. They are round and have a leathery and thick husk that splits alongside during the ripening process. Macadamia nuts are reaped mechanically or gathered from the ground in different stages throughout the entire year, depending on the country of origin. Because flowering occurs over several months, macadamia nuts mature and drop to the ground over an extended period, so they must be harvested regularly. The macadamia nuts are consumed as a snack, breakfast topping, in the salad, roasted, salted, raw, and processed products. The use of macadamia nuts in various breakfast and dietary recipes is also increasing due to the high nutritional quotient of the nuts. The largest producers of macadamia nuts are Australia and South Africa, followed by China, Kenya, the USA (Hawaii), Guatemala, Vietnam, and Malawi.

Industry Dynamics:

Macadamia Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Growing awareness regarding the benefits of nuts and dried fruits.

The growing awareness about the benefits of macadamia nuts is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Macadamia is a rich source of numerous essential nutrients and is also known to lower heart disease risks, which is making the customers attracted to macadamia nuts.

Restraints: Adverse climatic conditions.

Climatic conditions suitable for macadamia production may limit its growth to certain parts, thereby, restricting the macadamia market. Higher day temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius have already been linked to excessive water loss from the macadamia plants. Such moisture losses result in a disproportional supply of nutrients within the macadamia nut, limiting oil buildup and negatively affecting the nut quality.

Global Macadamia Market: Segmentation

The global macadamia market is segregated based on Processing Outlook, Product Outlook, and Distribution Channel Outlook.

By Processing Outlook, the global market is distinguished into Conventional and Organic. The conventional segment led the market and accounted for a share of more than 80 percent. These macadamia nuts are budget-friendly for consumers and more readily available in comparison to their organic counterparts. Most small-scale domestic players produce conventional macadamia nuts, and their dominance can be seen on the shelves of supermarkets and hypermarkets. The shifting consumer preference toward healthier snacking options has been boosting the demand for conventional macadamia nuts globally.

By Product Outlook, the global market is segregated into Raw, Roasted, and Coated. Raw macadamia nut is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The health benefits associated with macadamia nuts are boosting their widespread adoption. Because of their high-fat content, macadamias have become increasingly popular. Macadamia nuts have the highest fat content of any nut, which is why they were once thought to be unhealthy. In actuality, the bulk of that fat is cholesterol-free and contains palmitoleic acid, which can assist your body to maintain proper insulin levels and improve your metabolism.

List of Key Players of Macadamia Market:

Hawaiian Host Group

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited

Superior Nut Company, Inc.

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

North Shore Macadamia Nut Company

T.M. Ward Coffee Company

Makua Coffee

Macadamia.US

Mac's Nut Co. of Hawaii .

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Macadamia Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Macadamia Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Macadamia Market Industry?

What segments does the Macadamia Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Macadamia Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1129.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2101.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Hawaiian Host Group; Health and Plant Protein Group Limited; Superior Nut Company, Inc.; Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company; North Shore Macadamia Nut Company; T.M. Ward Coffee Company; Makua Coffee; Macadamia.US; and Mac's Nut Co. of Hawaii. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2195

Regional Dominance:

Rising inclusion of tree nuts in diets.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and held a share of more than 40%. The growing awareness of diets rich in nutrients and protein, along with the rising inclusion of tree nuts in diets across the Asia Pacific region, is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market. In the Asia Pacific region, Australia has been the largest producer of the macadamia market. The Australian macadamia crop has grown steadily since 2015, driven largely by sustained investment in productivity improvements. therefore, doubling the export of tree nuts. Moreover, the rising awareness about healthy eating, dieting, and working out are factors that contribute to the growth of this market. A hindrance to this growth could be the increasing westernization of local culture that calls for fast lifestyles and an unhealthy focus on work by individuals. North America held the second-largest share. Tree nut consumption in North America accounted for more than 20% of global tree nut consumption. It is followed by Europe which is the second-largest importer of macadamia nut kernels.

Global Macadamia Market is segmented as follows:

Macadamia Market: By Processing Outlook (2022-2028)

Conventional

Organic

Macadamia Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Raw

Roasted

Coated

Macadamia Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Online

Offline

Macadamia Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

