At 12.35% CAGR, Craft Beer Market Size to hit USD 92.80 Bn in 2025, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Report published by Brandessence Market Research," Craft Beer Market Size 2020 By Type (Specialty Beers, Ales, Pilsners And Pale Lagers, Others), By Ingredient (Malt, Yeast, Enzymes, Hops, Others), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade) Forecast To 2025" The craft beer market sized reached USD 41.07 billion in 2018. The craft beer market size is likely to reach USD 92.80 billion in 2025, growing at a robust 12.35% CAGR by 2025 end.

The growing demand for freshly brewed, mildly alcoholic and nutritious beer is fuelling demand for the craft beer. In the US, there were 1800 microbreweries in 2010. In 2020, this number has risen to 8,800, witnessing a five-fold increase. Craft beer promises a rich and distinct taste for beer lovers around the world. Craft brewers remain largely small and independent brewers who are passionate about their beer, and invest the time, and efforts to bring a unique taste, and flavor to their beer. According to the Brewers Association, most craft brewers produce less than 1,000 barrels per year. The growing shift of key group like millennial towards healthy drinks, the growing demand for localization in beer manufacturing, and increased regulatory shift towards localized control of beer manufacturing remain key drivers of growth in the craft beer market.

Craft Beer Statistics: An Overview

According to the Brewers Association in Europe, there were 11048 brewers in Europe in 2019. These produced a total of 401948000 hectoliter (HL) (a hundred liters) of craft beer. Among this, over 88203000 HL was exported. On the other hand, California state remains the highest producer of craft beer in United States. The state produced 3,356,134 Barrels of Craft Beer in 2020, while adults consumed an average of 3.6 gallons of beer. The state had 958 craft breweries in 2020, rising from just 270 in 2011. Craft beer market analysis reveals a robust consumer demand for quality beer products, with rich, enriching, and unique tastes. The trend is key to counter two key challenges in the craft beer market. On one hand, the craft beer market remains a consolidated landscape in key regions like the US. In this region, key players account for close to 80% share of the total market. The growing demand for unique, and rich-tasting beers remains a major promise of growth for new entrants to the craft beer market, as well, as for the growing fragmentation of the market landscape. New legislations promise underway in the US promise to remove more barriers to entry in the US craft beer market to make way for a more fair-playing field for key players in the craft beer market.

North America is expected to dominate the global craft beer market during the forecast period due to high demand for craft beer among the United States population. According to America's beer distributors, about 241.4 million people, 73.8 % of the population, are over the age of 21 and considered legal drinking age. The share of the U.S. population over 21 has increased steadily over the past 10 years.

Asia-Pacific is growing significantly owing to countries such as China and India. This region is expected to show a fastest growth in the market due to its increasing demand for beer, disposable income of the people, urbanized population, expansion of key companies in many countries and increasing craft breweries across the region. In China, a series of studies have been conducted to assess and enhance the efficacy, effectiveness, and feasibility of the enzymes used in brewing which results in developed and formulated products, thus boosting the craft beer market.

Craft Beer Market: Key Trends

Low-ABV and non-ABV craft beers remain a core of the craft beer trends. This trend has been on the rise for a long-time. However, it is an open-secret in the beer industry that high-alcoholic drinks continue to lower in sales, with demand for freshly brewed, diverse flavored, and mildly or non-alcholic drinks gaining demand. Among key craft beer trends, the demand for unique flavored beer, with strong opposition to mass-produced, watered down beer keeps growing at unprecedented speeds.

The growing availability of non-alcoholic or mildly alcoholic craft beers has led to a growth of consumer base, with increasing number of young people opting for craft beers to quench the thirst. As with mass-produced beers, the opposition to hangovers remained high. Consumers increasingly report sickness in-relation to hangovers, and continue to opt for more health-conscious beers as a result. This has led to growth in consumption in new groups including teenagers, elderly, and even middle-aged individuals. The growing variety of flavors in craft beers, and increasing demand for refreshing drinks are likely to continue growth of the craft beer market.

The non-alcoholic category remains the primary segment of growth in the craft beer market, with sales rising by over 38% in 2020. This is despite major sales in slumps for total beer sales, due to the covid-19 pandemic. The non-alcoholic categories are witnessing major growth in various groups like religious, health-conscious, sober-curious, among others. These groups did not reach for a beer earlier, and made for the largest group, which stayed away from alcohols of all types. Opening up new products for this age-group makes way for tremendous opportunity in the craft beer market. In the US, non-alcoholic beers still account for a modest share of the total sales, with just over 1% of total sales. However, these beers today make up for over 5-10% total sales in the European beer market. These are likely to see a much bigger growth in sales in the future. Growing flavor richness, and diversified product offerings are likely to make way for tremendous growth in the non-alcoholic craft beer category.

Despite major opposition to mass-produced beers, cans, a signature packaging solution for mass-produced beers is making major gains in the craft beer market. The can-based craft beer sales doubled between 2012-14. There are over 500 major microbreweries that are using cans to package their beer products. Furthermore, consumer survey also report that new packaging solutions that separate metallic can sides with polymer coatings to remove the metallic taste are quickly aiding to remove old stereotypes of cans. Cans were infamous for their strong association with metallic taste in old beers. This is changing quickly. On one hand, cans make for a really convenient portable medium for beers, with consumer demand for goods-on-the-go rising substantially. Moreover, countries like the UK have witnessed a 10-fold increase in canned-beer between 2015-2020. This trend might underline the growing faith among consumer for freshly brewed craft beer. As more and more breweries open up locally, people continue to take freshly brewed beer, despite its relatively expensive proposition, in general.

Expansion of consumer base, growing varieties of beers, and increased product diversification remain key trends in the craft beer industry. Key players in the craft beer industry continue to make strategic investments in distribution, acquisitions, and mergers to make in-roads in growing culture of microbreweries. Furthermore, strategic expansion of access to pubs, bars, and restaurants also remains key to driving growth for major players in the craft beer market. The diversification of brands remains a potential challenge for entering the packaged beer segment, as limited availability of shelf-space remains a challenge. Some key players in the craft beer market are the Gambrinus Company, D.G. Yuengling and Son, The Lagunitas Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and The Boston Beer Company.

